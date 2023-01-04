 Skip to content
(WRIC Richmond)   Residents call this guy the "neighborhood creep". You may not want to know what he allegedly called himself   (wric.com) divider line
    Sick, Richmond, Virginia, Neighbourhood, Masturbation, Public, Resident, Police, Museum District resident, Residents of a Richmond neighborhood  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another testament to the quality of our mental health system...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We used to just sort of let them run to the neighbor's house for fun all the time and now we just sort of put a squash on that,"

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He wishes he was special...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nothing a little vacatuon at Chumley's Rest woultnt fix
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a public masturbator, The Public Masturbator.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scranton strangler something something.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paintball guns are cheap these days

Just sayin'.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let ye cast the first stone...

/cmon, who hasn't
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: Not a public masturbator, The Public Masturbator.


Like THE University of Ohio, in many respects.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These DCU villains are really getting pretty sad.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stick and stones will break my bones, but names will never hurt me.
 
Petite Mel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: "We used to just sort of let them run to the neighbor's house for fun all the time and now we just sort of put a squash on that,"

[th.bing.com image 500x371]


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: He wishes he was special...


He don't belong here
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a candidate for forced yet temporary chemical castration.

/its just a monthly hormone shot
//it isn't permanent like a Fark account
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We used to just sort of let them run to the neighbor's house for fun all the time and now we just sort of put a squash on that," Gold said.

Oh, good lord...
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"8News"

Site name checks out.
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where the hell are the the IRL tough guys to take care of this guy?
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jethro Tull - Aqualung (Official Music Video)
Youtube N4zPu3ISCGs
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residents of a Richmond neighborhood say they are changing their locks as the man they call the "neighborhood creep" remains at large.

I hope they think twice about giving the neighborhood creep keys to their house in the future.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just reading the same article a few minutes ago, popped over here and there it is again. The creepo has been in the news a few times lately.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Paintball guns are cheap these days

Just sayin'.


My very first thought was "no one has a gun?"

Load up the shotgun with birdshot or rocksalt. He doesn't need to die, he needs to learn a lesson.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Like Bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...But do they call me 'MacGregor the Wall Builder'?? No!"
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neighbors tired of man's junk.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: UberDave: He wishes he was special...

He don't belong here


Thanks. One of the four bass lines I can play.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mad Fapper strikes again!
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Scranton strangler something something.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you like it then you shoulda put a squash on it
If you like it then you shoulda put a squash on it
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loki see loki do: Where the hell are the the IRL tough guys to take care of this guy?


That area of town has a mix of groups but not many of the red neck gun totting types. Best your going to get is probably a VCU student out running with her dog maybe hoping he will try it on her to see if the dog really does attack on command.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ebenezer Splooge?
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dang it - your should be you're.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Radiohead creep or Stone Temple Pilots creep? This is important.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: "We used to just sort of let them run to the neighbor's house for fun all the time and now we just sort of put a squash on that,"

[th.bing.com image 500x371]


Quash That 'Squash'
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Scranton strangler something something.


No, he is more like the neighbourhood chicken choker!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why would they change their locks?  Did they give him their keys?

/Not me

//This time
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

loki see loki do: Where the hell are the the IRL tough guys to take care of this guy?


Threatening to rape Greta Thunberg over in the Tate bro thread.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
lemme guess, this guy thinks of himself as an "alpha male"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Creep (feat. Nicki Minaj & John Waters)
Youtube tLPZmPaHme0
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: pastramithemosterotic: Paintball guns are cheap these days

Just sayin'.

My very first thought was "no one has a gun?"

Load up the shotgun with birdshot or rocksalt. He doesn't need to die, he needs to learn a lesson.


Seek help.
 
10Speed
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: If you like it then you shoulda put a squash on it
If you like it then you shoulda put a squash on it


I thought an eggplant would be more appropriate.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Why would they change their locks?  Did they give him their keys?

/Not me

//This time


Some people might hide a spare house key somewhere on the property, for emergencies.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Virginia is a concealed carry state at the least. When he pulls out his love pump, pump him full of lead.
 
funzyr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Expected a picture of me out of 10
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"...now we just sort of put a squash on that," Gold said.

What kind of Squash? Butternut? Acorn? Summer? Maybe a nice Buffalo squash? You really have to be careful. If you use the wrong kind, you'll just draw more public masturbators into your neighborhood and apparently you don't want that.
 
anuran
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He needs a warning label
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seems like an easily resolved problem, and not just by shooting him like the Republicans here think.
Sounds like the entire neighborhood and their police are shockingly stupid.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Why would they change their locks?  Did they give him their keys?

/Not me

//This time


Exactly.
This whole story is facepalm worthy.
Or it's not even true.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Paranormal cracktivities !!

Yes I stole that from a web site
 
fat boy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2020/04/trimet-serial-masturbator-who-spat-on-or-smoked-meth-in-front-of-victims-gets-mental-health-treatment.html
 
