|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: You can't do Dry January when your house is flooded
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-01-04 5:28:12 PM, edited 2023-01-04 5:50:54 PM (7 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
135 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 5:57 PM (12 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your new year is well
It's been the slowest news week I can remember in quite awhile. House Speaker shenanigans appear to have sucked up what little media resources were available post-holidays. Either that or people stopped doing truly weird stuff other than that one Walrus in the UK - don't google that from work btw. So we're gonna kick the Fark News Livestream until next week - we'll all be back January 12th.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
gameshowhost welcomed us to TikTok classes teaching Microsoft Excel
Nick Nostril learned something alarming about getting rid of old routers
kmgenesis23 defended Southwest Airlines amid a spate of canceled flights
gameshowhost knew how Southwest tracks their flights
Kubo refused to give in to fads
Warthog told us what happens if your luggage rolls away from the plane before it can be loaded
BizarreMan explained why a professor who a tarot-reading TikToker claimed murdered four University of Idaho students was not a suspect Here's the TikTok tarot reader story
gfbabbitt figured out where Scientology leader David Miscavige was hiding
LordOfThePings tried to decipher something that was written on a wall in a house that's listed for sale
beezeltown was ready to make an offer on that house
Smart:
tom baker's scarf pointed out just how great a person Dolly Parton is
95629 discussed the tracking system behind Southwest's breakdown
edmo envied kids today
Three Crooked Squirrels gave advice to anyone who's trying to get Social Security disability benefits approved
Raymond Perjurytrap thought that a police chief might have missed part of a man's heroic story
NeoCortex42 had praise for Nicolas Cage
EvilEgg explained why losing fluorescent lightbulbs that contain mercury would break any hearts
CSB Sunday Morning theme: What's made the world a smaller place for you?
Smart: ace in your face met a sister from another mister
Funny: 2dogsrunning didn't want to be outed
Politics Funny:
Badmoodman shared two beautiful Christmas scenes
NateAsbestos contemplated the prospect of the U.S. sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
Stile4aly wasn't ready for Kanye "Ye" West's latest endeavors
OldRod knew how the founder of the Florida Blockchain Business Association ended his January 6 testimony
Tr0mBoNe revealed the best way to spot an alpha male
Politics Smart:
gilgigamesh described what made Greta Thunberg's reply to Andrew Tate so effective
fragMasterFlash considered the huge spike in electricity prices and power outages as Texas was hit by a bomb cyclone
hubiestubert wondered how Republican governors are managing to pull off parts of their stunt to send asylum seekers to other locations
Chariset had a heartfelt Christmas message for Donald Trump
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
samsquatch's truck might get stuck in your head
damat01 kept warm on a cold winter night
retrophil drove us to Madness
Yammering_Splat_Vector thought it might be too cold to sleep in the barn
damat01 gave this gang a new family crest
RedZoneTuba found self acceptance
RedZoneTuba busted out
Vortex Dweller had a cross to bear
RedZoneTuba wanted to share some tomatoes
Yammering_Splat_Vector discovered something Pootie-Poot can't ride
Farktography theme: Around the House 2
bobug bombed the bath with pastel foam
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Explosions reported in Engels, Russia. No word if they left any Marx
Kickboxer Andrew Tate: Owner of 33 high-end automobiles. Teenager Greta Thunberg: Owner of one kickboxer
Man dies in Paisley crash after being unable to see the traffic pattern
♫ Brave Sir Putin ran away. Bravely ran away, away; when Ukraine reared its ugly head, he bravely to his bunker fled. When launching submarines of doom, he bravely did it via Zoom. Yes, brave Sir Putin turned about, and Sovietly chickened out ♫
Imagine if you will a planeload of people for whom 2022 never ended. You are entering the International Date Line Zone
Apple says Mac is terrible
Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett. Guess he couldn't
10 MLB umps retiring this year. MLB asked Angel Hernandez to retire as well, but he missed the call
Nine for Mortal Men, Doomed to Die
Cheesy pecan bites and giant grilled cheeses. Stuffed pieces of tofu and cheeseballs in pieces. Horseradish dressing that's worthy of kings. These are a few of Claire's cheesiest things
Good King Wenceslas looked out... On the Feast of Stephen... As no snow lay round about... "How will resorts break even?" Brightly shone the slopes with light... Making snow with tools... Water use will not be slight... You clueless human fools
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, and it looks like most people got it before their New Year's Day hangovers. On the Quiz itself, SoundOfOneHandWanking comes out on top with 1015, sharing the 1000 club with Hassan Ben Sobr, who was just behind in second with 1014. Unfortunately, all we have is some leftover hog jowl and blackeyed peas, but we do have Glass Onion on the big screen. HighwayBill made third with 995, runwiz made fourth with 985, and Cndn Bacon made it into the top five with 982.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about a Corsi-Rosenthal Box. Only 40% of quiztakers knew that it was a fancy name for a box made of air filters with one side made from a box fan blowing outwards, named for the engineer who came up with the idea and the air filter CEO who helped test it out. An updated version called the Comparetto Cube replaces the side opposite the fan with plain cardboard so that it can sit on the floor with the fan blowing upwards. Of course, it's not as friendly as the Companion Cube, nor as helpful in solving puzzles.
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about Boxing Day and why it's not a celebration of the Marquess of Queensbury. 81% of quiztakers knew that even though it's not named for his sport, he very likely celebrated like his peers by bestowing upon his servants boxed leftovers from his Christmas feast the day before. I mean, seriously, it started with them not allowing servants to take leftovers the night of Christmas, so by the time the servants got the food., it was often congealed and a bit manky, there being no refrigerators or Tupperware in those days. In practice, those with servants who understood that those servants would be handling their food for the next year would often have something prepared specially on Boxing Day so it was nice and fresh.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about which Olympic sport would be allowing men to participate beginning in Paris in 2024. Only 42% of quiztakers knew that men would be able to join women in the Artistic Swimming event, which you know better as being called "synchronized swimming" the last time you watched it back in 1988. (FINA officially changed the name in 2017, and the Tokyo Olympics followed suit when they finally were able to be held in 2021). This means that the only two remaining single-sex sports are rhythmic gymnastics (that's the floor routine with the ribbon) in the Summer Olympics, which is open only to women, and the Nordic Combined (cross-country skiing and ski jumping) in the winter, which is open only to men.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which artist was still making donations to children's hospitals in Manchester, England, five years after a bomb outside her concert killed 22 people and injured many others. 90% of quiztakers knew that the yearly toy donations were Ariana Grande's way of thanking the hospitals that had taken care of her fans following the horrific event.
If you missed last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
7 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 7 of 7 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|