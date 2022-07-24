 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Colorado Sun)   Her father didn't lead a very interesting life, but thanks to an unscrupulous body-parts-selling funeral director, he's now having quite the adventure   (coloradosun.com) divider line
29
    More: Scary, Funeral, Funeral home, Home care, next morning, final days, Next door, western Colorado men of his generation, Cemetery  
•       •       •

961 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
At no point in the story did I feel happiness.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell was imagined for people like this.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stealth air-tag ads are getting ponderous.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only part of him that she didn't sell was his thighs.

digging up billy batts
Youtube n_W7DvKlsks
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, the dad seemed like a real asshole who'd rather crawl into a bottle than work harder and provide for his family, but nobody deserves to have their body chop-shopped without express authorization.

What the actual fark.

I wouldn't wish this on my own father, and he was a giant piece of shiat.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of her sentence should be mandatory donation of her body to a medical school or one of the plasticization companies.  Do to her what she did to so many others, and she'll have years to dwell on it, knowing that it's coming.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Part of her sentence should be mandatory donation of her body to a medical school or one of the plasticization companies.


Before or after death?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like that should be put away for a long time. Lifetime liars and charlatans.
So many lives damaged by her actions.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems weird that that article was like 60% memories of her dad, 20% descriptions of this funeral home lady, and like 20% the crime of cutting up her dad's body and selling the pieces. It's almost like the crime was an afterthought in this price.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, *piece.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I mean, the dad seemed like a real asshole who'd rather crawl into a bottle than work harder and provide for his family, but nobody deserves to have their body chop-shopped without express authorization.

What the actual fark.

I wouldn't wish this on my own father, and he was a giant piece of shiat.


Quit whatever soft handed trade you ply and go work in the lumber fields of Western Colorado for 40 years across several economic cycles. See if you would like to crawl into a bottle.

It's cool though, your comment matches the judgy tone of the author.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I mean, the dad seemed like a real asshole who'd rather crawl into a bottle than work harder and provide for his family, but nobody deserves to have their body chop-shopped without express authorization.

What the actual fark.

I wouldn't wish this on my own father, and he was a giant piece of shiat.



Yup, and we are well aware of exaclty what kind of red cap wearing, "free thinking" asshole he was

"These men identified as outdoorsmen, drinkers and rugged individualists"

But yeah, this shiat is beyond the pale
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So could you put in a standing order for when a specific person passed through or was it just general requirements? Or take what you get like a pizza buffet?

/Don't let Pizza Ranch fool you into thinking you'll get what you asked for
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And she dug up his grave and sold off all of his bones.
Excitable girl, they all said.
Well she's just an excitable girl.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I would be fitting justice of the woman and her mother who cut up and sold body parts would themselves be cut up and sold for body parts. And if they were still alive when cut up, well, I would not shed a tear for either of them.
 
shabu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: People like that should be put away for a long time. Lifetime liars and charlatans.
So many lives damaged by her actions.


I get your point. But was there any actual objective damage done beyond taking a fee for a service that wasn't provided?

Based on the author's account, their father had no concern about his body once he passed. If the families had never been notified, would there have been any suffering at all?

I want my friends to celebrate my memory when I pass. And I hope I meant enough to them that I am missed. But if they don't release my ashes into the river in the St. Anne's parade, then I want my body launched from a trebuchet through the window of a guy I still hold a grudge with.

I understand that there was some emotional trauma, but that is essentially a choice. It feels like a valid choice, but a choice none the less.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Honestly, we should have little say in what happens to us after we die. Our bodies should be used in whatever ways are most beneficial to society and humankind. Maybe that means composting. Maybe it means used for medical research. Maybe it means organ donation.

There's no good reason to default to burning up or bury people after they die.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Approves
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: Honestly, we should have little say in what happens to us after we die. Our bodies should be used in whatever ways are most beneficial to society and humankind. Maybe that means composting. Maybe it means used for medical research. Maybe it means organ donation.

There's no good reason to default to burning up or bury people after they die.


Make Room, Make Room!
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yikes. All around. "My dad was a boring, shiatty person who died a miserable death and then was sawed into pieces and sold for parts by an almost equally boring greedy psycho with a knack for diversification and lateral integration" wasn't really the sort of story I was expecting to encounter today, but here we are.

I did always imagine that I would end up as nothing more than a plasticized example of an arthritic knee after I first saw the bodies exhibits touring. Nice to know I might also end up as a display of a couple of arthritic shoulders and a micropenis, I guess. Every part of the bison, ya know?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Part of her sentence should be mandatory donation of her body to a medical school or one of the plasticization companies.  Do to her what she did to so many others, and she'll have years to dwell on it, knowing that it's coming.


Somehow I don't think threatening an undertaker who chopped up and sold body parts with any kind of post-mortem punishment is the threat you think it is.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I couldn't finish the article. It started to make me sad.

It wasn't until his last month that he agreed to cancel his subscription to the Playboy channel.

Yup. When my great uncle gave my dad his Viagra, he knew it was the last time he would see him. When my mom stopped flirting with my friends, I knew her time was coming soon.

Reminds me of this comic.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You better use it while it still works, ladies and gentlemen. When it's over, it's over.
 
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I had to look it up too. I wish I hadn't.

I'm sick to my stomach, retch.
 
patrick767
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
wtf? How many bodies does the plastination industry need every year? They make it sound like Bodyworks and similar exhibits are going through many thousands of bodies every year. Are they trying to fill a stadium or something?

And from an article linked in TFA:

"Dunlap left one specific instruction: The glass eye that he'd worn since a childhood accident should be removed and sent to his best friend. The friend would then place the glass eye in an urn containing half of Dunlap's ashes and bury the urn atop the grave of Dunlap's father in Telluride, Colorado. Along with it would be a note reading: "Here's looking at you.""

Hah!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Approves
[Fark user image image 425x265]


That's not his real head. They had to replace the head with a wax copy after students from University College's arch rival Kings College London stole it one too many times. One time they put it on the overnight train to Edinburgh.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MBooda: indy_kid: Part of her sentence should be mandatory donation of her body to a medical school or one of the plasticization companies.

Before or after death?


First one, then the other...
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Approves
[Fark user image 425x265]


Been a while since I've seen that old chap. Not that he's likely to go anywhere...
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
definitely injustice, probably not painful as he was already dead.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To Shreds you say...
Youtube gHhOn2hnqmI
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.