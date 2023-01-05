 Skip to content
(AsiaOne)   Drunk American YouTubers trespass into animal enclosures at Night Safari to pet wallaby and tempt hyena with potato chips. Where's a starving grizzly bear when you need one?   (asiaone.com) divider line
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to break into the zoo at night and pet the seals. I never went near meat eaters or ostriches because I have no death wish. I also never filmed it because I am not an attention whore. but seals are fun to pet, they are furry and nice.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the face-eating karma monkey when you really need him?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, most major news outlets won't show you the other types of videos where these narcissistic punks get eaten by the animals they mess with.
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Loucifer: Where's the face-eating karma monkey when you really need him?


Face eating karma monkeys are kept next to the dynamite monkey.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I used to break into the zoo at night and pet the seals. I never went near meat eaters or ostriches because I have no death wish. I also never filmed it because I am not an attention whore. but seals are fun to pet, they are furry and nice.


Uh, seals are carnivores
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

anuran: chucknasty: I used to break into the zoo at night and pet the seals. I never went near meat eaters or ostriches because I have no death wish. I also never filmed it because I am not an attention whore. but seals are fun to pet, they are furry and nice.

Uh, seals are carnivores


fish is vegetarian.
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You might say they were in an altered state.
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chucknasty: anuran: chucknasty: I used to break into the zoo at night and pet the seals. I never went near meat eaters or ostriches because I have no death wish. I also never filmed it because I am not an attention whore. but seals are fun to pet, they are furry and nice.

Uh, seals are carnivores

fish is vegetarian.


Would normally think you are joking. But on this timeline it's hard to tell.

Kingdom:Animalia
Phylum:Chordata
Class:Mammalia
Order:Carnivora
Clade:Pinnipedimorpha
Clade:Pinnipediformes
Clade:Pinnipedia
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So I said, "Hey, when am I going to be in Singapore again? What's the worst that can happen?"
*whipping cane noises*
 
