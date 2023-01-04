 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Old and busted: Snow days. New Hotness: Ransomware days   (wcvb.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Do they not have textbooks and blackboards anymore?  Seriously asking. I'd think computer systems being down for a couple days wouldn't necessitate closing up shop.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin's kids are probably wishing they still lived in that district....

\moved across the line when my cousin walked out on her ex
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On the bright side there's about a 50% chance the money will help Ukrainians. On the downside there's a 50% chance it will be helping the Russians instead.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Do they not have textbooks and blackboards anymore?  Seriously asking. I'd think computer systems being down for a couple days wouldn't necessitate closing up shop.


It's taking attendance/grading that would be nightmared - as well as all the other random administrative functions.  Especially for very large schools, they're not going to just be able to grab some notebooks and jot things down
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks like they've got it fixed.  Sounds like maybe they shut down to keep it from spreading to facutly/staff/student computers.

https://www.heraldnews.com/story/news/local/2023/01/04/swansea-schools-will-reopen-on-thursday-after-cyber-attack/69779189007/
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: NeoCortex42: Do they not have textbooks and blackboards anymore?  Seriously asking. I'd think computer systems being down for a couple days wouldn't necessitate closing up shop.

It's taking attendance/grading that would be nightmared - as well as all the other random administrative functions.  Especially for very large schools, they're not going to just be able to grab some notebooks and jot things down


I'm amazed they were able to contact parents if everything is so tied to computers. There's no reason teachers couldn't jot down absentees or other notes on a slip of paper and update electronic records when they're available again.
 
