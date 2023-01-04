 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "...in a world where data is everywhere and statistics underpin every job, our children's jobs will require more analytical skills than ever before." - UK PM Sunak. There WILL be math until age 18, kids   (theguardian.com) divider line
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Read this book.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
From WIKI: Numeracy is the ability to understand, reason with, and to apply simple numerical concepts.[1] The charity National Numeracy states: "Numeracy means understanding how mathematics is used in the real world and being able to apply it to make the best possible decisions...It's as much about thinking and reasoning as about 'doing sums'".

Ok, maybe in Britain, but Americans would never stand for it.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The final line of this article makes it sound kind of reasonable:

Yet the UK remains one of the few countries in the world not to require children to study some form of maths up to the age of 18.

But I'm also of the belief that the focus on STEM education over the past couple of decades has a background motivation of killing off the idea of understanding and appreciating arts, which we humans do just for the love of expressing ourselves and creating beautiful things.

It's a parallel line with right-wing media trying to say that all liberal arts are underwater basket-weaving or whichever shiat they're yelling from the rooftops these days. Trying to cast people wanting to learn about things they love as useless since they don't necessarily contribute to the capitalist meat grinder. That being passionate about things is worthless, unless it adds to the annual KPI report.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
analysts should also be less seen as limited to the numbers.

investment banks have analysts on the board... just cos they're data experts doesn't mean they add no value on strategy- and any experience or natural flair that way would be leveraged by expertise in numbers.

same as treating analysts like helpdesk report monkeys rather than incorporating into the discussion... you get useless work that way.

non data specialists often think they know what they want- they jump ahead to the metric or the analysis, rather than describing what it is they want to know- and frequently they're wrong.
ordering a report through some faceless ticket system greatly increases chances of that, and mostly they never realise.  just isn't telling them what they think it is, or anything.

ahem!... sorry about that!  not getting a kick etc.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Good analysts are passionate about math
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Sure, but the education system in first-world nations should also encourage the arts, too. Schools shouldn't just be churning out children who can add, divide and solve differential equations. A well-rounded education also includes liberal arts, or we're going to end up with a Morlock/Eloi situation.

And do you know how I understand that reference? Because I was encouraged to read as a child, so I have read The Time Machine, which analysts might say has absolutely zero practical use, but teaches us at the very least of the history of science-fiction.

And another damning line from TFA is:
"Labour will end tax breaks for private schools and use the money to invest in 6,500 more teachers, including maths teachers, to drive up standards in this country."

I swear I had a graph about how investment in public education has declined in the UK since 2010, when the Tories took power, against tax breaks for private schools. Alas, I can't be arsed to look for that particular picture, but the entire concept of private schools getting tax breaks when public education is chronically underfunded is just pretty farking Tory, I guess.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't think any math I took after Grade 9 was relevant to anything except more math or physics at a higher level.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pink Floyd - Welcome to the Machine (official video)
Youtube xi5nSMi6R-Y
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ha... I needed to use calculus for work recently... and I don't know how to do it!
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In a world...(ultimate movie trailer)
Youtube AGNqI6RYBrQ
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got a point - math and statistics are important. You need them to analyze everything these days, including everything you read on the internet. Most of that is because he's of Indian heritage. There are 1.4 billion Indians in the world. The world's total population right now is 6.8 billion. That means right about half the people in the world are Indian, which means half of what he says is always correct. The other half of the world's population is made up mostly of the Chinese and the US, but the Chinese lie in their math if they aren't using an abacus, so only the US can be trusted in an argument between the Indians and the US.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Every kid should know how to use numbers, and how numbers will be used against them.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size


pop quiz: how much has NHS funding gone up?
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

What didn't you know how to do?

I try to sneak math and science in everywhere while teaching more 'fun' things. Crochet is geometry. Photography has the physics of light. Even woodworking has the different ways wood moves depending on the grain direction and type of wood so you can talk about materials science: how temperature affects volume, density, etc.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If everyone was good at math, entire pillars of the economy (finance, credit) would wither into dust and the whole thing would collapse.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is idiotic.  By 14 or so you have either learnt enough maths to navigate the world, or you're not going to.  Past that, you're becoming a specialist or ticking a box for exam purposes.

I work as a financial mathematician and love it.  But this makes as much sense as making geology or latin mandatory to 18.  It's grandstanding from someone whose identity is far too bound up in some exams he once passed.
 
