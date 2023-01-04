 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(RTE Ireland)   Christmas is not yet over, so it's obviously the best time to put Easter eggs on supermarket shelves   (rte.ie) divider line
18
    More: Dumbass, Twitter, Fleet Street, Christmas period continuing, Rufus Wright, Christmas, Twitter account, December, Easter eggs  
•       •       •

194 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 10:12 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
of course  Valentine candy was out on Dec 31.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas around January 7th. Last time I checked there were quite a few of those in the world.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess I'm now thankful that we have Valentine's Day to space these 2 other holidays apart.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oldernell: of course  Valentine candy was out on Dec 31.


Yep. Stopped into a CVS yesterday and goddamn it... already?
 
Stantz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My facebook memories reminded be the other day that this was happening 13 years ago. This is not a new thing.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somacandra: It's not. Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas around January 7th. Last time I checked there were quite a few of those in the world.


Yeah, but how many in 'Murcia?  Huh?  Huh???  You tryin' to start somethin'?  Huh???

//   ;-)
 
skyotter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, that is last year's candy.  They're getting rid of overstock.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most of the world has no idea how logistics work.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Subby, I know it was a tough year, and I have also been holding on to every single moment of joy like it was my only beer at a party I know zero folk at, but I have to level with you: It's January 4th, and Christmas happened a while back. There's even been a whole other festivity in between then and now.

/Let it go
//Let it go
///Let it go
////the fourth slashie represents the worm currently in your ear
 
Stantz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It usually goes:

1st Jan - Easter - Chocolate & easter eggs

Valentines day in the middle

Easter - 31st August - Summer stuff, so Beer & Sports events

1st September - 26th December - Christmas everywhere, with Halloween & Fireworks night thrown in, but once the 5th November is over, you'd better start getting 100% festive
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
and here I thought easter eggs were placed in movies to promote newer movies...
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Walgreens had Valentines stuff on the shelf on Christmas Eve.
 
TheWriteGirl [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Dollar Tree near me has all their bases covered. Marked-down Christmas items, Valentine's Day, Mardi Gras, Easter, and potting soil.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Despite the Christmas period continuing...

How long is Christmas on its period?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They wouldn't put them out if they didn't sell. People want to accuse the retailers of some sort of manipulation but they just react to demand.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Haven't seen it here yet, but I did go into Walmart on December 26th to see valentine's day stuff slowly creeping in. Christmas stuff was all out in main aisle marked 50% off.
 
MindStalker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are we talking real eggs that are colored? Wouldn't they go back long by Easter? Are we talking chocolate eggs (which would also probably be not as good by then) Or are we talking figurines?
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.