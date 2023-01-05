 Skip to content
(KGW Portland)   For the third year in a row, the Oregon county that sells the most marijuana has only 32,000 residents but is next to Idaho, where even saying "Marijuana" can get you arrested   (kgw.com) divider line
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
probably a high abortion rate too. Idaho votes against things they want personally but don't want others to have then come here to get theirs. Idaho is that shiatty neighbor with junk cars in the yard that brings down housing values for the neighborhood..
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Connecticut finally legalized it but we still have no recreational dispensaries.

I see lots of CT license plates at the dispensaries over the line in Mass.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon thanks Idaho for all the tax dollars.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Here in GA you don't even have to say the whole word. Just the first letter. "M".

I really would wish the legalization was nation-wide, like in Canada.

Ugh.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: Here in GA you don't even have to say the whole word. Just the first letter. "M".

I really would wish the legalization was nation-wide, like in Canada.

Ugh.


fellow georgian here. there is actually a GA-based company that is a multi-state operator of retail cannabis stores (in both medical and rec states). they have been lobbying local govt to at least push for medical, and i think there was slight progress last i heard, but haven't really looked into it in a while. in any case, i'd be amazed if GA legalization happened before federal...

meanwhile, i just got a firm talking-to from the police from just thinking about trying to find a new hookup
 
Gough
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd be curious if there is a similar pattern in Washington, especially with Whitman and Spokane counties.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Minnesota where all heavy-duty fireworks are banned but coincidentally there are countless fireworks shops in Hudson and Superior, WI (just over the border).

MN has loosened a little on fireworks sales these days but you still have to jump the border if you want the big stuff.

CSB
 
eKonk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Connecticut finally legalized it but we still have no recreational dispensaries.

I see lots of CT license plates at the dispensaries over the line in Mass.


I thought I heard that a handful of dispensaries are due to open next week? I'm sure they'll be packed solid though, probably still better off going over the state line.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chucknasty: probably a high abortion rate too. Idaho votes against things they want personally but don't want others to have then come here to get theirs. Idaho is that shiatty neighbor with junk cars in the yard that brings down housing values for the neighborhood..


Then complains about black/hispanic families move into the neighborhood.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chucknasty: probably a high abortion rate too. Idaho votes against things they want personally but don't want others to have then come here to get theirs. Idaho is that shiatty neighbor with junk cars in the yard that brings down housing values for the neighborhood..


I know that neighbor. It's the same one that shoots holes in every road sign, leaves skidmarks at every intersection and whines furiously about scary brown people in Blue Cities™.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I said marijuana and now I'm arrested? Oh I'm sorry, I thought this was America"
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They hate us for our freedom.

/Oregonian
 
asciibaron
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
still outpaced by meth sales.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Conservatives: Our views are as pale as our pasty white skin.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
GOP 2024: Honor dies where interest lies.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
CSB:
I have friends who own a Cannabis farm in Oregon.
I stopped by for a visit on my way to Boise for my niece's wedding, and they very generously gave me a massive *one pound bag* of bud to take along as a wedding gift.

On the long 8 hour drive to Boise (with Oregon plates on my rental car) I made sure to watch my speed and VERY VERY carefully.

I was quite the hero since a ton of people flew in from out of state and I was passing out free marijuana to any and all who wanted it (which was most people)

/END CSB
 
