 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Hello @GretaThunberg. I have zero cars   (twitter.com) divider line
53
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

1954 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 2:19 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was actually thinking they had made some court filing trying to state that they had 0 cars, or that they and the mansion were being rented, like so many other "rich" influencers.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That Twatter thread...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So shines a good deed in a weary world.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I didn't know who this clown was before last week, but watching him get owned in real life after picking an internet slap fight with a teenage girl was hilarious
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What color was your Bugatti?
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
from the comments:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

"On an unrelated note, Romanian Police have unveiled a new cruiser"
 
bobadooey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is just great
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The best reply i seen was some guy saying he's being transported in some sort shiat box ford.
 
Jim_Tressel's_O-Face
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good news, everyone!  The year of Farking Around And Finding Out has been extended into 2023!
 
aremmes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Carless, homeless, and dickless. What a way to end one's fortunes.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Greta agreed to go out with me!

We are going for coffee - my only concern is that she might find out I am only 15.

Does anyone have tips for convincing an older woman that you are more mature than your age?

My mom says I should be more confident, and offered to rent a Limo.  I don't think she realizes who I'm going out with.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just watched one of his financial advice videos and I can't believe anyone listens to this idiot.

Oh wait, I've read financial advice on the internet for 20 years.  I can completely believe that people listen to this idiot.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Arnie knows not to mess with someone that far above your weight class.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I didn't know who this clown was before last week, but watching him get owned in real life after picking an internet slap fight with a teenage girl was hilarious


One small part of this I've found amusing is some of Tate's defenders seriously try to argue that a nineteen year old isn't a teenager. Truly they are mental giants.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So anyone who said Greta Thunberg hasn't done anything concrete to reduce vehicle emissions can now eat their own hat.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mangobunny: pastramithemosterotic: I didn't know who this clown was before last week, but watching him get owned in real life after picking an internet slap fight with a teenage girl was hilarious

One small part of this I've found amusing is some of Tate's defenders seriously try to argue that a nineteen year old isn't a teenager. Truly they are mental giants.


I've seen that here too, and i'm like "you know that the spelling of 19 is literally n-i-n-e-T-E-E-N, right?"
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So just read another article about saying the cars are being held to fund the investigation against him and as collateral for payment to any victims, seems a bit fishy, but he did choose to live there
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Andrew Tate's voice alone sounds like a parody of a guy who lives his life online 24/7. Wienery, self-important, faux-intelligent. So totally alpha to make a heavily rehearsed reply video to a teenage girl.

F*cking nerd.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope he likes rats and armadillos. I've heard Romanian prisons are somewhat uncomfortable.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Hello @GretaThunberg, I wanted to update you that Andrew Tate's newest ride is a prisoner transport van slightly resembling the 2015 Ford Transit, which was designed for discomfort, and has a 3.7L V-6 with at least 275 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. pic.twitter.com/xmgPJS1yVA
- Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 3, 2023
 
xerge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And the Fark Around and Find Out trophy for Outstanding Achievement in 2022 goes to...
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This all started from Tate talking about his huge expensive car collection? What was he responding to from Greta?

I assume this is a climate issue. Even if he owned 100 cars, he can only drive one at a time so what's the problem?

/obviously way late to the game here
//dnrtftt
///did not read the farking twitter thread
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

replacementcool: mangobunny: pastramithemosterotic: I didn't know who this clown was before last week, but watching him get owned in real life after picking an internet slap fight with a teenage girl was hilarious

One small part of this I've found amusing is some of Tate's defenders seriously try to argue that a nineteen year old isn't a teenager. Truly they are mental giants.

I've seen that here too, and i'm like "you know that the spelling of 19 is literally n-i-n-e-T-E-E-N, right?"


Eh. It's the "teenager" (13-17) vs "legal adult" (18 and up) thing.

But, being technically correct is the best kind of correct.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

booztravlr: This all started from Tate talking about his huge expensive car collection? What was he responding to from Greta?

I assume this is a climate issue. Even if he owned 100 cars, he can only drive one at a time so what's the problem?

/obviously way late to the game here
//dnrtftt
///did not read the farking twitter thread


It wasn't responding to anything at all. Out of nowhere he just decided to pick a fight, and he lost.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aungen: Does anyone have tips for convincing an older woman that you are more mature than your age?


Put a big kielbasa down the front of your pants
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I just watched one of his financial advice videos and I can't believe anyone listens to this idiot.

Oh wait, I've read financial advice on the internet for 20 years.  I can completely believe that people listen to this idiot.


Why would you do that? You better check your bank balance, you might lose as much money as IQ points just listening to that moran
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

replacementcool: booztravlr: This all started from Tate talking about his huge expensive car collection? What was he responding to from Greta?

I assume this is a climate issue. Even if he owned 100 cars, he can only drive one at a time so what's the problem?

/obviously way late to the game here
//dnrtftt
///did not read the farking twitter thread

It wasn't responding to anything at all. Out of nowhere he just decided to pick a fight, and he lost.


It was an alpha move on his part. It's the warrior code, you wouldn't understand

/s
 
mangobunny
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: replacementcool: mangobunny: pastramithemosterotic: I didn't know who this clown was before last week, but watching him get owned in real life after picking an internet slap fight with a teenage girl was hilarious

One small part of this I've found amusing is some of Tate's defenders seriously try to argue that a nineteen year old isn't a teenager. Truly they are mental giants.

I've seen that here too, and i'm like "you know that the spelling of 19 is literally n-i-n-e-T-E-E-N, right?"

Eh. It's the "teenager" (13-17) vs "legal adult" (18 and up) thing.

But, being technically correct is the best kind of correct.


Except teenager isn't 13-17 it's 13-19, that is literally the definition. The clue is in the word, nineTEEN. It's technically correct, factually correct, any kind of correct you want to call it.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raygundan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good lord, that's a championship-level self-own.  I didn't realize he'd managed to escalate things from "getting told" to "actually getting arrested."  And Greta's "this is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes" after his arrest (apparently a video he posted containing a pizza box in this ill-advised slap-fight is what led police to him) is just perfect.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When you're 19 years old, a 19 year old is a legal adult (that still can't buy booze or rent a car).  When you're 40 years old, they're all teenagers.  Why do you think no one will rent them a car?
 
meathome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: Andrew Tate's voice alone sounds like a parody of a guy who lives his life online 24/7. Wienery, self-important, faux-intelligent. So totally alpha to make a heavily rehearsed reply video to a teenage girl.

F*cking nerd loser who peaked in high school.


fixed that for you
 
Trik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd be willing to bet the real reason he and his brother were arrested, denied bail, are going to be prosecuted, and will be convicted, is because they didn't grease the right palms.

Sure his twitter tantrum and the pizza box narrowed down his location and got them arrested, but they wouldn't have been on an arrest list if they'd been bribing the right people.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

raygundan: Good lord, that's a championship-level self-own.  I didn't realize he'd managed to escalate things from "getting told" to "actually getting arrested."  And Greta's "this is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes" after his arrest (apparently a video he posted containing a pizza box in this ill-advised slap-fight is what led police to him) is just perfect.


My understanding from Romanian authorities is that the Twitter thing had nothing to do with him.  It's just a coincidence.  There was maybe an idea that the pizza boxes let the Romanians know he was in the country, but they would likely have already known that, and regardless they claimed that it had nothing to do with the boxes.

The charges against him are pretty substantial.  It's likely this case has been building for a long time before the arrest was made.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trik: I'd be willing to bet the real reason he and his brother were arrested, denied bail, are going to be prosecuted, and will be convicted, is because they didn't grease the right palms.

Sure his twitter tantrum and the pizza box narrowed down his location and got them arrested, but they wouldn't have been on an arrest list if they'd been bribing the right people.


Exactly.  They'd just be criminals who bribe the right people instead of criminals who don't bribe the right people.

And why the fark would they get bail?  They're literally rich people who are not citizens of Romania.  They are 1000% flight risks.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope he knows some jokes, or he'll have a very sore booty hole.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trik: I'd be willing to bet the real reason he and his brother were arrested, denied bail, are going to be prosecuted, and will be convicted, is because they didn't grease the right palms.

Sure his twitter tantrum and the pizza box narrowed down his location and got them arrested, but they wouldn't have been on an arrest list if they'd been bribing the right people.


The human trafficking, slavery, and likely pedophilia also played a role in their arrest, to be sure.
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When did the Chinese New Year start and when was The Year of The Schadenfreude added?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: Trik: I'd be willing to bet the real reason he and his brother were arrested, denied bail, are going to be prosecuted, and will be convicted, is because they didn't grease the right palms.

Sure his twitter tantrum and the pizza box narrowed down his location and got them arrested, but they wouldn't have been on an arrest list if they'd been bribing the right people.

The human trafficking, slavery, and likely pedophilia also played a role in their arrest, to be sure.


Those were the dressings by which they were punished for backing the wrong official.  If you're dealing with that level of corruption, they're all in on those criminal networks to begin with.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Cokezeroinacan: Trik: I'd be willing to bet the real reason he and his brother were arrested, denied bail, are going to be prosecuted, and will be convicted, is because they didn't grease the right palms.

Sure his twitter tantrum and the pizza box narrowed down his location and got them arrested, but they wouldn't have been on an arrest list if they'd been bribing the right people.

The human trafficking, slavery, and likely pedophilia also played a role in their arrest, to be sure.

Those were the dressings by which they were punished for backing the wrong official.  If you're dealing with that level of corruption, they're all in on those criminal networks to begin with.


Pretty stupid of totally legitimate rich guys to move their impressive car collection to such a corrupt and illegitimate shiathole.

Strangely, Warren Buffet has never had this problem.  Must be greasing the right palms in Omaha.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
She DOESN'T need any cars...she gets driven around, hops on private jet airplanes and what not.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The speed and sudden ferocity of karma in this instance is exhilarating.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 minute ago  

raygundan: Good lord, that's a championship-level self-own.  I didn't realize he'd managed to escalate things from "getting told" to "actually getting arrested."  And Greta's "this is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes" after his arrest (apparently a video he posted containing a pizza box in this ill-advised slap-fight is what led police to him) is just perfect.


the pizza box thing was just a coincidence.  The cops had planned to pick him up and were already setting up and knew where he was.

but it is a fun fake story, like much on TwitterTok.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 minute ago  

raygundan: Good lord, that's a championship-level self-own.  I didn't realize he'd managed to escalate things from "getting told" to "actually getting arrested."  And Greta's "this is what happens when you don't recycle your pizza boxes" after his arrest (apparently a video he posted containing a pizza box in this ill-advised slap-fight is what led police to him) is just perfect.


Even better, the incriminating boxes played a featured role in his video response to Greta, just so he could say they wouldn't be recycled

If only more self-obsessed entitled douchebags would so thoroughly pwn themselves
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.