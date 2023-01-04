 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   My wife shouted, 'quick, grab your phone, we've got a two-legged fox on the lawn'   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Strange, East Midlands, Lincolnshire, Jane Carter, BBC East Midlands, Nottingham, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, Derby  
•       •       •

538 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 2:51 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sources say they're stumped on what to name it, citing no creative footing....
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those were not the legs I thought it was going to have. That messed me right the fark up...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"🎵 Fox on the hop..."
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh it gnawed both legs off to escape a trap.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poor thing. I hope that's a genetic issue rather than optikeye's suggestion above. But it definitely seems to be adapting.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was expecting it to be a furry.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: Oh it gnawed both legs off to escape a tramp.


Fixed it for Subby's mom
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There are stumps but they are very short and the same on each side. If it was caused by a trap I'd expect a less neat arrangement
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's like Dexter from Ouray, just swapped...

Meet the dog who learned to walk like a human
Youtube Ry2QA4nu5a4
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If this is from trapping, may the person/persons who set those traps burn in hell for all eternity.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Like this one?
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [media.tenor.com image 220x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


I actually met the dog in that GIF, sans the fake hands of course.

It was very friendly and well adjusted and VERY odd to watch. The dog was staying intown at a local hotel (years ago) doing school assemblies about abilities/disabilities and adaptation.

Had a couple cocktails with the owner... very interesting.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jamspoon: There are stumps but they are very short and the same on each side. If it was caused by a trap I'd expect a less neat arrangement


Also, I would not expect it to heal so neatly without other effects such as bleeding to death.  Or a terrifically irresponsible veterinarian treated it and set it free.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.