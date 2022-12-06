 Skip to content
(CNN)   Woman spends 6 days tracking her bag as it visited the DC area dumpster scene along with many of its brethren. United charges woman Self-Service Luggage Retrieval Fee   (cnn.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What I'm gleaming from this is that the airlines will ignore any and all issues until the media is alerted....
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somaticasual: What I'm gleaming from this is that the airlines will ignore any and all issues until the media is alerted....


I know quite a few people who have just resorted to shipping their luggage ahead of time to their destination.  They can get significantly better tracking, better package handling, easier reimbursement for lost packages (if they get the insurance), and with the costs airlines charge for checked baggage, the price difference can be almost negligible.

If traveling to someplace you know, it might even be cost effective to take a carry-on of essentials, and just use the budget you *would* have spent on checked luggage and buy a week's worth of clothes the first day of your vacation.  You can pick up quite a nice week's wardrobe for $150 (half that if you shop at secondhand stores), then throw it in the donation bin on your way home.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never check bags. If it can't fit in my carryon, it's not coming with me. There's nothing I can't buy at or have shipped to my destination.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't the airlines trying to implement rules banning these tracking devices from luggage?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until they ban AirTags in/on luggage?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Aren't the airlines trying to implement rules banning these tracking devices from luggage?


ohhh you beat me to it
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: Aren't the airlines trying to implement rules banning these tracking devices from luggage?


Yeah, good luck with that. Apple's lobbyist team will eat them alive.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Target Builder: Aren't the airlines trying to implement rules banning these tracking devices from luggage?

Yeah, good luck with that. Apple's lobbyist team will eat them alive.


Their marketing team is all over these stories.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe with more people able to track their own luggage, the delivery contractors and airline practices will get closer scrutiny and more thieves will be caught. The airlines (and the FAA) could be doing this type of tracking themselves using bait bags, to look for any trends with disappearing luggages. If they wanted to.
 
captainstudd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a disinformation researcher".   Wtf is that?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I am travelling next week and I just put my last Air Tag on my ex's car.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Orville Wright.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

captainstudd: "a disinformation researcher".   Wtf is that?


It's kinda like a datinformation researcher.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telling a person to "Calm down" via text is quite amusing and shows how out of touch with reality they are.

The same 3rd party that is delivering her luggage, also assists the handicapped at the airport and handles their special custom wheel chairs
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

United Breaks Guitars
Youtube 5YGc4zOqozo
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

captainstudd: "a disinformation researcher".   Wtf is that?


It certainly isn't what you think.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: How long until they ban AirTags in/on luggage?


5 months ago....
Lufthansa Bans AirTags: Will Other Airlines Follow? - One Mile at a Time
 
bibliophile42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised it didn't end up in the Unclaimed Baggage store. I'm sure no one really wanted those instruments or wedding dresses back after the airline gave them $75.00.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't fly and won't fly, but I won't check baggage on Amtrak.  It's easier to wear a wool suit, and just shove shirts and drawers and socks into a carry-on carpet bag.  Instead of bringing entire outfits.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been working with a telecom company for a month now to fix my mother's phone (landline).  I'm not going to go into any details except to say it involved about a dozen call center people and and about 6 technicians.

What reminds me of this any story about customer service with a large company is that no single person actual gives a f$ck about your problem.  They will say all sorts of things that they are supposed to like "I understand", "thank you for your patience", "we take your situation very seriously"  but it is mostly bullshiat and they really don't give a f$ck.  Each employee is simply trying to clear requests and move the problem on to someone else.

And, you can't really blame them because no one gives a f$ck about them either.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

captainstudd: "a disinformation researcher".   Wtf is that?


A researcher who works for Fox News.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't fly much anymore, but I would try, if at all possible, to never check luggage.

Often I could, but the weather was terrible one day and my flight I had checked a bag for was cancelled, but they got me on another flight.  IIRC I was supposed to be on Delta, but I ended up on Continental or maybe it was the other way around.

I was supposed to show up at a client site Monday morning and all I had was the shorts and t-shirt I wore on the plane that had gotten a bit wet in the rain the day before.

So I went shopping Monday morning, unsure if they would reimburse me but I needed some new clothes anyway.  I should have bought new shoes too because they did reimburse me and my luggage was waiting for me at the hotel Monday evening.

I actually used to like flying - when I was a kid.

"You're going to have to check that"
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mantour: I blame Orville Wright.


Wilbur-like typing detected.
 
guinsu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: I never check bags. If it can't fit in my carryon, it's not coming with me. There's nothing I can't buy at or have shipped to my destination.


Not an option for diving sadly. Especially with a camera. Any other trip I can live out of a backpack if need be.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Airtags aren't without controversy. In December, two women filed a suit against Apple, alleging that their ex partners used the small location devices to stalk them.

Really? That's how you end an article about a success story in troubled times? This has got to be the stupidest "every story has two sides" uhh, "journalism" I've ever seen.

"Laundry detergent is great for washing clothes, but some people eat it and die. You decide!"
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

captainstudd: "a disinformation researcher".   Wtf is that?


Their job is to forget stuff.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: captainstudd: "a disinformation researcher".   Wtf is that?

Their job is to forget stuff.


That's just what a disinformation researcher would say!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: What I'm gleaming from this is that the airlines will ignore any and all issues until the media is alerted....


Airline had nothing to do with it being found, the courier must have seen it on social media and figured it was time to deliver it.

Would not be a story if the woman selected to pick up her bag from the airport OR the courier was more responsible.... but what do you expect from someone probably making minimum wage.  Maybe if he made 200k a year he would have cared enough to deliver the package because as we all know more $=more responsible employees.
Except for me and my wife I guess.  If I agree to do something I do it the best I can, if I don't like the $ I don't take the job.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"When I found the empty suitcases out by the dumpsters is when I got worried," she says... She also called the police when she found the cases by the trash, but says they "weren't able to help much" since she couldn't pinpoint the exact apartment it was in.

Gee, if only there was a person she could turn to who could do some detective work on the case.  I wonder if there are any organizations that have a person like that on staff?  You know, someplace you could go if you had some evidence of a crime, and the organization would take that evidence and investigate further?

Oh well, I guess it's her fault for not solving the entire crime herself.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: I don't fly much anymore, but I would try, if at all possible, to never check luggage.


CSB

My dad owned a little business in the early 80's delivering lost luggage from a small municipal airport. I was the driver at the age of 18.

One day I get one of those silver briefcases you see in the movies. I call the owner on the phone.

Owner: Wait? you found my lost briefcase?
Me: yes
Owner: did you open it?
Me: We are not permitted to
Owner; Ok great. When can you get it to me?
Me: Today. Pick a time.
Owner: Right now
Me: Ok express, that's an extra fee.
Owner: I don't care
Me; Ok, where shall I bring it?
Owner: Ok, you know the Burger King on Sunrise Highway in Southampton?
Me: yes
Owner: ok, I'll be there in an hour.
Me: ok
Owner. Whatever you do, do not open it and you must come alone.
Me: Ok.

So now I'm worried. So to ensure my safety, I get a friend to take a ride to the Hamptons. On the way, we stop for lunch at McDonalds. He hands the drive up clerk a 10 and she gives him a $50 by accident. We didn't realize until we were several miles down the road.

We get to the burger king. I tell my friend to stay in the van. I get out with the briefcase and as I am walking through the parking lot I am stopped by a smartly dressed man coming out of a Jaguar car.

Owner: Are you the lost luggage delivery service?
Me: yes
Owner: oh, thank god. You didn't open this did you?
Me: No, we're not permitted.
Owner: great.

he hands me a $50 dollar tip and pays the express fee right there on the spot in cash.

Owner: This meeting never happened, got it?
Me: What meeting?

Now all I can say is Southampton, NY, A silver briefcase and all cash transaction, flight was from Florida. I am assuming I had a ton of cocaine in my possession.
 
Likwit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Uzzah: "When I found the empty suitcases out by the dumpsters is when I got worried," she says... She also called the police when she found the cases by the trash, but says they "weren't able to help much" since she couldn't pinpoint the exact apartment it was in.

Gee, if only there was a person she could turn to who could do some detective work on the case.  I wonder if there are any organizations that have a person like that on staff?  You know, someplace you could go if you had some evidence of a crime, and the organization would take that evidence and investigate further?

Oh well, I guess it's her fault for not solving the entire crime herself.


You think the police would respond to that? American police only show up if they think they can collect a fine and/or pull out their guns and look cool.
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I've been working with a telecom company for a month now to fix my mother's phone (landline).  I'm not going to go into any details except to say it involved about a dozen call center people and and about 6 technicians.

What reminds me of this any story about customer service with a large company is that no single person actual gives a f$ck about your problem.  They will say all sorts of things that they are supposed to like "I understand", "thank you for your patience", "we take your situation very seriously"  but it is mostly bullshiat and they really don't give a f$ck.  Each employee is simply trying to clear requests and move the problem on to someone else.

And, you can't really blame them because no one gives a f$ck about them either.


Yeah, I did a few months as customer support for a Verizon contractor. Our only metrics were call length and number of calls. I assume it's a reflection of the deal they signed and is an artifact of going for the lowest possible price for the outsourced service.

Management by MS Excel is everywhere and has the same results in nearly every industry.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Average story bro:

Decades ago, my Grandmother flew up from Florida to visit us in the Seattle area.  I forgot which airline it was, but they lost her suitcase and promised to have it delivered to our house.

Well, they failed to deliver it during the window they had given...so at 3am, my Mom is in the hallway and on the phone with the airline, and she starts yelling, which woke me up, so I had to see what was going on.

She had started yelling when the dispatcher told her that the driver was in our driveway.

"I just looked in our driveway, and nobody is there!  Why are you lying to me?"

The driver eventually arrived, and Mom was nice to him...."I realize this is not your fault, but your dispatcher is awful."

Amusingly, my Mom was sticking up for her mother-in-law.  Dad was obviously not happy with the situation, but he didn't think it was necessary to call them at 3am.
 
abbarach
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's all part of United's complete operational revamp, as summed up by their new slogan "What are you gonna do, fly Southwest???"
 
