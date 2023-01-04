 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Vice Presidential residence survives Ent attack   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mill that up for a desk or something
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does Kamala Harris have a pet beaver or something?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Antreefa
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This never would have happened under the Trump Administration.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That'll buff out.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's OK if you're a Treepublican.
 
Myria
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Mill that up for a desk or something


It clearly wanted to be part of the estate, so take it up on its wish.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does Kamala Harris have a pet beaver or something?


But the little bastard tried to bite her so it might be a porcupine
 
Theeng
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Even for twitter the comments are derpy.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The twatter responses are just legen...darily idiotic. Crist, MAGAts are just monumentally pathetic.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We found where the Entwives went and clearly they are pissed that Kamala is trying to take their husbands away from them!
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't speak tree, but maybe it wanted to ask for asylum?
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby, is Kamal Harris saying, "Groot tried to possess me"?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
False fig!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fuhfuhfuh: The twatter responses are just legen...darily idiotic. Crist, MAGAts are just monumentally pathetic.


I thought the "root cause analysis" joke was kind of funny. But the rest of them were pretty derpy.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under the Trump Administration.


if wall's dont work then why come they fix it fast.......libs........
 
TheHadMatter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: Antreefa


Treemendous comment! Take all the funnies!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess the next busload of asylum seekers Texas sends to her house will have plenty of work to keep them occupied?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Mill that up for a desk or something


Looks like walnut. They're bucking it, hopefully it does not get pulped.
 
AsparagusFTW
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That fence imploded faster than McCarthy's chance at speaker.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Weatherkiss: This never would have happened under the Trump Administration.

if wall's dont work then why come they fix it fast.......libs........


I see you read the Twitter comments too.
 
here to help [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Uh... does the US gov not have access to any arborists?

Trees don't just fall down unless they are really sick.

Also they could have told you all the surrounding sh*t that could get f*cked up when it falls.

A security gate seems like something you'd want to not have a tree fall on.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kevin McCarthy works in mysterious ways.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: [Fark user image image 606x129]


This is why right-wing comedy isn't popular.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*claps* Love the headline, subby. I almost never say that.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I didn't know there was a Mrs. Saruman.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

here to help: Trees don't just fall down unless they are really sick.


Or if the ground has been saturated enough that it can't hold the roots in place any more
Or if there's been a lot of wind
Or if...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was revenge for not properly acknowledging Arbor Day
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does Kamala Harris have a pet beaver or something?


Yes. Kamala's got a big brown beaver.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: here to help: Trees don't just fall down unless they are really sick.

Or if the ground has been saturated enough that it can't hold the roots in place any more
Or if there's been a lot of wind
Or if...


A client of mine is an arborist and he'd tear here to help a new one about this. Sorry, let me rephrase that. He would kindly inform him of just how freakin wrong he is.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: A client of mine is an arborist and he'd tear here to help a new one about this. Sorry, let me rephrase that. He would kindly inform him of just how freakin wrong he is.


We're just helping him out with more information....  XD
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
'Old Man Willow? Naught worse than that, eh? That can soon be mended. I know the tune for him. Old grey Willow-man! I'll freeze his marrow cold, if he don't behave himself. I'll sing his roots off. I'll sing a wind up and blow leaf and branch away. Old Man Willow!'.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also... why would an Ear, Nose, and Throat specialist be attacking the VP residence?
 
joe8122
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Even nature doesn't like this Administration.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: [Fark user image 606x129]


The comments here will be even stupider pretty soon.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Also... why would an Ear, Nose, and Throat specialist be attacking the VP residence?


Spacey! For shame! LOTR -- The Ents
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Theeng: Even for twitter the comments are derpy.


And this is from a guy who argues that white people lynching black people isn't racist.
But again, the comments here will be even worse in about an hour.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: [Fark user image 606x129]



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: Spacey! For shame! LOTR -- The Ents


XD
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Does Kamala Harris have a pet beaver or something?


Thanks, she just had it stuffed
 
red5ish
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So, not a Whomping Willow?
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
#DIEDTHUDDENLY
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Run, forest!
 
alienated
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: Mill that up for a desk or something


Agreed. It looks like they are just going to saw it up into small pieces. Shame.
 
