(CNN) Boobies "I'm not normally feeding blue tits croissants on the 3rd of January in the French Alps." I guess that makes two of us. By that I mean tits   (lite.cnn.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a shirt on and they won't be blue.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's something to be said for a nice pair of blue tits.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roly poly fish heads are never seen feeding blue tits croissants on the 3rd of January in the French Alps,

yeahhh....
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blue Tits Croissants is the name of my Björk tribute band.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You see what happens when you don't find any snow in the Alps?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is that a job?  Sounds like a job.  Where could one apply for a job like that?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
all that butter and carbs, that can't be good for them
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is another Avatar promo
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: [Fark user image 850x675]


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tits are nice, but have you ever seen a pair of boobies dance?

galapagosconservation.org.ukView Full Size
galapagosconservation.org.ukView Full Size
 
