(Pinterest)   Photoshop this lonely lighthouse   (i.pinimg.com) divider line
15
    More: Photoshop, Contests  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Original:
i.pinimg.com
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
I want to go to there. To live.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  

TwowheelinTim: Badmoodman: I want to go to there. To live.

It would probably do wonders for your bad mood, man.



Ehh, probably has an exorbitant HOA fee.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user image
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Yammering_Splat_Vector [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user image
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user image
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Fark user image
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
a little more realistic
a little more realistic

Fark user image
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
This is the transcript of a radio conversation of a US naval ship with Canadian authorities off the coast of Newfoundland in October, 1995. Radio conversation released by the Chief of Naval Operations 10-10-95.

Americans: Please divert your course 15 degrees to the North to avoid a collision.
Canadians: Recommend you divert YOUR course 15 degrees to the South to avoid a collision.
Americans: This is the Captain of a US Navy ship. I say again, divert YOUR course.
Canadians: No. I say again, you divert YOUR course.
Americans: This is the aircraft carrier USS Lincoln, the second largest ship in the United States' Atlantic fleet. We are accompanied by three destroyers, three cruisers and numerous support vessels. I demand that YOU change your course 15 degrees north, that's one five degrees north, or countermeasures will be undertaken to ensure the safety of this ship.
Canadians:
Fark user image
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
jaylight2003 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
dlarsen222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
