Some airline passengers just can't wait for their luggage to come around on the carousel, youngster probably also tells mom to load and unload in the Red Zone
18
•       •       •

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know what this is about. subbywants me to get an abortion.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
a young boy hurled the bags off a luggage carousel

He was just putting them in the proper place. I don't see the problem:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You tell Mom to stay away from me!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A third joked: "That reminds me to take my pill.""

Banned Commercial - Condoms
Youtube nojWJ6-XmeQ
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child has behavior problem at airport, employees respond in textbook manner by making an announcement asking parents to control their child, child subsequently behaves, Ric Romero would have more on this inconceivably unique event at 11, but the Sun is there with a full page article instead.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I pulled that crap in front of my Mum or Dad I would still have trouble sitting.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come ON!  The White zone is for loading and unloading only.
If you gotta load or if you gotta unload, go to the white zone.
You'll love it.
It's a way of life.
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look subby, don't start with your white zone sh*t again.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember those American Tourister commercials.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTA:
"Get off now," the mother could be heard yelling.
"Get off there now or I'll come get you."
The boy replied: "No you won't."

And that right there is the problem. The kid is right, obviously based on extensive prior experience.

Now, the easy way:
"Get off now," the mother could be heard yelling.
"Get off there now or I'll come get you."
The boy replied: "No you won't."
[step step grab YANK drag drag WHAP WHAP WHAP WHAP] "Don't you EVER do that again. You are grounded from everything until further notice. Now sit down and shut up."

Corporal punishment should be very rare. But it should always be on the table for situations just like this. Some kids at some ages are farking feral animals that simply do not response to anything else. It doesn't have to go on long at all, usually just a couple smacks snaps them out of the oppositional defiant fugue state that they sometimes get into.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you're a shiat parent you should be given one of these
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Rampage? Really?
Worst thing that happens is that someone has to walk to where their bag is on the floor rather than get it off the conveyor belt. This could have been a kid trying to be helpful, but the recorded conversation proves otherwise. Certainly not news worthy.

OhioUGrad: If you're a shiat parent you should be given one of these
[hips.hearstapps.com image 268x268]


When I was a kid I WANTED one of those. Instead I had my arm pulled all the way up over my head so I could hold mom/dad'd hand. In addition to losing circulation in my arm, half the time I couldn't get the foot nearest the parent on the ground. And heaven help us if they stopped to chat! With the harness/leash at least I'd have 3 feet to look at important stuff like rocks and bugs.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: OhioUGrad: If you're a shiat parent you should be given one of these
[hips.hearstapps.com image 268x268]

When I was a kid I WANTED one of those. Instead I had my arm pulled all the way up over my head so I could hold mom/dad'd hand. In addition to losing circulation in my arm, half the time I couldn't get the foot nearest the parent on the ground. And heaven help us if they stopped to chat! With the harness/leash at least I'd have 3 feet to look at important stuff like rocks and bugs.


I have a little backpack + leash that I use with my toddler when around crowds.  I can tell that not everyone approves, but my kid greatly prefers it to holding hands, so fark the haters.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My mom never used the, "if you don't, I'm going to..."
She also didn't give us that, "I'm going to count to ten," nonsense either.

She told us to correct our behavior, and if we didn't comply, she corrected our behavior by force if necessary. This way, "Get down from there right now." Was immediately followed by getting down, so mom wouldn't come drag us off.
 
