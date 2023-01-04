 Skip to content
(Komo)   Not news: Illicit opioid use is an epidemic. News: Community plans to build a treatment center. Fark: NIMBY   (komonews.com) divider line
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm SHOCKED!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is the Obvious tag?

I designed a recovery centre (no detox) on an abandoned hockey arena site near an airport and we still had protesters with coordinated slogans printed on t-shirts and everything. People can be cruel but sometimes the good guys win - it's been open for a few of years now, with zero incidents of concern in the neighborhood.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ I hate the idiots that complain "Wahhhh, they should have talked to us before they even thought about thinking about relocating here!!!". They always say it because they themselves didn't do shiat to ascertain information about what's going on in their town, and even if the treatment center organizers had literally gone door to door for everyone they'd complain about it.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't rehab be off at a mountain retreat or a seaside spa or something? Having to spend my days at some some shiatty community centre in the middle of the neighbourhood would just make me want drugs more than ever.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to have an office next to a methodone(sp?) clinic. Can totally understand. Don't agree, but understand.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iczer: Christ I hate the idiots that complain "Wahhhh, they should have talked to us before they even thought about thinking about relocating here!!!"


THEY DIDN'T TELL US THEY WERE GOING TO OPEN THAT THERE!

If they had told you far in advance, would you still oppose it opening there?

WELL, YEAH!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When compassion and caring take a backseat to heartlessness by exclusion, the world sours a little...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You might think that white suburb dwellers would be more accepting of their own kind...

/ you might think that
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Iczer: Christ I hate the idiots that complain "Wahhhh, they should have talked to us before they even thought about thinking about relocating here!!!"

THEY DIDN'T TELL US THEY WERE GOING TO OPEN THAT THERE!

If they had told you far in advance, would you still oppose it opening there?

WELL, YEAH!


It's easier to win an argument against bureaucrats on procedural grounds than on matters of principle. Government worker drones will snap to attention if you show them a form filed after the due date, but show them how following an order as written will destroy a community and they will take great pleasure in not understanding what you're talking about.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lynnwood is a rough neighborhood.

Fark user imageView Full Size



(Meh, close enough)
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The proposed site is near a Boys & Girls Club and next to a little league field.

Don't see a problem.  Neither place is a hotbed for opiod sales. Won't find users leaving the facility and stopping there.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, of course not in YOUR backyard, that's right next to the trap house.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I saw one lady complaining that it didn't make any sense that they put it on the outskirts of town instead of in the middle of town. That it was much more "dangerous" that way...Pretty sure you wouldn't support a farking clinic in the middle of town either. It makes perfect sense to put it on the outskirts in a building hosting other medical services. And from what I can gather, department of health said there is no law requiring them to inform the "community".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These same people are not complaining about every convenience store in the area advertising in huge bold letters "we sell kratom!!!" to the people trying to detox without access to any sort of professional assistance. This situation just takes the whole head-in-the-sand thing to whole new level.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Like Lynnwood wasn't an early source of the problem. FTA "The proposed site is near a Boys & Girls Club and next to a little league field. "

Those kids are the ones selling it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 850x687]


Fentanyl is going a long way in reducing the number of opioid addicts (to the tune of more than 1000/week in the US alone), so it's not all bad news.
 
slantsix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In better news, today I got the go-ahead for a feasibility study, to build a 180-bed recovery, 40-bed detox centre. Downtown.

This is amazing. Our province currently has 8 detox beds, and maybe 100 recovery spots. In total. This would make a huge difference. I am very hopeful.
 
