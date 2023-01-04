 Skip to content
(The Mainichi (Japan))   Fukuoka town promotes giant straw Tyrannosaurus as sign of strength against pandemic and global warming   (mainichi.jp) divider line
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A T-Rex?  Godzilla was right there
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey man... Fukuoka you too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That doesn't look like a fire hazard, at all...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That thing is pretty cool
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What could possibly go wrong?
monstersinmotion.com
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

 
wildcardjack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Arson as a Christmas Tradition: The Gävle Goat
Youtube -zjJpFYtx9s
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
GOR-GOR !!!!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Tsuyoshi Kaneko, who heads the youth group, said, "We wanted to express the strength of animals that have survived up to today by changing their forms...

Uh... Who wants to be the one to break it to him?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That is no man, that's a Hay-Boy!
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Tsuyoshi Kaneko, who heads the youth group, said, "We wanted to express the strength of animals that have survived up to today by changing their forms...

Uh... Who wants to be the one to break it to him?


Careful - you don't want to summon a nearby cassowary with that kind of talk...


 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oka:  "F*k U too!"
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: Oka:  "F*k U too!"


media.tenor.com
 
Torchsong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment...


 
