(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   Houses in Philly keep 'sploding   (inquirer.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
Spandau [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chester County ain't Philly.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and RVs aren't houses.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
1-800-ROCK GOD....that's 1-800.....ROCK GOD
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
and RVs aren't houses.

Call it poetic license.

/subby
 
Turing_Machine [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not a house, and not Philadelphia, but that's been covered already.  In Philadelphia, when we 'splode a group of houses, we have the police drop a bomb on a residential block.

boom
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One less of these on the road. Deserved Spiffy tag.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If your house has more tires then your car, its not a house.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe the shiatter was full?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Propane accident or meth lab...

Both?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How far away were the Pigs?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I blame the McPoyle family
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Living in an RV is a great way to save a ton of money.... if you dont have any kids theres more than enough room to accommodate 1 or 2 adults very comfortably.... and you can buy a fully furnished home for the price of a 2nd-hand hatchback.

But its best not attempted north of the Mason-Dixon line. Theyre just not made for northern winters.

(well some are, but not the ones you're going to buy on CL for $3000)
 
Merltech
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just in case you never wanted to know.

The most significant difference between propane and natural gas is that propane gas is HEAVIER than air. If propane gas leaks, it does not tend to vent safely into the air. Rather, it settles in low areas, both inside a structure or outside.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The wife and I are working towards this in the next 18 months. Just us and two cats. It's going to be sweet, working from whatever national park I want.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Perhaps I should amend what i said.... living in an RV is a great way to save money... travelling in an RV on the other hand will not save you ANY money. Its expensive as hell.
But it is an awesome way to live/travel if you can afford it.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone else assume the headline was a reference to the MOVE bombing?

johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JessieL: Anyone else assume the headline was a reference to the MOVE bombing?

Yes, but I'm old and grew up in South Jersey (exit 3)
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Are we sure it wasn't the police clearing out a block?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JessieL: Anyone else assume the headline was a reference to the MOVE bombing?

sorry, missed that enormous sign and your post.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

haha! Good luck with that national park internet access.

/satellite sucks
 
