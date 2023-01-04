 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   VW unveils new electric car that works great when testing, but the emissions go way up in real-world driving   (autos.yahoo.com) divider line
foto_dog69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bugs...
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But...why is it in digicamo? This is a real question that I'm sure has a real answer. I tried scanning it with a QR code reader and got nothing
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if previously the TDIs emitted more CO2 than they were supposed to and this one is a BEV...is it supposed to emit cyanide gas? The fingers of missing children?

Come on, something has to balance out here.
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losing my car in the rave's parking lot.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes!  A mass-market electric sedan.  That's exactly what I've been looking for.

I want to replace my car sometime in the next couple years, but I'd like to replace it with an EV.  But I don't want an SUV or crossover, and it seemed like every new EV coming out the past few years was an SUV or a crossover, and what sedans there were, were all very expensive luxury cars like the Taycan.

I know sedans aren't as popular as crossovers these days, but I can't be the only one who prefers them.  Plenty of Camrys and Accords still sell every year.  There has to be a market for a mass-market EV sedan.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: But...why is it in digicamo? This is a real question that I'm sure has a real answer. I tried scanning it with a QR code reader and got nothing


Because VW thinks that looks futuristic. (Is my guess)
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: TorpedoOrca: But...why is it in digicamo? This is a real question that I'm sure has a real answer. I tried scanning it with a QR code reader and got nothing

Because VW thinks that looks futuristic. (Is my guess)


The car hasn't been officially announced so you're seeing an unreleased concept car with the obfuscated paint job. This is pretty standard for concept cars.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technology like this is great, as long as the government or anyone else, doesn't have the ability to remotely control your vehicle to stop, start, steer, disable, or do anything to it.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djfitz: PaceyWhitter: TorpedoOrca: But...why is it in digicamo? This is a real question that I'm sure has a real answer. I tried scanning it with a QR code reader and got nothing

Because VW thinks that looks futuristic. (Is my guess)

The car hasn't been officially announced so you're seeing an unreleased concept car with the obfuscated paint job. This is pretty standard for concept cars.


Yes, test mules tend to have a dazzle camouflage job. Originally to obscure the lines of the car's body, but these days it's probably about generating more press.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: But...why is it in digicamo? This is a real question that I'm sure has a real answer. I tried scanning it with a QR code reader and got nothing


I read somewhere years ago that car companies paint their "concept" or new model cars with weird geometric patterns like that to try and disguise the body lines in case people takes pictures of them or something. Doesn't seem to work but they do it anyway. Not sure why they care either.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: Technology like this is great, as long as the government or anyone else, doesn't have the ability to remotely control your vehicle to stop, start, steer, disable, or do anything to it.


Pfft, the best thing that could happen.

No active insurance? Car is turned off.
No active DL? Car is turned off.
Suspended for DUI, Car is turned off.
Running from cops? Car gets turned off.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was an ad
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the US Buzz.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd just be happy with a 4runner that got over 30mpg tbh. EV's designs are all trying way too hard to push the idea of futuristic...the fad has gone too far. I don't want an interior that looks like a G5 cockpit, or an exterior that looks like a bad 80's sci-fi.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a concept model. It hasn't yet gone through marketing. If the production model is good, people will buy it and this one will be purchased as a one-of-a-kind by a petrol head with more money than sense. Rhymes with "Schmandroo Pate" or "Schmae Klemo".
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Yes!  A mass-market electric sedan.  That's exactly what I've been looking for.

I want to replace my car sometime in the next couple years, but I'd like to replace it with an EV.  But I don't want an SUV or crossover, and it seemed like every new EV coming out the past few years was an SUV or a crossover, and what sedans there were, were all very expensive luxury cars like the Taycan.

I know sedans aren't as popular as crossovers these days, but I can't be the only one who prefers them.  Plenty of Camrys and Accords still sell every year.  There has to be a market for a mass-market EV sedan.


+1 for sedans, although I'd settle for a coupe. I just want an actual car, not an SUV or crossover.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Stile4aly: I'm waiting for the US Buzz.


Same. Hopefully they do release a 350 mile version.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: GreenSun: Technology like this is great, as long as the government or anyone else, doesn't have the ability to remotely control your vehicle to stop, start, steer, disable, or do anything to it.

Pfft, the best thing that could happen.

No active insurance? Car is turned off.
No active DL? Car is turned off.
Suspended for DUI, Car is turned off.
Running from cops? Car gets turned off.


shiatposting on fark while driving, the car explodes.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Electric bus to be available next year for the third consecutive year.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: djfitz: PaceyWhitter: TorpedoOrca: But...why is it in digicamo? This is a real question that I'm sure has a real answer. I tried scanning it with a QR code reader and got nothing

Because VW thinks that looks futuristic. (Is my guess)

The car hasn't been officially announced so you're seeing an unreleased concept car with the obfuscated paint job. This is pretty standard for concept cars.

Yes, test mules tend to have a dazzle camouflage job. Originally to obscure the lines of the car's body, but these days it's probably about generating more press.


I was in Dearborn, Michigan years ago and saw cars on the road that went a step further and had false body panels strapped on.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'd just be happy with a 4runner that got over 30mpg tbh. EV's designs are all trying way too hard to push the idea of futuristic...the fad has gone too far. I don't want an interior that looks like a G5 cockpit, or an exterior that looks like a bad 80's sci-fi.


They got a plug in rav 4 hybrid that gets 35 to 40 and 60 to 70 miles electric only range
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Technology like this is great, as long as the government or anyone else, doesn't have the ability to remotely control your vehicle to stop, start, steer, disable, or do anything to it.


I've got some bad news for you.  (and most Farkers)
https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2022/dec/05/instagram-posts/-vehicle-technology-coming-stop-impaired-drivers-i/
 
djfitz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: TorpedoOrca: But...why is it in digicamo? This is a real question that I'm sure has a real answer. I tried scanning it with a QR code reader and got nothing

I read somewhere years ago that car companies paint their "concept" or new model cars with weird geometric patterns like that to try and disguise the body lines in case people takes pictures of them or something. Doesn't seem to work but they do it anyway. Not sure why they care either.


Then they stick a QR code on it so any published pictures will have a VW web link that gets auto-identified by your smartphone camera.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Doc Daneeka: Yes!  A mass-market electric sedan.  That's exactly what I've been looking for.

I want to replace my car sometime in the next couple years, but I'd like to replace it with an EV.  But I don't want an SUV or crossover, and it seemed like every new EV coming out the past few years was an SUV or a crossover, and what sedans there were, were all very expensive luxury cars like the Taycan.

I know sedans aren't as popular as crossovers these days, but I can't be the only one who prefers them.  Plenty of Camrys and Accords still sell every year.  There has to be a market for a mass-market EV sedan.

+1 for sedans, although I'd settle for a coupe. I just want an actual car, not an SUV or crossover.


You mean like the Tesla 3 or S? Or the BMW I4 or I7, or the Audi E-torn GT, or the Hyundai G80, or MB EQE or EQS or Toyota Crown?

/True that the sedan and coupe markets are shrinking
//Don't even mention convertible sales
///Tired of looking at all these oversized two-box truckoids
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Leave out the infotainment system and just give me a fu*king radio/CD player and I'm all eyes and ears.
 
farker down under
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That car has no magnet and therefore does not pull.

Do not want.jpg
 
hershy799
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes but does it float?

/Asking for a dead friend
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
duet-cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


Meanwhile, over at the Sony/Honda booth
 
