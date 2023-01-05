 Skip to content
Caption this jigsaw puzzle and helper
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dissident Sheep [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"It's finished, turns out it's a picture of me.  Now get this crap off my table."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
"Fetch me a new puzzle. This one has holes in it."
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Solve THIS.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"Don't blame me. The dog started it. Now, hand me that pink piece by my tail."
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Hey.

Hey.

F*ck you.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"Yes, Pat. I'd like to solve the puzzle."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
3 pieces missing?  You don't say?  Crime of the century if you ask me!  But you didn't ask me ...did you  hooman?
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You left something with a lot of parts uncovered on a table in an open room? First-time cat owner, huh?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Yeah, well if you haven't figured it out yet it looks exactly like the picture on the stupid box."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"You like what I did with the puzzle? If you don't meet my demands by tomorrow, the buttons are next."
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"No more puzzle for you until you get out the catnip"
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This new litter brand isn't very absorbent.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh, you want to finish the puzzle?  Well, now I own it, you, and this house.  WORSHIP ME OR ELSE
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Me, I'm waiting so patiently Lying on the table, I'm just trying to do my jig-saw puzzle Before it rains anymore
 
