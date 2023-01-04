 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Good news, parents. You'll be able to trust the safety of the new $3,300 self-driving stroller being debuted at CES every bit as much you can trust a self-driving Tesla   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Unlikely, Consumer Electronics Show, Technology, Infant, Automobile, Toddler, Self-driving technology, baby bonnets, Smart Stroller  
•       •       •

137 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Jan 2023 at 2:35 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The baby ejection system is an extra $600.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
growing up: I don't wanna walk anymore, I'm too tiiiiiiiirrrrrrrrrrrrred!!!!

being a grown up: I don't wanna push the stroller, it's too haaaaaaarrd!!

Apparently.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wake me when it hovers like Baby Yoda's
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
<teary>Their housekeeping staff are going to make such good parents...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

OdradekRex: The baby ejection system is an extra $600.


Offer void in red states
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's been a long time but I rather enjoyed pushing the baby stroller. So did our two year old daughter pushing her six year old brother in her stroller after throwing a fit at the zoo.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

Yeah, I've seen how this ends.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously? Farkin' babies these days can't even be arsed to learn to drive?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

damageddude: It's been a long time but I rather enjoyed pushing the baby stroller. So did our two year old daughter pushing her six year old brother in her stroller after throwing a fit at the zoo.


Now you shall know my pain, my humiliation.  Now, I'm the one who knocks!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How lazy can you possibly get? why have a kid at all?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just put car seat on this, load it with alternating buck shot shells and slugs, then let it out the cat door. The baby will be fine on its own for a few hours. The bouncing motion helps with naps.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Comes with Tesla batteries.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.