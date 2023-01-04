 Skip to content
(ABC7 Chicago)   🎶 "Everything free in America... For a small fee in America..." 🎶
24


kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I thought we live in a free country?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: I thought we live in a free country?


Land of the Fee, Home of the Slave. Crying Indian poster with eagle on his shoulder out front shoulda told ya.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skyscrapers bloom in America
Cadillacs zoom in America
Industry boom in America
12 in a room in America
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Side Story - Tonight (1961) HD
Youtube LkDJgEKNJZ8
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's down from free fitty.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robocop - Unemployed Person
Youtube iQj8pPO9XfI
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Train - Free
Youtube JqBfOGyhCRA
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/LkDJgEKNJZ8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Dammit! Floods of tears.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shedd is a bargain at the regular admission price, though I always fear the Green Mucus Eels will leap out of their tank through my nasal passages and into my sinuses to feast on the goo within.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The museums are always packed to the gills on "free museum days". I suppose this is one way to try to control that.

/better than paying the usual $40-50 entrance fee
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: kdawg7736: I thought we live in a free country?

Land of the Fee, Home of the Slave. Crying Indian poster with eagle on his shoulder out front shoulda told ya.


Thank you.

/I paid a Funny & Smart for that.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only a $3 fee if you reserve it online, which is both not much and probably a wise move.

The Shedd is my favorite aquarium. It's really fantastic. If you haven't been to it and are in the area you really should take advantage of this and go. It's top notch.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Then don't buy a ticket with a credit card, dumbassmitter, just go on free day and hope you can get in. What the hell is your problem?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

germ78: The museums are always packed to the gills on "free museum days". I suppose this is one way to try to control that.

/better than paying the usual $40-50 entrance fee


Crowds suck.
Admission covers expenses.
Yeah, I'm that girl.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
2 fish stories today on Fark, that's it I'm heading to Outback Steakhouse
 
Bread314
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: It's only a $3 fee if you reserve it online, which is both not much and probably a wise move.

The Shedd is my favorite aquarium. It's really fantastic. If you haven't been to it and are in the area you really should take advantage of this and go. It's top notch.


The article says reservations must be made online and you must pay the $3 fee. First, its a free day because they receive taxpayer money and they are required to. Second, if you have 5 kids + spouse, $21 is no longer a free trip that fits into the household budget.
 
Bread314
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Then don't buy a ticket with a credit card, dumbassmitter, just go on free day and hope you can get in. What the hell is your problem?


They are on a reservation system (entrance at 12:00, 12:20, etc) that requires you to get the tickets online.  You can't just show up and hope.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/iQj8pPO9XfI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I think I checked once and found there is a Keva Rosenberg on LinkedIn.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nico Vega - BEAST - Acoustic Lyric Video
Youtube 5sDiQsfrxmQ
 
Bread314
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Disclaimer - I love this aquarium and go often and pay for it.  However, I grew up in a family where we only went on free days because we couldn't afford it otherwise.  $3 for a free ticket is a deal breaker ($21 in fees for 2 adults and 5 kids) for many households if you have $20 in your account and 5 hungry kids to feed.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bread314: mongbiohazard: It's only a $3 fee if you reserve it online, which is both not much and probably a wise move.

The Shedd is my favorite aquarium. It's really fantastic. If you haven't been to it and are in the area you really should take advantage of this and go. It's top notch.

The article says reservations must be made online and you must pay the $3 fee. First, its a free day because they receive taxpayer money and they are required to. Second, if you have 5 kids + spouse, $21 is no longer a free trip that fits into the household budget.


If you have 5 kids and a spouse who absolutely must go to the aquarium and $21 is not in your budget, you also don't have time or energy to visit the aquarium. Source: My sister with 5 kids and a spouse.

Anyone with 5 kids who cannot scrape together $20 wouldn't be visiting the aquarium, they'd probably be making a fire out of wood scraps and lost hope beneath an overpass.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
DHT3
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bread314: Disclaimer - I love this aquarium and go often and pay for it.  However, I grew up in a family where we only went on free days because we couldn't afford it otherwise.  $3 for a free ticket is a deal breaker ($21 in fees for 2 adults and 5 kids) for many households if you have $20 in your account and 5 hungry kids to feed.


Pardon my ignorance, but shouldn't a 'transaction fee' apply to the party as a whole, not each individual member of that party?
 
DHT3
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Bread314: mongbiohazard: It's only a $3 fee if you reserve it online, which is both not much and probably a wise move.

The Shedd is my favorite aquarium. It's really fantastic. If you haven't been to it and are in the area you really should take advantage of this and go. It's top notch.

The article says reservations must be made online and you must pay the $3 fee. First, its a free day because they receive taxpayer money and they are required to. Second, if you have 5 kids + spouse, $21 is no longer a free trip that fits into the household budget.

If you have 5 kids and a spouse who absolutely must go to the aquarium and $21 is not in your budget, you also don't have time or energy to visit the aquarium. Source: My sister with 5 kids and a spouse.

Anyone with 5 kids who cannot scrape together $20 wouldn't be visiting the aquarium, they'd probably be making a fire out of wood scraps and lost hope beneath an overpass.


Anecdotal evidence is the best kind of evidence. It makes you sound super duper smart
 
