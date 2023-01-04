 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Oh, look, it's only the fourth day of 2023 and we get this Mega Millions headline again   (cnn.com) divider line
32
    More: Murica, Lottery, Mega Millions, first Mega Millions drawing, Powerball, larger jackpots, winning numbers, Lottery jackpot records, winner Tuesday  
•       •       •

1171 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 10:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less than $1 billion?  I wouldn't wipe me nose on it.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: Less than $1 billion?  I wouldn't wipe me nose on it.


I mean, after taxes, you practically owe money.  So why even bother trying to win?
 
pdoubleop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anyone want to hear what I would do with the money if I won???
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you didn't want the headline, why did you submit it?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"If I won the mega millions?  Hookers and blow, hookers and blow"
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdoubleop: anyone want to hear what I would do with the money if I won???


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local station posted similar story but had put in the headline "lots of losers, but no winner"
Well, duh, they don't call it a stupid tax for nothing.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn it's almost like they made it harder to win the jackpot so they could get free publicity when it inevitably gets to be a very large amount
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almosta +EV bet at this point...$2 for a ticket, odds are around one in 300 milion, so you'd need to take home 600 million to break even.  However, the lump sum reduces the winnings by half, and you have to pay taxes, so not quite a winning bet at this point...

/yeah yeah, I know, you never reach the long run int he lottery, so it's not quite true
//wake me up with I can actually win some *money* ;)
///A little hope is almost worth the investment...at least it will be if nobody wins next drawing. ;)
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I win, I will buy a year of TF for everyone on my farkie list. Then I'll fly to Kentucky, have lunch with Drew, and laugh at him for living in Kentucky.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
prizes ranging from $2 up to $4 million, the lottery said. Six tickets matched the first five numbers, winning the lottery's second-highest prize of $1 million each, the lottery said.

This doesn't make any sense. If the second highest prize is $1 million, how do you win $4 million?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: prizes ranging from $2 up to $4 million, the lottery said. Six tickets matched the first five numbers, winning the lottery's second-highest prize of $1 million each, the lottery said.

This doesn't make any sense. If the second highest prize is $1 million, how do you win $4 million?


Multiplier can double the second prize to $2M. Also, California does some weird paramutual breakdown of prizes. So their second prizes can be quite different.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: prizes ranging from $2 up to $4 million, the lottery said. Six tickets matched the first five numbers, winning the lottery's second-highest prize of $1 million each, the lottery said.

This doesn't make any sense. If the second highest prize is $1 million, how do you win $4 million?


There was a multiplier of 4. All prizes, besides the main prize, I believe, get randomly multiplied. This time, it was x4.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew no one would win on Tuesday so I didn't bother buying a ticket.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long will it be before mega millions just becomes a billion dollar prize every week?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other day I saw people lining up at the machine to get their mega millions tickets at the gas station.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: abhorrent1: prizes ranging from $2 up to $4 million, the lottery said. Six tickets matched the first five numbers, winning the lottery's second-highest prize of $1 million each, the lottery said.

This doesn't make any sense. If the second highest prize is $1 million, how do you win $4 million?

Multiplier can double the second prize to $2M. Also, California does some weird paramutual breakdown of prizes. So their second prizes can be quite different.


Obviously, I didn't see your response. Oops.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdoubleop: anyone want to hear what I would do with the money if I won???


Pull an Elon and buy Fark turning it in to an Alcoholics Anonymous site?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: abhorrent1: prizes ranging from $2 up to $4 million, the lottery said. Six tickets matched the first five numbers, winning the lottery's second-highest prize of $1 million each, the lottery said.

This doesn't make any sense. If the second highest prize is $1 million, how do you win $4 million?

Multiplier can double the second prize to $2M. Also, California does some weird paramutual breakdown of prizes. So their second prizes can be quite different.


Ah I see. When I do play I just get a regular old quick pick and don't do all that weird multiplier and straight box or whatever stuff I hear some people do when buying tickets.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, I'll voluntarily tax myself another $2 then.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jimmyjackfunk: Local station posted similar story but had put in the headline "lots of losers, but no winner"
Well, duh, they don't call it a stupid tax for nothing.


Like cigarettes, beer, dining out, going to the movies....
 
R2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdoubleop: anyone want to hear what I would do with the money if I won???


Only if the list includes buying an alpaca farm.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdoubleop: anyone want to hear what I would do with the money if I won???


A couple of large jackppots go Mrs. Eugenides agreed that we would donate the first half to orgs working on restoring the Ukranian electric system.

So if that happens, you'll know I won and that I bought a ticket. I didn't read TFA, is it up above 500K again?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep getting "Your winnings have arrived!" only to find I've won the minimum.  3 times so far.  What a roller coaster.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

R2112: Only if the list includes buying an alpaca farm.


A very good dear friend several years ago told me he was going to buy an alpaca.

"Whatever for?" I asked.

he told me their fur made good sweaters, socks, etc. He was going to show it off at events, etc.

I told him it was a waste of money.

Within 2 months? he re-sold it.

the end.
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Another shot at that Thai Ladyboy bar.
 
jmr61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: pdoubleop: anyone want to hear what I would do with the money if I won???

A couple of large jackppots go Mrs. Eugenides agreed that we would donate the first half to orgs working on restoring the Ukranian electric system.

So if that happens, you'll know I won and that I bought a ticket. I didn't read TFA, is it up above 500K again?



Ohhhhhhhhhh look at me, too cool to RTFA.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sorry everybody. I forgot to buy a ticket and that's why there was no winner. My bad.
 
dkimball
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How else will everyone retire...gotta play!!
https://www.benefitspro.com/2019/04/18/millennials-pinning-retirement-hopes-on-lottery-winnings/?slreturn=20230004114936
 
meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: How long will it be before mega millions just becomes a billion dollar prize every week?


Once people start buying $1 billion a week or so in tickets.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jtown: I keep getting "Your winnings have arrived!" only to find I've won the minimum.  3 times so far.  What a roller coaster.


I keep getting "Not a winner" so you're doing better than I am.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.