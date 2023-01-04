 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark Fiction Anthology)   "Great minds are always feared by lesser minds." ―Dan Brown, The Lost Symbol. Well, that explains why everyone's afraid of my Harry Potter Battlestar Galactica slash fic. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Minding Edition   (farkfiction.net) divider line
9
    More: CSB, Fark Fiction Anthology, registered trademark of Fark, TradeMark, Registered trademark symbol, Public domain, Inc, news, March  
•       •       •

114 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 04 Jan 2023 at 5:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dan Brown is an American author whose books have been translated into fifty-seven languages and have sold over two hundred million copies, and those numbers are almost certainly not due to any grand conspiracy related to ancient religious orders or mysteries based on works of art. He writes thrillers that are often based on Christian themes and historical fiction, and his most famous work The Da Vinci Code was made into a highly successful movie with Tom Hanks, who so far as I know is not a master mesmerist or anything.

Critics of Dan Brown's work point to factual issues with research, potential plagiarism, religious disputes, and the fact that many of his books seem quite similar*. Even the topics he covers are explored much more deeply in other books-The Da Vinci Code might fit as a footnote in Eco's Foucault's Pendulum, which is a deeper and vastly more difficult read. Regardless, Brown has legions of fans who love his work, and with those numbers, he must be doing something right.

This page lists writing tips from Dan Brown, and . . . honestly, I'm not going to criticize these at all, because they're all good. I'm not going to list them all here, but I highly recommend everyone read these.

Dan Brown's 13 writing tips

Writer's Thread Question of the Week!

How do you keep your writing fresh? Do you avoid reusing the same topics, or do you revisit ideas you've done before?

Writer's Thread Prompt of the Week!

Fark user imageView Full Size


* Today's topic has been brought to you by the US House of Representatives' repetitive attempts to elect a speaker over and over and over again
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my work PC has decided to migrate all our files to OneDrive, so this is gonna be a learning curve for me, though I guess I won't have to email it to myself back and forth anymore, I will however have to use One Drive, which I'm not happy about.
 
oldfool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
To have a nice day
Have a nice day ~ Stereophonics
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Foucault's Pendulum was better.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
QotW: I try to do something new in every story. It might be a technique, a type of character, a setting, even the genre itself. If you don't keep challenging yourself, you won't get any better. Writing is a field where you shouldn't rest on your laurels (I'm looking at you, Dan).

I came across a Jack London quote recently, which may or may not have appeared in the FWF thread not long ago: "You can't wait for inspiration. You have to hunt it down with a club."
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just received the proof copy of my book from Amazon. Once I'm through checking it for weirdness not of my creation, I'll get it live for both Kindle and dead-tree editions- probably this weekend.

It looks awesome. Anyone who needs cover art should hire the young lady who did the art for the Fark Anthology. She's officially amazing.
 
rwellor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've only had six stories published and amongst them there is a decent diversity. But my mind has a tendency to return to plots like John Gardner's Grendel, except with the reveal as far down the line as possible. This is partly because it's an easy trick to do, once you set your mind to it... 1.5 of the things I did in a FARK anthology have been like that.

I have two more in mind, already.^^
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is that really a Dan Brown quote?
If so he appears to have plagiarized it imo.


Great spirits have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds-Albert Einstein
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Da Vinci Code: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Web Exclusive)
Youtube xX5IV9n223M
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.