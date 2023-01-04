 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Pizza delivery driver robbed and forced into trunk of car, because they thought he was a Pokemon? I got no idea. They already got his money   (wtae.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Free pizza whenever you're on the road!
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope they catch these guys and lock them in a prison basement cell forever, literally. You have to be a very sick fark to do that to a person you don't know.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why take the car keys but not the car.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I hope they catch these guys and lock them in a prison basement cell forever, literally. You have to be a very sick fark to do that to a person you don't know.


You claustrophobic or just tired of getting robbed?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I hope they catch these guys and lock them in a prison basement cell forever, literally. You have to be a very sick fark to do that to a person you don't know.


So, if it was your mom it would be cool?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Why take the car keys but not the car.


Because the car had a guy in the trunk, duh!
 
BigTimber
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Tragically Hip - Locked In The Trunk Of A Car (Official Video)
Youtube 9-WBZMRFFkU
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is why I drive a hatchback
 
