(Evie)   Mother upset after baby's new toy cellphone tells disturbing and inappropriate jokes about Catholics and Amish street gangs   (eviemagazine.com) divider line
33
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Random chip screw up is not the same as sexualizing children

That site probably run by men
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That website is an offense greater than anything on that stupid phone.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it, "Why do catholic priests intentionally finish second in a race? Because they like to come in a little behind."
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Another clop-by shooting"
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and typed in 'American jokes'. Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and type in American jokes. And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children in cannibalism?And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children and cannibalism?
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now everyone is trying to buy one. Well played
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom sounds like a prick.

And I wish Tik Tok would just go away for good.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and typed in 'American jokes'. Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and type in American jokes. And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children in cannibalism?And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children and cannibalism?


Holy crap. There's an echo in here.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a user recording feature? I'm guessing some sophomoric dicks making bad taste jokes before the thing was sold. I was one of those dicks who replaced the tapes included with Teddy Ruxpin dolls.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and typed in 'American jokes'. Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and type in American jokes. And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children in cannibalism?And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children and cannibalism?


She said "Why'd you say that twice?!" and I said "I didn't!!"
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Do I have a lawsuit?"
Really?
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Mom sounds like a prick.

And I wish Tik Tok would just go away for good.


No she doesn't. I don't want my kid learning racist and sexual jokes. I'm also not keen on them growing up to bash someone's religion without knowing what they're doing.

And kids hold onto toys like this for a loooong time.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't mean it ain't true.....
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fjnorton: And now everyone is trying to buy one. Well played


Feh... Catholic and Amish jokes are overplayed. I don't want one unless it's got the one about the two Jews from Odessa.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fjnorton: And now everyone is trying to buy one. Well played


Yep, it's an ad.
 
ranfour
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Evie, because clutchthepearls dot com wasn't available?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Hey Nurse!: Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and typed in 'American jokes'. Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and type in American jokes. And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children in cannibalism?And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children and cannibalism?

She said "Why'd you say that twice?!" and I said "I didn't!!"


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Hey Nurse!: Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and typed in 'American jokes'. Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and type in American jokes. And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children in cannibalism?And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children and cannibalism?

She said "Why'd you say that twice?!" and I said "I didn't!!"


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Hey Nurse!: Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and typed in 'American jokes'. Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and type in American jokes. And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children in cannibalism?And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children and cannibalism?

She said "Why'd you say that twice?!" and I said "I didn't!!"

[media.tenor.com image 220x127] [View Full Size image _x_]


Damn you! I took too long finding the gif.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
lol at allowing your kid to play with poverty phone toys in the first place. Get em a PS5.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The kid is lucky for knowing the truth. Good job walsmart
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She's still OK with potential stepdad #4 being a racist though.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That website is an offense greater than anything on that stupid phone.


Yeah, it really is. WTF

https://medium.com/bigger-picture/behind-the-scenes-of-an-unbiased-womens-magazine-dangerous-conspiracy-theories-disinformation-e7aa7c6b3af5
 
gonegirl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And today I've learned that Evie is a totally worthless publication that I'll never click on a link for again.
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope Fark.com is getting kickbacks for greenlighting this crap, because if y'all are doing it for free ...
 
Chuck87
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That website is an offense greater than anything on that stupid phone.


It seems like that article's writer is misidentifying a toy remote with a toy phone.  Since when do phones have rewind and forward buttons?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Any mention of PBR Street Gang?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hrm, anti-vaxxing idiot author on that piece.
https://www.eviemagazine.com/author/nicole-dominique
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My favorite was:

What's black and white and came in little cans?

Michael Jackson
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and typed in 'American jokes'. Let me guess. The toy is made in an Asian country by people that don't speak English who randomly went out on Google and type in American jokes. And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children in cannibalism?And how in the fark did this article go from this toy down to sexualization of children and cannibalism?


Get the papers.
 
Teemin Demon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow that is terrible

And i mean the website
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Hrm, anti-vaxxing idiot author on that piece.
https://www.eviemagazine.com/author/nicole-dominique


What in the fark does that have to do with ANYTHING?
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mikey1969: BumpInTheNight: Hrm, anti-vaxxing idiot author on that piece.
https://www.eviemagazine.com/author/nicole-dominique

What in the fark does that have to do with ANYTHING?


When I see small rando sites such as this I tend to go digging around them a bit to see if they're being submitted as part of a legitimization campaign so they can gain search ranking and can openly spew garbage like anti-vaxxing stances as a legit website instead of some thinly veiled disinformation farm.  Like this one.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

