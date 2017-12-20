 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   What's hot, wet, sticky, and sweet?   (wcax.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your mom?

/had to go there
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Def Leppard?

media.tenor.comView Full Size


Stephen Colbert on a warm day?

wwwcache.wralsportsfan.comView Full Size
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rock Candy!

Montrose Rock Candy on Vinyl with Lyrics in Description
Youtube SNRivNbT8ek
 
H31N0US
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Every topless / nude bar from 1988 to 2000?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TIL there's a thing called a sugarhouse.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Strangeloves - I Want Candy [HQ] original
Youtube G6Vw9RGm1tM
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/DNRTFA
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wrong season. That place would be closed up tight.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Def Leppard?

[media.tenor.com image 220x158]

Stephen Colbert on a warm day?

[wwwcache.wralsportsfan.com image 512x384]


Cherry Pie was my firs thought, as well. You should be embarrassed
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Usually the only reason you would get explosions at a plant with a lot of dust is they are not cleaning the dust properly or often enough
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A shot of Fireball?
 
el_morte
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Santa's Candy Cane?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Your mom?

/had to go there


You're half right, she's hot and sticky. I just made her do a bunch of tree work in the backyard.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Def Leppard.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ian Pooley Feat. Esthero - Balmes(A Better Life)
Youtube WT1NsZVLs0Y
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A hot, wet, sweet stick?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pancakes?

A stick dipped in hot antifreeze?
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dare to keep slugs off kids: Rock Candy!

[YouTube video: Montrose Rock Candy on Vinyl with Lyrics in Description]


I live in the bay area and had the good fortune to see Montrose live and Ronnie Montrose in later years at numerous smaller venues. Rock Candy was always the encore song. The last time I saw him was at a tiny dive bar right around the corner from my house.

When they started playing Rock Candy, they crowd went wild. That was the song they all came to here. Mid way through a guitar solo, Montrose started making sounds like a broken record on his guitar. He had played the song hundreds, if not thousands of times previously over the years. This was his way of having fun with it. He went on with the broken records sounds for 30 seconds or more and almost no one noticed. They all kept rocking hard. One of the funniest and coolest moments ever for me at a show. Ronnie Montrose will always be in my top 5 guitar gods list. He could even make a broken record sound cool.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Your mom?

/had to go there


I had zero doubts this would be the first thing said.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Microwaved fresh apricots? Judge Jeannine Pierro after playing racquetball?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x283]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cinnamon rolls fresh out of the oven.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jimmy Gilmer & The Fireballs - Sugar Shack (Official Audio)
Youtube aJwXbZAoI_A
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

el_morte: Santa's Candy Cane?


Tastes like elf-shiat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 253x277]


I think I'll wait for a proctologist to weigh in on that subject. It seems more his wheelhouse.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I blame the Canadian maple syrup mafia.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Fark user image 425x283]


Waiting for this.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A sugar mill goes boom real good. I wonder how many carmelized employees are in the ruins?
 
