 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   With the Maine Lobster fishing back on, Wisconsin says 'Hold my beer' and gets the butter ready   (cbsnews.com) divider line
21
    More: News, Storm drain, Butter, Waterway, Milk, Sanitary sewer, Firefighter, Storage, Fire protection  
•       •       •

1006 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thankfully, it was a small stream and not a major artery
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll obvs eat lobster, but forced to pick sides... I'm team crabforlyf yo
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing compared to the Central Storage Warehouse fire in Madison. Feet of Butter and Cheese flowed in the streets for days.

"Two - three feet of butter you're wading through... some of our lines got cut off... we couldn't find where our equipment was."

"Once the walls caved in, it came out like a river,"

It was not declared "out" for 8 days.

https://www.nbc15.com/content/news/20_Years_Ago_Today_Central_Storage__Warehouse_Fire_121153104.html
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Melted butter clogs historic canal and storm drains after dairy plant fire in Wisconsin"

I can't tell.  Is this about Kevin McCarthy or not?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pflaum Road
Youtube 1IYBQD0-Bmo
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the reason the internet was invented


i just need butter - internet drama part 3
Youtube BGQSRjpU4F8


/ butter is important to me
 
Best in this World
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's beautiful country up there, butter free-flowing everywhere only makes it Heaven.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Champion Butter

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fatberg City
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When my brother and I were in Cocoa Beach Florida...we discovered that the Skrimps were so big that they stole the lunch money from small children.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: When my brother and I were in Cocoa Beach Florida...we discovered that the Skrimps were so big that they stole the lunch money from small children.


Fark user imageView Full Size


it's like a jungle out there

/sometimes I wonder how I keep from going under
 
Dave2042
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was it this guy?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Portage is a quaint and pretty town that is only notable for being the headlands of the Wisconsin Dells.
 
scanman61
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lady J: I'll obvs eat lobster, but forced to pick sides... I'm team crabforlyf yo


Steamed or boiled?


/team steam
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Best in this World: It's beautiful country up there, butter free-flowing everywhere only makes it Heaven.


True. Spent many childhood days on Lake Wisconsin and learned to ski at Cascade.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Portage is a quaint and pretty town that is only notable for being the headlands of the Wisconsin Dells.


Portage and Baraboo are starting to get Madison people willing to commute that far but it will take an act of God to get the to live in Adams or Juneau County.
 
spleef420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scanman61: Lady J: I'll obvs eat lobster, but forced to pick sides... I'm team crabforlyf yo

Steamed or boiled?


/team steam


Smoked.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lady J: iheartscotch: When my brother and I were in Cocoa Beach Florida...we discovered that the Skrimps were so big that they stole the lunch money from small children.

[Fark user image image 425x264]

it's like a jungle out there

/sometimes I wonder how I keep from going under


Great song, thanks for putting it back in my head

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five - The Message (Official Video)
Youtube gYMkEMCHtJ4
 
IgG4 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Free butter!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.