(Daily Star) Putin's scary warship armed with 'unstoppable' 7,000mph nukes now heading towards the UK. Maybe the Brits want to ask the Irish to send some fishing boats to scare it away
57
    More: Scary, Weapon, Ammunition, Russia, Anti-aircraft warfare, Projectile, Warhead, hypersonic missiles, first phase of the ship  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"unstoppable?"
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never to be heard from again.

Also... that is way too much fear mongering. Maybe dial it back about 37,000 notches.
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sink it
 
Kilted_Dude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dink it, and Sink it...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"unstoppable" is just "the rust hasn't worked all the way through yet" in Russian...
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, drive that boat right into an area that Russia can't fart without NATO hearing it, them act all uppity.
In the north Atlantic.
In gotdamn farking January.
Sure hope them sailors know what they're doing. That patch of ocean is not friendly even at the best of times.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just trying to get it a safe distance away before Ukraine sinks it.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just send a Ukrainian with a ski-doo and a tow missile after it.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians sure are spending a lot of time trying to intimidate and divide the UK.

I guess because it worked once before ...
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does someone with 7000mph nukes need to drive them somewhere?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with Zircon hypersonic missiles

V2 rocket technology falls into Russian hands.  Thanks, O'Eisenhower.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: "unstoppable?"
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED


Sounds like a challenge of Titanic proportions.
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you name your best weapon after costume jewelry?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: So you name your best weapon after costume jewelry?


Was "Yugo" already taken?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should turn it into another artificial reef like the Moskva
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "unstoppable" is just "the rust hasn't worked all the way through yet" in Russian...


I thought it meant "the anchor is broken".
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to close the screen door.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the trouble Russians have building reliable guidance systems for missiles that are not traveling several times the speed of sound, I have a feeling that these hypersonic missiles are gonna be really bad about overshooting their targets.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scary tag should be replaced with "wanking motion" tag.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahhh, frigate.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: Turbo Cojones: So you name your best weapon after costume jewelry?

Was "Yugo" already taken?


My Yugo lasted for over 200K miles and I had it for over 25 years.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's winter, lots of icebergs out there with a history of sinking unstoppable ships.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian boats moving?

Everyone beware!

The Dumbest Russian Voyage Nobody Talks About
Youtube yzGqp3R4Mx4
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sombody post a pic of that Russian jet boat thing rusting in drydock
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is NOW the time to deploy CSG 5 within striking range? Is anyone awake at the helm here?
 
vevolis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Didn't Russia casually make mention of a tsunami doomsday device but forgot that most... things... require... R&D... and there haven't been many man-made tsunami's crashing into anyone's shores as of late.

They're in the "my dad owns the recreational center, you have to give up the rope swing" phase of being petulant children.
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Turbo Cojones: Turbo Cojones: So you name your best weapon after costume jewelry?

Was "Yugo" already taken?

My Yugo lasted for over 200K miles and I had it for over 25 years.


Carrying your Yugo around on top of a trailer gains you no credit.
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Ahhh, frigate aboutit.


FTFY
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Given the trouble Russians have building reliable guidance systems for missiles that are not traveling several times the speed of sound, I have a feeling that these hypersonic missiles are gonna be really bad about overshooting their targets.


In be amazed if it clears the launch tube
 
Alebak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is this one also powered by coal?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Sombody post a pic of that Russian jet boat thing rusting in drydock


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jumac
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the only thing that scary bout this is if it sinks near the UK and creates a nasty mess with the ocean life.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Since this is Russia, how long until it bumps into its own submarine and they both sink?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anyone got an over/under for when it's going to catch on fire?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's not scary enough, so it'll get a promotion halfway through the voyage.  Everyone's afraid of nuclear submarines.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Footage appears to show drone boat attack on Russian ships in Crimea
Youtube VeqszwkqhSo
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Anyone got an over/under for when it's going to catch on fire?


I'm betting it will sink before it catches on fire.

/slightly long odds, but not too bad
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I mean seriously - does Vlad know what the north Atlantic ocean is like this time of year?
Yeesh. I almost feel sorry for those sailors.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Send the fishing boats out and the Russians will just shoot each other in fear and panic.  Several times.  For thousands of miles.

Funniest story of the most colossal f-up in Naval history.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"One ping only, Vasyli"
 
BareNinja
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fixed the picture
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Why does someone with 7000mph nukes need to drive them somewhere?


Had the same question, then I read the article.  Said they have a range of ~620miles.

I don't really understand that math but I'm a car guy, so I guess they're like a top-fuel dragster type missal?  0-300+mph in 1/4mile kind of thing?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: hubiestubert: Anyone got an over/under for when it's going to catch on fire?

I'm betting it will sink before it catches on fire.

/slightly long odds, but not too bad



I'll take the square "Engine failure followed by towing disaster"
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

boozehat: RobotSpider: Why does someone with 7000mph nukes need to drive them somewhere?

Had the same question, then I read the article.  Said they have a range of ~620miles.

I don't really understand that math but I'm a car guy, so I guess they're like a top-fuel dragster type missal?  0-300+mph in 1/4mile kind of thing?


Exactly, they'll hit the bottom of the ocean faster then anything else Russia's got by a long shot.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Turbo Cojones: So you name your best weapon after costume jewelry?

Was "Yugo" already taken?


Do the missiles have rear window defrosters? Because they sure were nice to keep your hands warm in the winter when pushing your yugo.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: cheeseaholic: hubiestubert: Anyone got an over/under for when it's going to catch on fire?

I'm betting it will sink before it catches on fire.

/slightly long odds, but not too bad


I'll take the square "Engine failure followed by towing disaster"


My money is on "New anti-ship missile successful in sinking test ship."

/leaving out that the launch of the missile had failed
 
dryknife
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
