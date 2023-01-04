 Skip to content
Fark NotNewsletter: You can't do Dry January when your house is flooded
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-01-04 5:28:12 PM
Hey everyone, hope your new year is well

It's been the slowest news week I can remember in quite awhile. House Speaker shenanigans appear to have sucked up what little media resources were available post-holidays.  Either that or people stopped doing truly weird stuff other than that one Walrus in the UK - don't google that from work btw.  So we're gonna kick the Fark News Livestream until next week - we'll all be back January 12th.

Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
gameshowhost welcomed us to TikTok classes teaching Microsoft Excel
Nick Nostril learned something alarming about getting rid of old routers
kmgenesis23 defended Southwest Airlines amid a spate of canceled flights
gameshowhost knew how Southwest tracks their flights
Kubo refused to give in to fads
Warthog told us what happens if your luggage rolls away from the plane before it can be loaded
BizarreMan explained why a professor who a tarot-reading TikToker claimed murdered four University of Idaho students was not a suspect Here's the TikTok tarot reader story
gfbabbitt figured out where Scientology leader David Miscavige was hiding
LordOfThePings tried to decipher something that was written on a wall in a house that's listed for sale
beezeltown was ready to make an offer on that house

Smart:
tom baker's scarf pointed out just how great a person Dolly Parton is
95629 discussed the tracking system behind Southwest's breakdown
edmo envied kids today
Three Crooked Squirrels gave advice to anyone who's trying to get Social Security disability benefits approved
Raymond Perjurytrap thought that a police chief might have missed part of a man's heroic story
NeoCortex42 had praise for Nicolas Cage
EvilEgg explained why losing fluorescent lightbulbs that contain mercury would break any hearts

CSB Sunday Morning themeWhat's made the world a smaller place for you?
Smartace in your face met a sister from another mister
Funny2dogsrunning didn't want to be outed

Politics Funny:
Badmoodman shared two beautiful Christmas scenes
NateAsbestos contemplated the prospect of the U.S. sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
Stile4aly wasn't ready for Kanye "Ye" West's latest endeavors
OldRod knew how the founder of the Florida Blockchain Business Association ended his January 6 testimony
Tr0mBoNe revealed the best way to spot an alpha male

Politics Smart:
gilgigamesh described what made Greta Thunberg's reply to Andrew Tate so effective
fragMasterFlash considered the huge spike in electricity prices and power outages as Texas was hit by a bomb cyclone
hubiestubert wondered how Republican governors are managing to pull off parts of their stunt to send asylum seekers to other locations
Chariset had a heartfelt Christmas message for Donald Trump


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week

Photoshops:
samsquatch's truck might get stuck in your head
damat01 kept warm on a cold winter night
retrophil drove us to Madness
Yammering_Splat_Vector thought it might be too cold to sleep in the barn
damat01 gave this gang a new family crest
RedZoneTuba found self acceptance
RedZoneTuba busted out
Vortex Dweller had a cross to bear
RedZoneTuba wanted to share some tomatoes
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered something Pootie-Poot can't ride

Farktography themeAround the House 2
bobug bombed the bath with pastel foam


Fark Headlines of the Week

A selection of some of the top headlines from last week

Explosions reported in Engels, Russia. No word if they left any Marx

Kickboxer Andrew Tate: Owner of 33 high-end automobiles. Teenager Greta Thunberg: Owner of one kickboxer

Man dies in Paisley crash after being unable to see the traffic pattern

♫ Brave Sir Putin ran away. Bravely ran away, away; when Ukraine reared its ugly head, he bravely to his bunker fled. When launching submarines of doom, he bravely did it via Zoom. Yes, brave Sir Putin turned about, and Sovietly chickened out ♫

Imagine if you will a planeload of people for whom 2022 never ended. You are entering the International Date Line Zone

Apple says Mac is terrible

Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett. Guess he couldn't

10 MLB umps retiring this year. MLB asked Angel Hernandez to retire as well, but he missed the call

Nine for Mortal Men, Doomed to Die

Cheesy pecan bites and giant grilled cheeses. Stuffed pieces of tofu and cheeseballs in pieces. Horseradish dressing that's worthy of kings. These are a few of Claire's cheesiest things

Good King Wenceslas looked out... On the Feast of Stephen... As no snow lay round about... "How will resorts break even?" Brightly shone the slopes with light... Making snow with tools... Water use will not be slight... You clueless human fools


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on the Quiz last week, and it looks like most people got it before their New Year's Day hangovers. On the Quiz itself, SoundOfOneHandWanking comes out on top with 1015, sharing the 1000 club with Hassan Ben Sobr, who was just behind in second with 1014. Unfortunately, all we have is some leftover hog jowl and blackeyed peas, but we do have Glass Onion on the big screen. HighwayBill made third with 995, runwiz made fourth with 985, and Cndn Bacon made it into the top five with 982.

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about a Corsi-Rosenthal Box. Only 40% of quiztakers knew that it was a fancy name for a box made of air filters with one side made from a box fan blowing outwards, named for the engineer who came up with the idea and the air filter CEO who helped test it out. An updated version called the Comparetto Cube replaces the side opposite the fan with plain cardboard so that it can sit on the floor with the fan blowing upwards. Of course, it's not as friendly as the Companion Cube, nor as helpful in solving puzzles. 

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about Boxing Day and why it's not a celebration of the Marquess of Queensbury. 81% of quiztakers knew that even though it's not named for his sport, he very likely celebrated like his peers by bestowing upon his servants boxed leftovers from his Christmas feast the day before. I mean, seriously, it started with them not allowing servants to take leftovers the night of Christmas, so by the time the servants got the food., it was often congealed and a bit manky, there being no refrigerators or Tupperware in those days. In practice, those with servants who understood that those servants would be handling their food for the next year would often have something prepared specially on Boxing Day so it was nice and fresh. 

The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which Olympic sport would be allowing men to participate beginning in Paris in 2024. Only 42% of quiztakers knew that men would be able to join women in the Artistic Swimming event, which you know better as being called "synchronized swimming" the last time you watched it back in 1988. (FINA officially changed the name in 2017, and the Tokyo Olympics followed suit when they finally were able to be held in 2021). This means that the only two remaining single-sex sports are rhythmic gymnastics (that's the floor routine with the ribbon) in the Summer Olympics, which is open only to women, and the Nordic Combined (cross-country skiing and ski jumping) in the winter, which is open only to men. 

The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which artist was still making donations to children's hospitals in Manchester, England, five years after a bomb outside her concert killed 22 people and injured many others. 90% of quiztakers knew that the yearly toy donations were Ariana Grande's way of thanking the hospitals that had taken care of her fans following the horrific event. 

If you missed last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NeoCortex42had praise for Nicolas Cage

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That Angel Hernandez headline had better appear in the HOTY voting in December.

Pure gold!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No. No you can't.

My Destroyed Apartment
Youtube x619wDgKwVw


But I was out before January.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why the hell does fark have pictures of my college apartment?
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: No. No you can't.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/x619wDgKwVw]

But I was out before January.


I'm so sorry that happened. I'm glad Farkers were able to help you and your kitty. I can't imagine everything you have to deal with to get to a form of normal.
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: Why the hell does fark have pictures of my college apartment?


It's in the fine print of the ToS.
 
