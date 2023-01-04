 Skip to content
(CNN)   Rick Singer, mastermind of college admission scam, will graduate from prison a semester early   (cnn.com) divider line
emersonbiggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I hate Rick Singer
 
Dafatone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm weirdly sympathetic to this scam.

Kids get into college on merit (there's a whole lot of other conversations to be had there) by applying. They can also get in by having their families donate like eight-figure amounts. Technically they still have to apply and be evaluated but cmon.

What Singer did was find a cheaper way to do this by bribing the right people, namely coaches and athletic directors. It was fraudulent and therefore a crime. But really, he just found a cheaper way for the only very rich to buy their kids college acceptances.
 
