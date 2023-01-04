 Skip to content
(Vox)   Vox asks... why is everything you buy these days utter shiate?   (vox.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember a story about a woman who designed her own bra, and that became a thing.

Your aging disgracefully blog sucks, lady.
And you know what?
You're sagging now.
You're blowing the suspension out of those trusses you never used when you were perky and had a slight jiggle.

You got old. And everything gets bigger, hairier, and closer to the ground when that happens.

Next stop, MySpace angles on dating apps where you specify "tall" and "no cheaters"

Then crying in a water glass of boxed wine

Then. A total Fark subscription, for a mere $5/month.

You blew out a bra.
Wahh.
Go over to Ukraine and ask the ladies over there if they care.

Article makes me feel jaded.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That article was a whole lot of words for "I don't know how to use the internet."

Also, throw underclothes away before they're ten years old. That's revolting.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...maybe because you're buying cheaply made stuff, instead of going for better quality stuff?

It's like the folks complaining about 'American chocolate' yesterday. If you're buying your chocolate at the gas station, then your choices are pretty damn limited. If you want some soul detaching chocolate, you just have to look for it, just a li'l bit.

If you're buying your bras online, and you're going for the 'best buy' option, you're gonna be classified as 'an easy mark.'

Mind you, I can say that, because I'm a man, and menswear tends to be made a LOT more sturdy than stuff for the ladies. Our underwear will last a long while, and chances are our waistlines are going to lose the battle before the elastic in our waistbands. Shoes? Menswear crushes women's shoes for durability like no one's business--unless you're going for a unisex sort of trainer.

If you buy cheap, you get cheap. Online shopping encourages you to go that route. Your inner coupon clipper comes out when you shop online, looking for the best deal. So, you go for the knock off chili spice, and then complain that it's not as good as the stuff you used to get, but didn't get this time because you got frugal?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: That article was a whole lot of words for "I don't know how to use the internet."

Also, throw underclothes away before they're ten years old. That's revolting.


Hey, I got t-shirts older than my daughter. And they are the perfect worn softness now. Socks? Boxer-briefs? Yeah, they're out relatively quickly, but you leave my vintage tees alone, you ebbil bastiche.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Squid_for_Brains: That article was a whole lot of words for "I don't know how to use the internet."

Also, throw underclothes away before they're ten years old. That's revolting.

Hey, I got t-shirts older than my daughter. And they are the perfect worn softness now. Socks? Boxer-briefs? Yeah, they're out relatively quickly, but you leave my vintage tees alone, you ebbil bastiche.


Outer clothes are one thing. It's actually great to see something last that long. But bras? Dude...boob sweat. Bewb sweat. It's just... gahhh.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Mind you, I can say that, because I'm a man, and menswear tends to be made a LOT more sturdy than stuff for the ladies.


I am going to agree/disagree just because I started buying David Archy (not a luxury brand) boxer briefs about 10 years ago and the author has a point. The pairs I originally bought are still holding up. 10 years!

They changed the material six years ago and the new material is crap. It's clearly thinner, the elastic isn't as strong, but it costs the same. I'd pay more for the old stuff, but they don't make the old stuff anymore. I've been shopping like hell to try and find another brand who makes something comparable, but no one does no matter how much money you spend. Even the luxury brands are using cheap material these days.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not a cool story of bra
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm constantly amazed at how high quality everything is compared to when I was a kid. Step on one of my toys when I was little and it'd break into twenty pieces. But my son's toys are made with far higher quality materials. I've put my full weight on them in the middle of the night and nothing happens, well nothing happens to the toys. I scream bloody murder.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Because the workforce these days is comprised mostly of millennials and z'ers.
 
