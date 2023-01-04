 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Denmark celebrates a full year without anyone saying "din søn af en tæve, jeg er i"   (theguardian.com) divider line
8
    More: Unlikely, Bank, Robbery, Bank robbery, bank robberies, Theft, recent years, use of cash, country's finance workers  
•       •       •

554 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 7:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get schwifty with it


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hej, raring!  Jag har en tolv tums penis.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For Non-Scandinavian-Americans:

The headline's grammar is garbled. "Din tævasøn,jeg er I".

/Unless you wanted to sound like you are from the 19th Century
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Med lov skal man land bygge
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Møøse bites kân bë nâstî
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

metric: Med lov skal man land bygge


"It is the duty of the king and the chiefs of the country to oversee judgments and to do justice and to save those who are oppressed by injustice, such as widows and orphans, pilgrims and foreigners and the poor - those who are most often subject to injustice..."

Pretty woke for 1241.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is a garbage language for garbage people.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can confirm. Have been to Denmark about a dozen times, never been robbed.
Same goes for Canada, Germany, Japan, the US, Spain, Mexico and numerous other countries in various parts of the world.


Italy, on the other hand....
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.