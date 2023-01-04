 Skip to content
(ABC 33/40 Birmingham)   Suddenly a Springfield tire fire competitor appears   (abc3340.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worst pokemon ever.
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Moody? What you need is a book, a glass of wine, and a hot bath with some candles.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fire burning since November? Centralia laughs at your pathetic attempt at an underground fire.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"We were able to eke by but then we had to get an Air BnB"

Sweet home Alabama
Where the skies are not so blue
Sweet home Alabama
Lord I'm leavin' 'cause of you
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Fire burning since November? Centralia laughs at your pathetic attempt at an underground fire.


That was my thought, too.

When your fire's 60 years old, report back

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centralia_mine_fire
 
Trik
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oneiros: baronbloodbath: Fire burning since November? Centralia laughs at your pathetic attempt at an underground fire.

That was my thought, too.

When your fire's 60 years old, report back

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Centralia_mine_fire


Beat me to it.
Thing's been burning forever it seems like.
 
