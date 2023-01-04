 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Did you apply for an "objectionable" personalized licence plate in Ontario? SORRRRY   (cp24.com)
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A55 🍊 RGY
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple days ago a saw a minivan with the ordinary looking plate THQ 411. I felt lucky that day, did not win the lottery.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plates included WADDAFAK.  I didn't know Hydraulic Press Channel guy moved to Canada.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, mine was BYE 666. It isn't A55 0RGY. but it was something.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My plate is VANITPL8.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
static.demilked.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A little unconvincing on some of those "hard to read" plates.  Same letter many repetitions I can buy, that's hard to at a glance.  4's being used for A's and such?  I really doubt they skipped A4 and 4A combinations in all their random issued plates

/now 0O and 1I I can understand
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Heckin?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
LE4F5? Really? Damn Toronto fans never get a break.
 
basicstock
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Quebec...
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

iheartradio.caView Full Size


iheartradio.caView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [i.etsystatic.com image 570x351]


"But Ass died 5 years ago..."
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image image 500x667]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
H05ER

T4KE0FF
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: A little unconvincing on some of those "hard to read" plates.  Same letter many repetitions I can buy, that's hard to at a glance.  4's being used for A's and such?  I really doubt they skipped A4 and 4A combinations in all their random issued plates

/now 0O and 1I I can understand


Normal plates are four letters, a gap, then three numbers, so such a problem would not happen. Example: ABCD 123.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: A little unconvincing on some of those "hard to read" plates.  Same letter many repetitions I can buy, that's hard to at a glance.  4's being used for A's and such?  I really doubt they skipped A4 and 4A combinations in all their random issued plates

/now 0O and 1I I can understand

Normal plates are four letters, a gap, then three numbers, so such a problem would not happen. Example: ABCD 123.


Fair enough - used to the 1ABC234 config here
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

basicstock: Meanwhile in Quebec...
[s3.amazonaws.com image 600x400]
[iheartradio.ca image 713x456]

[iheartradio.ca image 718x540]


The best part of that is the pickup's "How am I Driving?" sign...

//I wonder how many calls...
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PreMortem: A couple days ago a saw a minivan with the ordinary looking plate THQ 411. I felt lucky that day, did not win the lottery.


Skeins around the corner from me has the plate something like DAF7A6. It's the color of the car.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Skeins?

"Someone". Noticed it just as my finger hit 'add comment'.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I saw a truck years ago in Vegas with the plates BUKKAKE

I worked with a pro Sommelier that had the plates WINOPHIL

/I might do a little background digging of the self-identified violent ones, yikes
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
designturnpike.comView Full Size
 
basicstock
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: basicstock: Meanwhile in Quebec...
[s3.amazonaws.com image 600x400]
[iheartradio.ca image 713x456]

[iheartradio.ca image 718x540]

The best part of that is the pickup's "How am I Driving?" sign...

//I wonder how many calls...


Written below is the Quebecois equivalent of "1-800-Go-F-Yourself."
 
Special Agent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: A little unconvincing on some of those "hard to read" plates.  Same letter many repetitions I can buy, that's hard to at a glance.  4's being used for A's and such?  I really doubt they skipped A4 and 4A combinations in all their random issued plates

/now 0O and 1I I can understand

Normal plates are four letters, a gap, then three numbers, so such a problem would not happen. Example: ABCD 123.


And in Ontario, letters G, I, O, Q and U are not issued (unless on a vanity).
 
