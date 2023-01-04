 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Good news, everybody. Maine's lobstermen have won their lawsuit over environmentalists, which means you'll be able to keep eating your sea cockroaches with butter and it's only gonna cost us all the existence of right whales   (npr.org) divider line
70
    More: Stupid, American lobster, Maine's iconic lobster industry, right whale, pounds of lobster, cold Maine waters, Right whale, fishery's years-long battle, Maine's billion-dollar lobster industry  
•       •       •

816 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 9:18 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if we keep letting the oceans warm up, those lobsters might all die as well.
It's already happening in colder waters in the north Atlantic.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Mainer I say fark the lobster industry, and commercial fishing in this area in general. Spend tons of money to get these folks into jobs that don't ruin the planet any further.
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The waters around here in Massachusetts are warming up. I read lobsters are moving farther north than Maine seeking colder water - somewhere around Nova Scotia. Soon Maine lobsters will be a thing of the past anyway.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the wrong whales?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe don't eat lobster if you care about whales?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not ideal... I do tend to support the lobstermen only because I know a few and they have always been pretty good stewards of their fishing area. Here in Rhode Island.

I've watched the fishing industry just get decimated over the course of my life. Most of it was brought upon themselves. From Long Island, to Newport, to New Bedford...

Wasn't that long ago, in my mind, when Billy Joel came out with Downeaster Alexa explaining about the collapse of the fish stocks and how much harder it was for fisherman to make a living. But no one really seemed to get it.

We definitely need to do more to incentivize more fisherman/lobsterman to find other work and find ways to be more sustainable with our fisheries.

I love fish and lobster and all those delicious sea creatures, but we've got to do a better job.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, they're a blight on society and should be marginalized out of existence.

Oh... right whales, not right wingers.

Never mind.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ocean is full of microplastic.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck right whales. I'm sick of their politics of restricting access to abalones, tax cuts for the whalethy, and discriminating against the transgroupered.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha. Lotsa funny jokes.
Laugh as you choke, stupid monkeys.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: What about the wrong whales?


They'd never admit it.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Hahaha. Lotsa funny jokes.
Laugh as you choke, stupid monkeys.


Whale-like typing detected.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whales are smart. They will figure something out.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

//Never forget
 
Plastic Diver Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The migratory whales' territory stretches the entire Atlantic coastline, from their calving grounds along the Florida and Georgia coast to their foraging grounds off of New England and the Canada."

Looks like you have a bad case of The Canada. Sooory eh!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm OK with this.  Whale meat tastes AWFUL.  Had a whale kebab in Reykjavik once, and all I can say is... gross.  Oily and tough, like grade F beef.   A good 1.75 lb lobster, freshly steamed with hot drawn butter, is amazing.  Over 2 lbs and they start to get rubbery though, so you need to catch and eat them in that prime window.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ms_lara_croft: The waters around here in Massachusetts are warming up. I read lobsters are moving farther north than Maine seeking colder water - somewhere around Nova Scotia. Soon Maine lobsters will be a thing of the past anyway.


Maybe we can introduce Chesapeake Bay blue crabs.  The bay is getting too warm for them too.  But if we shift them north, we can keep these delicacies alive for all to enjoy.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't eat seafood anymore because of how shiatty the entire commercial fishing industry is, and this kind of shiat just reaffirms my position

"We are the largest fixed-gear fishery on the East Coast," Brown said. "If we were entangling right whales, we would know. Someone would be seeing it and it would be documented. And we're just not seeing it."

oh yeah because industries have always been reliable self-regulators.
 
FarkingReading [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Maybe don't eat lobster if you care about whales?


I don't. Lobster isn't particularly flavorful and most people mask the flavor with butter anyway, using lobster meat purely as a vehicle to pour melted butter into their quivering, fleshy maws.

If you want to consume melted butter, eating popcorn is a far less expensive and more satisfying way to do that.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Meh, I'm not allowed to eat right wales.

/I keed
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"The state's congressional delegation - which has locked arms with Maine's billion-dollar lobster industry - had pulled off a procedural end-run by inserting a 6-year delay on new federal fishing regulations into a $1.7 trillion spending bill. "

Sounds like Congressional bullshiat won. Bribes do pay off.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Maybe don't eat lobster if you care about whales?


A small group of people boycotting lobster only means the price will drop slightly.
 
nursetim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: As a Mainer I say fark the lobster industry, and commercial fishing in this area in general. Spend tons of money to get these folks into jobs that don't ruin the planet any further.


They can learn how to code.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: waxbeans: Maybe don't eat lobster if you care about whales?

I don't. Lobster isn't particularly flavorful and most people mask the flavor with butter anyway, using lobster meat purely as a vehicle to pour melted butter into their quivering, fleshy maws.

If you want to consume melted butter, eating popcorn is a far less expensive and more satisfying way to do that.


If you want to eat lobster that actually tastes good, go to Iceland.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Warthog: ms_lara_croft: The waters around here in Massachusetts are warming up. I read lobsters are moving farther north than Maine seeking colder water - somewhere around Nova Scotia. Soon Maine lobsters will be a thing of the past anyway.

Maybe we can introduce Chesapeake Bay blue crabs.  The bay is getting too warm for them too.  But if we shift them north, we can keep these delicacies alive for all to enjoy.


If the water gets warm enough, you may be able to pick 'em out of the ocean ready to eat!
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Right whales don't taste as good, so f*ck 'em.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nursetim: NuclearPenguins: As a Mainer I say fark the lobster industry, and commercial fishing in this area in general. Spend tons of money to get these folks into jobs that don't ruin the planet any further.

They can learn how to code.


Or, since they enjoy the nautical lifestyle, pay them to learn how to install/maintain off-shore wind farms.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: Right whales don't taste as good, so f*ck 'em.


You see this?  This lady GETS IT.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: waxbeans: Maybe don't eat lobster if you care about whales?

I don't. Lobster isn't particularly flavorful and most people mask the flavor with butter anyway, using lobster meat purely as a vehicle to pour melted butter into their quivering, fleshy maws.

If you want to consume melted butter, eating popcorn is a far less expensive and more satisfying way to do that.


Maybe if it's Red Lobster. Lobster is farking awesome when done right. You get frozen bullshiat "lobster", and yeah, it's lame.

Also - hollandaise is also pretty damn awesome on lobster.

/Mainer
//Gonna get me some fresh lobster now.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: incentivize more fisherman/lobsterman to find other work


Perhaps not subsidizing a dying industry would incentivize them to find other work.

/White people welfare
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Phew. The family and I like to spend quite a lot of money at fancy seafood places, like Red Lobster.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: What about the wrong whales?


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: waxbeans: Maybe don't eat lobster if you care about whales?

I don't. Lobster isn't particularly flavorful and most people mask the flavor with butter anyway, using lobster meat purely as a vehicle to pour melted butter into their quivering, fleshy maws.

If you want to consume melted butter, eating popcorn is a far less expensive and more satisfying way to do that.


Exactly. And if you insist on eating a crustacean while sucking down on melted butter, Shrimp Scampi is like, right there.

And yeah, fark the fishing industry, they effectively wiped out the Vaquita (very cute whale) off the coast of California for the sake of mediocre tilapia. I don't want right whales going extinct because some idiot in London wants to feel high class.*

*And yeah, exports to foreign markets is the main reason Americans overfish.
 
Literally Addicted
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: waxbeans: Maybe don't eat lobster if you care about whales?

I don't. Lobster isn't particularly flavorful and most people mask the flavor with butter anyway, using lobster meat purely as a vehicle to pour melted butter into their quivering, fleshy maws.

If you want to consume melted butter, eating popcorn is a far less expensive and more satisfying way to do that.


You know how I know you've never had a fresh Atlantic lobster, right off the boat?  Once you've had that, any other lobster actually IS tasteless.

And now I'm hungry. Maybe I'll grab a lobster roll for lunch.

/Nova Scotia living
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This guy is a giant f*cking asshole.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Maybe don't eat lobster if you care about whales?


I eat whale, but can't eat shellfish
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Go work at Amazon and get a side hustle like everybody else, fishermen.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lobsters are moving north anyway, due to climate change, so they won't have any lobster to fish for anyway.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Not ideal... I do tend to support the lobstermen only because I know a few and they have always been pretty good stewards of their fishing area. Here in Rhode Island.


Fark the Lobster men. I hated those guys.
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Eat sonic cannon, Crusty.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: FarkingReading: waxbeans: Maybe don't eat lobster if you care about whales?

I don't. Lobster isn't particularly flavorful and most people mask the flavor with butter anyway, using lobster meat purely as a vehicle to pour melted butter into their quivering, fleshy maws.

If you want to consume melted butter, eating popcorn is a far less expensive and more satisfying way to do that.

You know how I know you've never had a fresh Atlantic lobster, right off the boat?  Once you've had that, any other lobster actually IS tasteless.

And now I'm hungry. Maybe I'll grab a lobster roll for lunch.

/Nova Scotia living


Exactly. The problem lies with idiots from De Moines to Duesseldorf, from Shanghai to Santa Fe, all thinking that the crap lobsters they are eating are high class cuisine. We all know that if you don't eat the lobster very soon after it comes out of the water, it loses its flavor, so it genuinely makes NO SENSE to overfish maine lobster and export it around the country and the world.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: NewportBarGuy: Not ideal... I do tend to support the lobstermen only because I know a few and they have always been pretty good stewards of their fishing area. Here in Rhode Island.

Fark the Lobster men. I hated those guys.
[external-preview.redd.it image 640x400]
Eat sonic cannon, Crusty.


Expecting lobstermen?

Pack vibroblades, dude.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't eat anything with an exoskeleton. Y'all can have mine.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: This guy is a giant f*cking asshole.

[Fark user image 425x156]


Why, cause he doesn't want his life destroyed? Maybe he's wrong, but that hardly makes him a huge asshole.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like to bop on down to the grocery store in my Hummer and buy 10 lobsters at a time, take them back home (the long way) and then let them all fight to navigate a maze for a food reward of a giant slab of haddock. Whichever one finishes first, I eat. The rest I throw away. I make sure to triple bag (Febreze infused plastic liners) to keep the smell down - I'm considerate of my neighbors.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know Farkers aren't big on facts, so let's go to the source:
https://rightwhalesandmainelobster.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/maine-lobster-and-marine-stewardship-council-msc-certification-fact-sheet.pdf

No entanglement has been attributed to Maine gear since 2004
No NARW death or serious injury has ever been attributed to Maine Lobster
The NARW population had been increasing steadily for over two decades before a change in ocean conditions caused the whales to start migrating to new areas where NARW protections were not in place.

This isn't a war for right whales. It's a war on meat-eaters.

/No a lobster eater
/Gu'f shrimp is my bag
/Third slashy
 
dryknife
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can moose be used to make this stuff?
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I know Farkers aren't big on facts, so let's go to the source:
https://rightwhalesandmainelobster.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/maine-lobster-and-marine-stewardship-council-msc-certification-fact-sheet.pdf

No entanglement has been attributed to Maine gear since 2004
No NARW death or serious injury has ever been attributed to Maine Lobster
The NARW population had been increasing steadily for over two decades before a change in ocean conditions caused the whales to start migrating to new areas where NARW protections were not in place.

This isn't a war for right whales. It's a war on meat-eaters.

/No a lobster eater
/Gu'f shrimp is my bag
/Third slashy


I know corporate donglickers always like to pretend to have the facts, but the US government says they are dying off. More than likely from human overfishing.

https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/species/north-atlantic-right-whale
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: rzrwiresunrise: This guy is a giant f*cking asshole.

[Fark user image 425x156]

Why, cause he doesn't want his life destroyed? Maybe he's wrong, but that hardly makes him a huge asshole.


This is true. Very true.
But sometimes, if humanity is to move forward, perfectly nice and wonderful people have to change what they do, from time to time.
Once, perfectly nice people lived in caves, wore animal skins, and dug things up and burned them for energy.
Today. nice people are altering their behavior, so the world will be better.
At some point, if you refuse to listen to them, you cease to be a nice person, and become an asshole.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTMFA: "But there has never been a right whale mortality tied to the Maine lobster fishery and no injuries traced back to the industry since 2004."

So fark 'em.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Not ideal... I do tend to support the lobstermen only because I know a few and they have always been pretty good stewards of their fishing area. Here in Rhode Island.

I've watched the fishing industry just get decimated over the course of my life. Most of it was brought upon themselves. From Long Island, to Newport, to New Bedford...

Wasn't that long ago, in my mind, when Billy Joel came out with Downeaster Alexa explaining about the collapse of the fish stocks and how much harder it was for fisherman to make a living. But no one really seemed to get it.

We definitely need to do more to incentivize more fisherman/lobsterman to find other work and find ways to be more sustainable with our fisheries.

I love fish and lobster and all those delicious sea creatures, but we've got to do a better job.


Mental kin of the Oregon logger who said, "But if we don't cut the trees now, what will my nine children do for a living?"
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.