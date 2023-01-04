 Skip to content
(Komo)   Hey, you got your misinformation in my confirmation bias   (komonews.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This happens in car accidents too. Taking a blow from a steering. Victim seems fine then drops dead. Severe cardiac trauma. But I guess it's not the car it's the vaccine
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anti-vaxxers aren't anti-vaxxers because of their critical thinking skills.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Out of the hundreds of thousands of NFL tackles over the decades, it's surprising a commotio cordis hasn't happened until now.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll wait for a non Sinclair news story, thanks.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mistahtom: Out of the hundreds of thousands of NFL tackles over the decades, it's surprising a commotio cordis hasn't happened until now.


Seems to happen in hockey more often.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: mistahtom: Out of the hundreds of thousands of NFL tackles over the decades, it's surprising a commotio cordis hasn't happened until now.

Seems to happen in hockey more often.

Ice hockey is a national pastime, a sport played by thousands of young Canadians.


I like how they straight up just say this, it doesn't have a citation, it's just accepted as fact. 🤭 🏒
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Anti-vaxxers aren't anti-vaxxers because of their critical thinking skills.


I just found out an old friend of mine has become a rabid antivaxer. She is a scientist of a sort but is claiming to be an immunologist, even though she's not (she's trained as a radiation physicist), and posting lies and completely wrong ideas about how vaccines work.

She's so bad with her disinformational posts on Facebook that the CDC is directly replying to her to refute her bullshiat.

She's from Kansas, which I guess explains it.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the curious who don't already know:

There is a tiny risk of the vaccine causing myocarditis. It's almost exclusively mild.

Myocarditis is 11 times more likely from a COVID infection and is far more likely to be severe than vaccine caused myocarditis.

The good news is vaccination reduces the risks of COVID related myocarditis by 50%.

The bad news is that reality is unlikely to change the minds of anti-vaxxers.
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fer farks sake.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: There is a tiny risk of the vaccine causing myocarditis.


George Costanza - Ah-Ha!
Youtube MwpVDEXCmqk
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Marcus Aurelius: Anti-vaxxers aren't anti-vaxxers because of their critical thinking skills.

I just found out an old friend of mine has become a rabid antivaxer. She is a scientist of a sort but is claiming to be an immunologist, even though she's not (she's trained as a radiation physicist), and posting lies and completely wrong ideas about how vaccines work.

She's so bad with her disinformational posts on Facebook that the CDC is directly replying to her to refute her bullshiat.

She's from Kansas, which I guess explains it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: For the curious who don't already know:

There is a tiny risk of the vaccine causing myocarditis. It's almost exclusively mild.

Myocarditis is 11 times more likely from a COVID infection and is far more likely to be severe than vaccine caused myocarditis.

The good news is vaccination reduces the risks of COVID related myocarditis by 50%.

The bad news is that reality is unlikely to change the minds of anti-vaxxers.


And this whole "athletes keeling over" started from one soccer player, who was unvaccinated and has since recovered, collapsing on the field. It then being promoted by Austrian fascists. And we all know where listening to Austrian fascists gets us....
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I ran out of gas yesterday because of the vaccine.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Out of the hundreds of thousands of NFL tackles over the decades, it's surprising a commotio cordis hasn't happened until now.


It has.  It's certainly not common, but it's not unprecedented.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chuck_Hughes
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dywed88: weddingsinger: For the curious who don't already know:

There is a tiny risk of the vaccine causing myocarditis. It's almost exclusively mild.

Myocarditis is 11 times more likely from a COVID infection and is far more likely to be severe than vaccine caused myocarditis.

The good news is vaccination reduces the risks of COVID related myocarditis by 50%.

The bad news is that reality is unlikely to change the minds of anti-vaxxers.

And this whole "athletes keeling over" started from one soccer player, who was unvaccinated and has since recovered, collapsing on the field. It then being promoted by Austrian fascists. And we all know where listening to Austrian fascists gets us....


Shrimp on the Barbie?
 
scanman61
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Lsherm: mistahtom: Out of the hundreds of thousands of NFL tackles over the decades, it's surprising a commotio cordis hasn't happened until now.

Seems to happen in hockey more often.


Little League (JAMA 1991)
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: dywed88: weddingsinger: For the curious who don't already know:

There is a tiny risk of the vaccine causing myocarditis. It's almost exclusively mild.

Myocarditis is 11 times more likely from a COVID infection and is far more likely to be severe than vaccine caused myocarditis.

The good news is vaccination reduces the risks of COVID related myocarditis by 50%.

The bad news is that reality is unlikely to change the minds of anti-vaxxers.

And this whole "athletes keeling over" started from one soccer player, who was unvaccinated and has since recovered, collapsing on the field. It then being promoted by Austrian fascists. And we all know where listening to Austrian fascists gets us....

Shrimp on the Barbie?


Kangaroo courts?
 
The Yattering
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My brother in law developed myocarditis when he got his covid shot. Spent a few days in the hospital.

Three weeks later he got his second dose
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: I'll wait for a non Sinclair news story, thanks.


It seems to be amazingly accurate, or at least not grinding the usual right wing axe.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I blame media for this shiat. When you, as a trusted institution, bullshiat everybody for a century about everything from the Gulf of Tonkin to Saddam's involvement in 9/11 to Palestinians and the people come to see you as purveyors of bullshiat. Some of those people will strike out on their own, looking for their own 'truth'. And it's pretty hard to chide them for not believing the outlets that spent 9 months flashing alternating pictures of the Twin Towers and Saddam Hussein on the screen.  Yes, they are stupid and suggestible, but if MSM had been more honest, I think many of them might still be in the boat.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Marcus Aurelius: Anti-vaxxers aren't anti-vaxxers because of their critical thinking skills.

I just found out an old friend of mine has become a rabid antivaxer. She is a scientist of a sort but is claiming to be an immunologist, even though she's not (she's trained as a radiation physicist), and posting lies and completely wrong ideas about how vaccines work.

She's so bad with her disinformational posts on Facebook that the CDC is directly replying to her to refute her bullshiat.

She's from Kansas, which I guess explains it.


My experience is that the worst and most damaging idiots often are the ones with PhDs who step outside their area of expertise.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
KOMO NEWS TRIFECTA IN PLAY!!1!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/effectiveness/why-measure-effectiveness/breakthrough-cases.html

so you get a shot,
and then a shot,
and then a shot
and the CDC says you can still get sick and still spread it.

so why do they call it a vaccine ?
they have said that if you get sick, you probably won't die or get very sick.

they could have said that at the start.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Out of the hundreds of thousands of NFL tackles over the decades, it's surprising a commotio cordis hasn't happened until now.


The blow to the chest has to be sufficiently powerful and fairly well aimed around the sternum. The chest is padded and well-muscled in all of the athletes, so a sharp blow of enough intensity is probably rare. Finally, there's only a 30 millisecond window for the blow to occur that might cause fibrillation.

A football player taking or giving a hit that has caused a momentary fibrillation is probably more common than we know, but the heart gives a twitch or two and resumes the normal rhythm. It doesn't register as abnormal to the player.

It usually happens when a Little League pitcher takes a line drive to the chest. Kids don't have the muscle mass to absorb the sudden blow. It still has to happen in that 30 ms window, otherwise we just see the kid grab his or her chest and thrash around from the pain. They might have had a momentary fibrillation, but don't know that it happened.

IMHO, that cardiologist should have his license to practice pulled. He hasn't examined the patient, and shouldn't be making any claims about a person's health.

As for unusual clotting, we saw a lot of that before the vaccine became available, and we see it now in people who refused to get vaxxed.

"1500 cardiac arrests in athletes"? Pull some more numbers out of your ass, doc. There are about 130K pro soccer players worldwide. I think half the world would notice if 1% of otherwise young and healthy men and women started having cardiac arrests. Kinda funny how that quack didn't mention similar rates of cardiac arrest in vaxxed swimmers, skiers, cyclists, track and field athletes, weightlifters, pro race car drivers, etc. Somehow, those 1500 were all soccer players.

Fark, some smart people can be really stupid.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Probably cocaine related.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Physicians interviewed by The Associated Press say there's no indication Hamlin's vaccine status played a role


This wishy-washy language by the media is part of the problem. "Played a role"? wtf is that, of course the vaccine didn't "play a role" when a guy got hit in the chest.

Might as well say "there's no indication" that the Covid vaccine "played a role" in Pete Maravich's sudden death in 1988.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: This happens in car accidents too. Taking a blow from a steering. Victim seems fine then drops dead. Severe cardiac trauma. But I guess it's not the car it's the vaccine


I got the car vaccine but it was the Johnson & Johnson. I should have gotten the Toyota.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTP 2: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/effectiveness/why-measure-effectiveness/breakthrough-cases.html

so you get a shot,
and then a shot,
and then a shot
and the CDC says you can still get sick and still spread it.

so why do they call it a vaccine ?
they have said that if you get sick, you probably won't die or get very sick.

they could have said that at the start.


Fark allows accounts that post antivax propaganda endlessly with no consequence.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I got another booster a few weeks ago and stubbed my toe this morning. Coincidence? I think not!
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: For the curious who don't already know:

There is a tiny risk of the vaccine causing myocarditis. It's almost exclusively mild.

Myocarditis is 11 times more likely from a COVID infection and is far more likely to be severe than vaccine caused myocarditis.

The good news is vaccination reduces the risks of COVID related myocarditis by 50%.

The bad news is that reality is unlikely to change the minds of anti-vaxxers.


I know a rabid antivaxxer who claims he knows a young guy, athlete and he was hospitalized from vax induced myocarditis. He also got fired from his public service job for refusing the vax. And he's a libertarian. Lmao! He's suing for wrongful termination or some BS. This is what we deal with even in California
 
lectos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WTP 2: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/effectiveness/why-measure-effectiveness/breakthrough-cases.html

so you get a shot,
and then a shot,
and then a shot
and the CDC says you can still get sick and still spread it.

so why do they call it a vaccine ?
they have said that if you get sick, you probably won't die or get very sick.

they could have said that at the start.


What part of "NOVEL VIRUS" do you not get?  We cannot predict the virus very well.  We cannot predict treatments very well.  We cannot predict the results of vaccines very well.  We are making progress in all of that, but it all takes a while.  There are still a lot of unknowns.  We are working on the people not dying part while 70% of the population eat boogers and horse wormer with zinc chasers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Somehow, those 1500 were all soccer players.


The following is not actually serious, mostly...

I dunno - I can see more soccer player deaths. Player collapses frantically clutching their chest and rolling around in soccer, everyone pretty much ignores him 'cause they figure it's the usual ludicrously overdramatic flopping.  Player dies
 
dickymug
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: (she's trained as a radiation physicist)


So, an X-ray technician?

/I'm sorry if she's the next Marie Curie
 
