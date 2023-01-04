 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Russia blames the New Year's eve attack that killed 90 of its soldiers on Ukraine using the same tactic that Russia used against Ukrainian soldiers in 2014: zeroing in on troop locations thanks to soldiers too dumb to turn off their cell phones   (bbc.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought they were carelessly tossing their cigarettes?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I want to hear later that they bought/stole/used cellphones they were promissed were untraceable from a local resident.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Wait, I thought they were carelessly tossing their cigarettes?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Russia said that at 00:01 Moscow time on New Year's Day, six rockets were fired from a US-made Himars rocket system at a vocational college, two of which were shot down. Moments earlier President Vladimir Putin had given his annual new year address on Russian TV.

LOL, that timing is most definitely NOT coincidental. This was as much a psyops operation as a missile attack. Too perfect!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well maybe it was just new years fireworks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One by one, I'll knock you out...

Cell Phones Dead
Youtube gnpvEvuiFoQ
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
12:01am eh?  Those Makiivkans really take their noise bylaw complaints seriously.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
90 dead is the Russian number, other people are saying hundreds died in the attack.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: 90 dead is the Russian number, other people are saying hundreds died in the attack.


And yesterday Russia was saying 60 died.  At this rate I figure if Ukraine waits a couple weeks this one attack will kill the entire orc army.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ukraine needs to use drones to drop prepaid cell phones on Russia locations.
* Pre paid and charged w/ charger
* Speed dial set for Ukraine surrender line
* Porn in the sim card
* Tracking enabled

Boomski
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nice move Putin, blame the victims.

not the bungled command and control.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You still have to blame the officers in charge. They didn't control their troops, didn't communicate the seriousness of the situation and didn't instill a sense of duty to their fellow soldiers to maintain security. Fail, fail, and fail. If any officers survived, their heads should roll. But we hope they'll be promoted and given shiny new medals instead.
 
alternaloser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Russia said that at 00:01 Moscow time on New Year's Day, six rockets were fired from a US-made Himars rocket system at a vocational college, two of which were shot down. Moments earlier President Vladimir Putin had given his annual new year address on Russian TV.

LOL, that timing is most definitely NOT coincidental. This was as much a psyops operation as a missile attack. Too perfect!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
alternaloser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Russia said that at 00:01 Moscow time on New Year's Day, six rockets were fired from a US-made Himars rocket system at a vocational college, two of which were shot down. Moments earlier President Vladimir Putin had given his annual new year address on Russian TV.

LOL, that timing is most definitely NOT coincidental. This was as much a psyops operation as a missile attack. Too perfect!


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
