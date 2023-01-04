 Skip to content
(NYPost)   California facing double whammy: bomb cyclone and pineapple express to pizza   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Scary, California, Precipitation, San Francisco Bay Area, powerful double whammy of an atmospheric river, significant rain, SAN FRANCISCO, Rain, significant mountain snow  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It Never Rains In Southern California" w/Lyrics- Albert Hammond
Youtube ZXkk65PdKyM

"...but it pours. Baby, it pours!"
Waiting for the storm to hit in Central Coast.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
xsarien [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's been a hot mess in the Bay Area for the past...it feels like two weeks at this point. I have friends in the north and in the mountains to the south who are getting it objectively worse than me in the boring East Bay, but as much as we need the rain I wouldn't oppose alternating days of sun. I haven't seen that thing in what feels like forever.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Also, when did "bomb cyclone" become an accepted term?

Sounds like someone who opened for Public Enemy.
 
Sapper_Topo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I love the moisture that is making its way from these weather events into northern NV. However watching the news its pretty scary seeing what our neighbors to the west are getting hit with. My ony fear locally in NV is a repeat of 2017 when we flooded like crazy from an early thaw.
 
