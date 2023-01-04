 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Procrastinators more likely to be depressed, unhealthy, and broke. Also late   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about those of us who know we're procrastinators by nature, and therefore discipline ourselves to get shiat done?

/I did read an article somewhere on Fark quite a while back that procrastination is a form of self-harm.  I dont think it's this one, but it was very similar.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More likely, but not certain.  I'm a procrastinator, but I'm not one of those three things.  Some stuff just isn't important enough to bother with, that's all.

/Obviously posting on Fark is a priority
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd. I'm all of that.  But I'm never late.  I'm always early.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what?
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't broke.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dangit.....I'm sorta all of the above. At least I don't have this.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got the article open in a tab; I'll check it out later.

/if I can find it
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll read the article tomorrow.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Odd. I'm all of that.  But I'm never late.  I'm always early.


Actually, when i said all of the above, I should have all but being late. I've always been weird about being late...Probably because those few times as a kid i was entrusted with remembering which days were early days for me and which were not. The whole class turning around staring at me coming in late was the WORST!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an anticrastinator.

/I'll explain it later
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is ridiculous. We are also self-loathing.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I do plan on being depressed, unhealthy, and broke.

I just haven't gotten around to any of that yet.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be happy to talk with you about this tomorrow.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What about those of us who know we're procrastinators by nature, and therefore discipline ourselves to get shiat done?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Well, I do plan on being depressed, unhealthy, and broke.

I just haven't gotten around to any of that yet.


Username checks out.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going pro was the best choice ever.

There's no money in amateur crastination.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best thing about procrastination? If you wait until the w last minute to do something, it only takes a minute to do.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I'm late. What are we doing this time?
 
jjwars1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: What about those of us who know we're procrastinators by nature, and therefore discipline ourselves to get shiat done?

/I did read an article somewhere on Fark quite a while back that procrastination is a form of self-harm.  I dont think it's this one, but it was very similar.


I feel like everything I do is a form of self harm.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know hard work pays off in the long term, but procrastination pays off now!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: waxbeans: Odd. I'm all of that.  But I'm never late.  I'm always early.

Actually, when i said all of the above, I should have all but being late. I've always been weird about being late...Probably because those few times as a kid i was entrusted with remembering which days were early days for me and which were not. The whole class turning around staring at me coming in late was the WORST!


In high school I was late so often they made me leave early.  And it stuck
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Two and an half out of three. I'm pretty healthy (if not fit , because I'm lazy). I'm typically on time for stuff.  A stint in middle school and high school theater beat showing up on time into me.

Username mostly checks out.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I should have gone broke years ago, but I'm a chronic level 5 procrastinator.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
