Expert has tips on why you shouldn't get your face tattooed
    Tattoo, Pain, Tattooing, Alyssa Zebrasky of Warren Ohio, face tattoos, Ohio woman, 10th tattoo removal session, Face  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 The "writing" in TFA is what I'd expect from a mediocre 13- or 14-year-old boy with exceptionally shiatty parents.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing says "poor life choices" better than a face tattoo
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The "writing" in TFA is what I'd expect from a mediocre 13- or 14-year-old boy with exceptionally shiatty parents.


It's not his fault, he's an Ohio guy, born in Dayton.

It's up to you to lower your expectations.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: The "writing" in TFA is what I'd expect from a mediocre 13- or 14-year-old boy with exceptionally shiatty parents.


OutKick articles are written for their audience, served from the brightest minds willing to work for Fox.

Questioning the consensus and exposing the destructive nature of "woke" activism, OutKick is the antidote to the mainstream sports media that often serves an elite, left-leaning minority instead of the American sports fan. Owned by Fox Corporation
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hands are hurting pretty f***ing bad this time," she told her fans.

she has fans?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are using woke unironically, you're kind of a weirdo but hey, you do you.

If you are using "woke" ironically, you are almost certainly a total asshole.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Nothing says "poor life choices" better than a face tattoo


Another poor life choice?  Having sex with a crack/meth whore with facial sores and missing teeth.

I never understood that attraction.

But, to each their own I would imagine.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a couple of organizations and kind individuals that help convicted criminals, reformed gang members, etc., get rid of tattoos that keep them from getting their shiat together. Like this one:

https://www.denver7.com/news/local-news/denver-man-runs-mobile-tattoo-removal-clinic-to-help-ex-gang-members-get-a-fresh-start

It's not a non-profit effort I ever thought about, but I'm really glad there are people who did and who are out there doing it.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Nothing says "poor life choices" better than a face tattoo


Context, context, context. In Polynesian cultures facial tattoos are very much culturally signifant. Elsewhere mileage will, naturally, vary.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
among other reasons
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW probably
Shaggy 2 Dope Trashes Juggalo Megafans
Youtube 8kzKuPHA3mA
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Expert"
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...YOU'RE DAMN RIGHT IT'S PAINFUL

Not as painful as looking at your face.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That website lists Tomi Lahren as one of their shows.

That website is therefore complete garbage.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of society are judgmental pricks that don't like to be judged. Conform or grow a hard shell.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plenty of facial tattoos with a cultural basis, like native american, polynesian, maori, etc... actually look really cool.

Literally any other facial tattoo looks like complete farking shiat, and leads to the inevitable conclusion that the person who chose to got it also smokes a ton of meth.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

no1curr: Nothing says "poor life choices" better than a face tattoo


i am just too poor to get tattoos
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: no1curr: Nothing says "poor life choices" better than a face tattoo

Context, context, context. In Polynesian cultures facial tattoos are very much culturally signifant. Elsewhere mileage will, naturally, vary.


This is true.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have been through three tattoo removal procedures.

Not on my face or anything. Just to get rid of a bad shoulder tattoo I put on myself with a bottle of India ink when I was 15.

Damn straight tattoo removal is painful. It's like getting 1,000 electric shocks per minute. They basically draw over your tattoo with the laser. It doesn't take long, but as I went through it, I lost all inhibitions and yelled, "Fuuuuuuuuu--" the whole time the guy was working on me.

He kept stopping to ask if I was OK. I was like, "Ignore me and just KEEP GOING!!!"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I have been through three tattoo removal procedures.

Not on my face or anything. Just to get rid of a bad shoulder tattoo I put on myself with a bottle of India ink when I was 15.

Damn straight tattoo removal is painful. It's like getting 1,000 electric shocks per minute. They basically draw over your tattoo with the laser. It doesn't take long, but as I went through it, I lost all inhibitions and yelled, "Fuuuuuuuuu--" the whole time the guy was working on me.

He kept stopping to ask if I was OK. I was like, "Ignore me and just KEEP GOING!!!"


Sounds like you need to use a safe word next time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i am just too poor to get tattoos


No, you're rich in smarts.


My 26-year-old stepdaughter recently got the urge to get tattoos.

Just the other day I heard her complaining about them and now she wants them removed.

I warned her not to get them or to be 100% positive she wanted to get them, but did she listen to me?

Nope.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Unless you're an Indigenous person where face tats are a part of your cultural/religious being, face tats are known as "Everlasting Job-Stoppers" for a reason.

Know the difference:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



this is the face most people see in a tattoo parlor.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: He kept stopping to ask if I was OK. I was like, "Ignore me and just KEEP GOING!!!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ugh. Poor kid. I know a lot of people who had rough upbringings and bad periods of doing stuff they regret. I may even be one of them. Our society loves punishment & throwing away humans forever for messing up once. People fark up and make mistakes, and the best most of us can do is point and laugh. Hope she has a better life after this.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So in Jaws, Quint said he got his USS Indianapolis tattoo removed. This would have been right after WWII. How'd they do it before lasers?

...if I wanted to look it up I wouldn't be asking.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the neck or higher? Mental issues. Seek help. Stay away from me.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mugato: So in Jaws, Quint said he got his USS Indianapolis tattoo removed. This would have been right after WWII. How'd they do it before lasers?

...if I wanted to look it up I wouldn't be asking.


Dermal abrasion. Pumice stone, various grades of gritty substances, acids, planing the epidermis with razors. Hell a wirebrush or belt-sander'll do the trick.

Caution: some scarring is to be expected.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: So in Jaws, Quint said he got his USS Indianapolis tattoo removed. This would have been right after WWII. How'd they do it before lasers?

...if I wanted to look it up I wouldn't be asking.


dermabrasion, mechanical or chemical.  Followed by skin infection (intentional) and then new skin growth and scarring.
 
rudolphojones424
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lol and like nearly all western women nowadays it was my boyfriends fault, its always someone elses fault.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rudolphojones424: lol and like nearly all western women nowadays it was my boyfriends fault, its always someone elses fault.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sorry. We're not hiring right now. That's just an old sign in the window. Feel free to drop off an application and we'll give you a call if anything comes up.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gotta give her credit for kicking H and meth and the boyfriend.  Now she's trying to get some sort of near normal life going--and that's hard when your face looks like a three-year-old drew on it with some fresh Sharpies.  I wish her nothing but luck--the good kind, for a change.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcos P: NSFW probably
[YouTube video: Shaggy 2 Dope Trashes Juggalo Megafans]


Funny, but annoying how they kept on talking over each other.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

no1curr: Nothing says "poor life choices" better than a face tattoo


FTFY.

icegif.comView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: So in Jaws, Quint said he got his USS Indianapolis tattoo removed. This would have been right after WWII. How'd they do it before lasers?

...if I wanted to look it up I wouldn't be asking.


Wikipedia says:

Prior to the development of laser tattoo removal methods, common techniques included dermabrasion, TCA (Trichloroacetic acid, an acid that removes the top layers of skin, reaching as deep as the layer in which the tattoo ink resides), Sal abrasion (scrubbing the skin with salt), cryosurgery, and excision, which is sometimes still used along with skin grafts for larger tattoos.[6][1][7] Many other methods for removing tattoos have been suggested historically, including the injection or application of tannic acid, lemon juice, garlic, and pigeon dung
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nothing makes me click the porn browser window shut faster than when an otherwise attractive woman is revealed to have a mess of tattoos.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: no1curr: Nothing says "poor life choices" better than a face tattoo

FTFY.

[icegif.com image 640x368] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I like you and I also love it when people have a consistent schtick ;)
 
TK-593
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Unless you're an Indigenous person where face tats are a part of your cultural/religious being, face tats are known as "Everlasting Job-Stoppers" for a reason.

Know the difference:
[Fark user image 550x600]
[Fark user image 608x760]


Timbo, his application rejected.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
why did i click "Show posts from ignorant users"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Nothing makes me click the porn browser window shut faster than when an otherwise attractive woman is revealed to have a mess of tattoos.


Know what makes me close a porn browser faster than anything?

My co-workers.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: NuclearPenguins: no1curr: Nothing says "poor life choices" better than a face tattoo

FTFY.

[icegif.com image 640x368] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 850x338]

I like you and I also love it when people have a consistent schtick ;)


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: The "writing" in TFA is what I'd expect from a mediocre 13- or 14-year-old boy with exceptionally shiatty parents.


It's Clay Travis' website. So I'd say you are pretty spot on.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good for her.  Glad she's turning her life around.

rudolphojones424: lol and like nearly all western women nowadays it was my boyfriends fault, its always someone elses fault.


Not judging the merits of your overall argument, but this particular western woman phrased it as the "need to please her boyfriend" which I think ascribes some of the blame to herself.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

no1curr: Nothing says "poor life choices" better than a face tattoo


Not the heroin?

I'll take face tattoos over a junkie any day.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.