(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Gary Numan, Yaz, Shriekback, and Joy Division. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #419. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org)
43
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a reminder this is the last four hour show (at least for now). starting next week we go back to two hour sets, tue - thu.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wotcha
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always love the asshole that pops in a Joy Division thread who says, "no one really likes Joy Division or even listens to them on any regular basis.  it's just cool to say you like them."  uh....no.

had the absolute privilege to see Hooky play live a few months ago.  I was about 10' from the stage for the first half ("Unknown Pleasures" in its entirety), then after a few people left, I was about 4-5' away from teh stage.  where to my joy (pardon the pun), he played most of the set.  literally just feet away.  absolutely incredible.

bought an autographed tote bag as well, which I later cut so I could frame it.  (He wasn't signing at the event like a meet and greet, they just had a few autographed items at the merch tent.  still pretty farking cool!)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

they get a regular run-out on the show. and while i play LWTUA occasionally, it's not my favourite, not even close
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


socalnewwaver: they get a regular run-out on the show. and while i play LWTUA occasionally, it's not my favourite, not even close

its probably my favorite, but there are about 20+ others in the mix.

pic of the show.  no "rows" per se, but, you could call this "second row".  amazing.

he had a 4 piece band behind him, a guy on bass.  He sang every song and would play the "signature" riffs to any given song, but mainly stalked the stage and sang.  and obv whenever he started playing the other bassist laid out.

insane show.  just insane to hear those songs live.  and the age range!!!!!  I'm pushing 50, and there were people older than me shouting every lyric, and there were also high school, college age kids doing the same.  blew my mind.  "no one really likes Joy Division".  yeah ok, tell that to the 2,500 people there, of all ages, who knew each and every word to every song.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sadly, i missed both of his shows here in el lay. i actually had a ticket for one of the nights, but...reasons. not that i'm bitter or anything.
 
gbv23
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I still love Gary Numan and he can still jump-around on stage.

Maybe I will get hair like his.   ;-)
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
I'm all set for the Shriekback hour...

/hope socalnewwaver has it all lined up
 
Voodoo_Stu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On the topic of Gary Numan, I like his new stuff.
Gary Numan - Intruder (Official Video)
Youtube -RxebQuFgJY
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Howdy folks. Lets git started.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bit achy today.
Been chopping wood. Bonus. I still have all my hands.
I think singing Chop The Tree while I was doing it helped
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A little something for consideration, folks; Geoff Smith. I came across this guy a While back, he meshed with my likes (and if you're dead can dancy, maybe yours), and if you've never, try him out at your leisure..

Geoff Smith - 15 Wild Decembers (1995)
Youtube 1SFmzUGe7F4
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I bought the autographed T during his LowLife tour some years back - shiat washed right off.  Now the little white silk screened square he signed on just looks like a low rent version of one of those Factory LP cover graphics.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Voodoo_Stu: On the topic of Gary Numan, I like his new stuff.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-RxebQuFgJY]


He was awesome in concert last year - the live band is very guitar heavy, so the older stuff was... different? but still great.

gbv23: I still love Gary Numan and he can still jump-around on stage.


YES, there was a considerable amount of jumping/dancing on stage - wore me out just watching him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
YO!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And thank you once again to the TF Fairy yesterday!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djslowdive: And thank you once again to the TF Fairy yesterday!


And another thank you to the anonymous Farker from me too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gbv23: I still love Gary Numan and he can still jump-around on stage.

Maybe I will get hair like his.   ;-)


Numan is still hella awesome live. One of the highlights of last year!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: djslowdive: And thank you once again to the TF Fairy yesterday!

And another thank you to the anonymous Farker from me too!


I had one visit me over the xmas weekend.
If you're here, thank you. I saved you some egg nog.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: djslowdive: And thank you once again to the TF Fairy yesterday!

And another thank you to the anonymous Farker from me too!


Make that three thankee!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

djslowdive: YO!


- Mama
- Gabba Gabba!
- Ho Ho and a bottle of rum

/let's make this a 'choose your own adventure' day
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I reiterate: YAY for the return of Thursdays!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also, had a moccasingaze listening session this morning (Zoon, Bleached Wavves). I quite enjoyed it. Thanks to @nucor (I think) for the link to the interview.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: YO!

- Mama
- Gabba Gabba!
- Ho Ho and a bottle of rum

/let's make this a 'choose your own adventure' day


I choose rum :p
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pista:
I think singing Chop The Tree while I was doing it helped

I was gardening over the weekend and singing "Digging In The Dirt", seemed appropriate.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
((((Heh. He's so coy... SoCal "Almost Forgot" about Church Service. I firmly believe he actually builds the entire show around the Church segment, and moves outward...))))
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!

Dear Anonymous Benefactor, thank you so much that I can be a total fark again. It filled my life with sense.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: djslowdive: YO!

- Mama
- Gabba Gabba!
- Ho Ho and a bottle of rum

/let's make this a 'choose your own adventure' day

I choose rum :p


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

djslowdive: And thank you once again to the TF Fairy yesterday!

TF Fairy is AWESOME!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

perigee: A little something for consideration, folks; Geoff Smith.


Neat, thanks.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rockpile!  Yay!  One of my biggest regrets was never getting to see them live.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
made it!! crazy day around here, I'll try to keep up...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Makin Flippy Floppy!!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

perigee: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: djslowdive: YO!

- Mama
- Gabba Gabba!
- Ho Ho and a bottle of rum

/let's make this a 'choose your own adventure' day

I choose rum :p

[Fark user image 300x168]


Why is it always gone?!!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, if I must attend Church service..........
 
Floki
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Coming up!
lastfm.freetls.fastly.netView Full Size
 
