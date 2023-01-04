 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Russia is in a complete Zugzwang, which is like a Catch-22 mixed with plentiful Vodak
59
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought that referred to upcoming certain defeat.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's only one step down from Numberwang
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wang, dang, sweet zugswang?
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: I thought that referred to upcoming certain defeat.


Not necessarily certain defeat, just that any move you make weakens your position.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: That's only one step down from Numberwang


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


/I mean, Numberwang is actually the second weakest bit Mitchell and Webb did after the snooker commentators bit.
//And that's a scientific fact.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: aleister_greynight: I thought that referred to upcoming certain defeat.

Not necessarily certain defeat, just that any move you make weakens your position.


That's part of the definition.

Zugzwang is when any move you make will weaken your position, but you cannot not make a move.

The russian army isn't necessarily in zugzwang, since there is a move they can make which will not result in their position weakening -- they can leave Ukraine. All of Ukraine, including Crimea and Donetsk.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you have to ask how much zugzwang is... you can't afford it.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Igor Strelkov, a former...living Russian
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: cameroncrazy1984: That's only one step down from Numberwang

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x224]

/I mean, Numberwang is actually the second weakest bit Mitchell and Webb did after the snooker commentators bit.
//And that's a scientific fact.


I will not have you disparaging Numberwang like that!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love the chess terminology. Does this mean Putin's got a vibrating butt plug too?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: but you cannot not make a move


So it's like Not Not Tacos?
They're yummy, though!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to celebrating Putin's death.

My Ukrainian Grandparents and my Dad immigrated to the U.S. in 1949...and Sad still remembers when his parents celebrated Stalin's death in 1983...they actually hosted a party.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: I look forward to celebrating Putin's death.

My Ukrainian Grandparents and my Dad immigrated to the U.S. in 1949...and Sad still remembers when his parents celebrated Stalin's death in 1983...they actually hosted a party.


Was there borscht?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I can only say one thing about this:

Deba uba zat zat a-num num A-hoorepa hoorepa a-huh-hoorepa a-num num A-hoorepa hoorepa HAH!

Hubba Hubba Zoot Zoot
Youtube LieNgtG9I9I
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: The_Sponge: I look forward to celebrating Putin's death.

My Ukrainian Grandparents and my Dad immigrated to the U.S. in 1949...and Sad still remembers when his parents celebrated Stalin's death in 1983...they actually hosted a party.

Was there borscht?

[Fark user image image 425x283]


Most likely.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Gotta love the chess terminology. Does this mean Putin's got a vibrating butt plug too?


https://www.shapeways.com/product/SCD3B2NJD/donald-trump-plug
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: I look forward to celebrating Putin's death.

My Ukrainian Grandparents and my Dad immigrated to the U.S. in 1949...and Sad still remembers when his parents celebrated Stalin's death in 1983...they actually hosted a party.


*1953

Heh...it would have been an interesting timeline where Stalin lived long enough to see Return of the Jedi.

/Or Trading Places.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's that, "This will be over within the first 3 days" working out for you?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: common sense is an oxymoron: aleister_greynight: I thought that referred to upcoming certain defeat.

Not necessarily certain defeat, just that any move you make weakens your position.

That's part of the definition.

Zugzwang is when any move you make will weaken your position, but you cannot not make a move.

The russian army isn't necessarily in zugzwang, since there is a move they can make which will not result in their position weakening -- they can leave Ukraine. All of Ukraine, including Crimea and Donetsk.


Except Russia isn't the one playing. Putin's making the moves, and there's nothing he can do that doesn't make him weaker both in appearance and actuality. At the moment he's committed to fighting until there's nothing left to fight with, because waiting until the bitter end buys him more time than pulling out and admitting failure right away. The second option is best for his country, but that's never been a priority for him. Only what he deems best for himself.

I expect Hell must be assembling an entirely new department to handle all the karmic payback he's earning.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zug zug.
slumberpartymovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: cameroncrazy1984: That's only one step down from Numberwang

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]

/I mean, Numberwang is actually the second weakest bit Mitchell and Webb did after the snooker commentators bit.
//And that's a scientific fact.


And that's a bad miss...
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Foolkiller: Zug zug.[slumberpartymovies.files.wordpress.com image 630x418]


Lana zug zug?
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: common sense is an oxymoron: aleister_greynight: I thought that referred to upcoming certain defeat.

Not necessarily certain defeat, just that any move you make weakens your position.

That's part of the definition.

Zugzwang is when any move you make will weaken your position, but you cannot not make a move.

The russian army isn't necessarily in zugzwang, since there is a move they can make which will not result in their position weakening -- they can leave Ukraine. All of Ukraine, including Crimea and Donetsk.


There is another move: Expand the war by cajoling Belarus to join in. Sure Russia still loses, but it will take much longer, and at least they won't fail alone.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Foolkiller: Zug zug.[slumberpartymovies.files.wordpress.com image 630x418]

Lana zug zug?


Fark user imageView Full Size

That movie has a pretty good depiction of the modern Russian army.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strelkov / Girkin complains about "a repeat of Russia's errors in the months before the Bolshevik revolution of 1917 which led to the defeat of a 'liberal' government ushering in seven decades of communist tyranny."

He doesn't seem to understand that Putzin was mid-level KGB in Communist Russia.  To Putzin, "communist tyranny" is OKAY.  After all, it made Putzin a billionaire and allows him to have people thrown out of windows and poisoned.  The politburo was always there to rubber-stamp what the dictator wanted, and Putin's circle of oligarchs are no different than a politburo (albeit they're decreasing in number quickly).  Stalin was Putzin's hero.

Strelkov / Girkin should be watching 360 degrees for visitors from now on.  And sleep lightly.  I understand that he may want to save Russia, but the only way to do that is to get rid of Putzin once and for all.  Half-measures like this criticism are just going to get him killed.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the same interference we've seen for months.  This looks like criticism, but it's propaganda.  He's trying to blame the strategy of the generals when the problem is the objective and the quality of the army seeking to attain it.  This army reflects the country - stripped of anything that can be sold.  Russia can't "win". The goal was a docile puppet state.  This will never happen.  The objective is unattainable and Russia is not prepared to attain much of anything.  They cannot hold land more than 40 miles from a Russian rail depot.  Forget it. It's over.  We're just stacking bodies now until something breaks in Russia.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Is it just me or does their flag look vaguely familiar?


/how long until this guy falls out a window?
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is being guided by the dead hand of Hari Seldon.  All paths lead to the same inevitable conclusion, it's just a matter of the details of how it gets there.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: common sense is an oxymoron: aleister_greynight: I thought that referred to upcoming certain defeat.

Not necessarily certain defeat, just that any move you make weakens your position.

That's part of the definition.

Zugzwang is when any move you make will weaken your position, but you cannot not make a move.

The russian army isn't necessarily in zugzwang, since there is a move they can make which will not result in their position weakening -- they can leave Ukraine. All of Ukraine, including Crimea and Donetsk.


That would weaken their position on the world stage even more. Can't leave.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: Russia is being guided by the dead hand of Hari Seldon.  All paths lead to the same inevitable conclusion, it's just a matter of the details of how it gets there.


So long as we keep an eye on any mules that show up.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: cameroncrazy1984: That's only one step down from Numberwang

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]

/I mean, Numberwang is actually the second weakest bit Mitchell and Webb did after the snooker commentators bit.
//And that's a scientific fact.


Oh and that's a bad miss
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's stepped on his zugswang and shot himself in the foot.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assembling a huge army of untrained and poorly armed soldiers might be their only hope. It would amount to sending a massive herd of zombies into Ukraine from every possible direction and winning by swarming over defenses. There are problems with that approach. One, raising such an army won't be easy. Once a large amount of people are in a group, and they see that they are screwed, they will mutiny or just leave(awol). Worse, they might start fighting against their own leaders. Then even if you have a bunch of troops you must still transport them to the staging area. They will be spotted and highly vulnerable to attack. Transports will get destroyed and staging areas will get pummeled by artillery. Then even if you have a staging area that somehow survives and has a decent amount of troops, how are you going to get them to attack? It would be easier, and less risky, for those troops to turn on their own leaders than to rush into Ukraine's killing zones. It's starting to look like Russia made a mistake invading Ukraine.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is one way out:

UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude wanted the Royal treatment. Well this is about where he's at in the cycle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only winning move is not to play.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm re-reading Catch-22 right now. It's hard to explain, but everything about it makes absolute sense to me. People say it's an anti-war, farcical, black comedy. I say it's an instruction manual on human behavior. It's certainly not pro-war, but war isn't the antagonist. It's simply a backdrop for an assorted collection of people to behave under stress, exposing the best and (mostly) worst parts of themselves. People create circular logic constructs every day, no different than in the book, to justify their beliefs and behavior. There's not a scene in the book more insane than what is happening in Congress this week, where a man who tried to overthrow the government is now being blocked from being third in line for the Presidency, because he was *unsuccessful* in his attempts.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Birnone: Assembling a huge army of untrained and poorly armed soldiers might be their only hope.


That's what Putin's been doing from the very beginning. Hasn't gone so well for him. And hasn't gone well for them at all.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: The_Sponge: I look forward to celebrating Putin's death.

My Ukrainian Grandparents and my Dad immigrated to the U.S. in 1949...and Sad still remembers when his parents celebrated Stalin's death in 1983...

[Fark user image image 425x283]


They waited 40 years to celebrate his death? That's some master procrastination!

Also, this from Kyiv:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All those years of watching "Criminal Minds" paid off. I actually knew what zugzwang means.
 
Fast Thick Pants
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: /Numberwang is actually the second weakest bit Mitchell and Webb did after the snooker commentators bit.
//And that's a scientific fact.


Nay, that's a bad miss. The Arabian brownface routine in "Dosh 4 Plutonium" was worse, far worse.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A good chess player would have resigned by now. Putin is not one.

Putin's plan is to keep playing in hope that the Americans will do something really idiotic at the last minute---namely, allow the Redcaps to return to power at the federal level.
 
Oak
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: King Something: common sense is an oxymoron: aleister_greynight: I thought that referred to upcoming certain defeat.

Not necessarily certain defeat, just that any move you make weakens your position.

That's part of the definition.

Zugzwang is when any move you make will weaken your position, but you cannot not make a move.

The russian army isn't necessarily in zugzwang, since there is a move they can make which will not result in their position weakening -- they can leave Ukraine. All of Ukraine, including Crimea and Donetsk.

That would weaken their position on the world stage even more. Can't leave.


More than ... being crushed and driven before the Ukrainians with the lamentation of the women and all that?  Because at this point those seem to be the two options.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

minorshan: Aar1012: The_Sponge: I look forward to celebrating Putin's death.

My Ukrainian Grandparents and my Dad immigrated to the U.S. in 1949...and Sad still remembers when his parents celebrated Stalin's death in 1983...

[Fark user image image 425x283]

They waited 40 years to celebrate his death? That's some master procrastination!

Also, this from Kyiv:
[Fark user image image 425x282]


LOL!  Thankfully I admitted to that mistake before your post.

/Have a bottle of bubbly in my fridge for when he finally stops breathing.
 
Birnone
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Birnone: Assembling a huge army of untrained and poorly armed soldiers might be their only hope.

That's what Putin's been doing from the very beginning. Hasn't gone so well for him. And hasn't gone well for them at all.


No, I mean something like 1 million troops or more. They only assembled a couple of hundred thousand troops last year before they invaded. They need enough that even if Ukraine scores kills with every shot/rpg/shell/bomb, there are 10 more Russians taking the place of each one who dies. The swarming method requires that the entire swarm attacks at the same time- that's the bit that Russia will struggle with. If they attack with 10 waves of 100k troops each wave, that's not attacking with 1 million troops. It's attacking with 100k troops ten different times= not good enough. It's going to be all but impossible to assemble 1 million troops because those troops will be attacked every step of the way to Ukraine. They'll probably have to raise the numbers high enough that even with losses, the required amount make it to Ukraine. For example, raise 3 million troops. Desertions and other immediate losses bring that down to 2.5 million. Then send them to the staging areas. Those losses bring it down to 2 million. Then send them into Ukraine. Losses en route bring it down to 1 million and there's the swarm.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: A good chess player would have resigned by now. Putin is not one.

Putin's plan is to keep playing in hope that the Americans will do something really idiotic at the last minute---namely, allow the Redcaps to return to power at the federal level.


That would deeply hurt Ukraine's support, but Europe might step theirs up to cover what the US no longer supplied. They don't want Fat Hitler spilling his aggression any closer to their own lands than he already has.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Birnone: EdgeRunner: Birnone: Assembling a huge army of untrained and poorly armed soldiers might be their only hope.

That's what Putin's been doing from the very beginning. Hasn't gone so well for him. And hasn't gone well for them at all.

No, I mean something like 1 million troops or more. They only assembled a couple of hundred thousand troops last year before they invaded. They need enough that even if Ukraine scores kills with every shot/rpg/shell/bomb, there are 10 more Russians taking the place of each one who dies. The swarming method requires that the entire swarm attacks at the same time- that's the bit that Russia will struggle with. If they attack with 10 waves of 100k troops each wave, that's not attacking with 1 million troops. It's attacking with 100k troops ten different times= not good enough. It's going to be all but impossible to assemble 1 million troops because those troops will be attacked every step of the way to Ukraine. They'll probably have to raise the numbers high enough that even with losses, the required amount make it to Ukraine. For example, raise 3 million troops. Desertions and other immediate losses bring that down to 2.5 million. Then send them to the staging areas. Those losses bring it down to 2 million. Then send them into Ukraine. Losses en route bring it down to 1 million and there's the swarm.


If assembling more troops was a possibility for Putin, he would have done it. His international recruitment drive wasn't met with much enthusiasm, and if he tries a full scale draft in Russia, he'll just be arming the internal revolution that he lives in constant terror of. A Russian Zerg rush is as big a fantasy as a three day victory over Ukraine.
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The_Sponge: I look forward to celebrating Putin's death.

My Ukrainian Grandparents and my Dad immigrated to the U.S. in 1949...and Sad still remembers when his parents celebrated Stalin's death in 1983...they actually hosted a party.

*1953

Heh...it would have been an interesting timeline where Stalin lived long enough to see Return of the Jedi.

/Or Trading Places.


chasingamazingblog.comView Full Size

Adios, Putin
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Wessoman: King Something: common sense is an oxymoron: aleister_greynight: I thought that referred to upcoming certain defeat.

Not necessarily certain defeat, just that any move you make weakens your position.

That's part of the definition.

Zugzwang is when any move you make will weaken your position, but you cannot not make a move.

The russian army isn't necessarily in zugzwang, since there is a move they can make which will not result in their position weakening -- they can leave Ukraine. All of Ukraine, including Crimea and Donetsk.

There is another move: Expand the war by cajoling Belarus to join in. Sure Russia still loses, but it will take much longer, and at least they won't fail alone.


That would likely lead to the overthrow of the Belarus government if they lose their army and can't use it to put down an uprising.
 
