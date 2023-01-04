 Skip to content
(WPTV)   "It's made NBA history because nobody's ever seen a Pikachu dog sitting next to an NBA player before"   (wptv.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Florida, Miami, owner Erik Torres, NBC, Miami-Dade County, Florida, bottle of dye, Pomeranian's fur color, NBA history  
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hi 2023
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe him when he said he didn't believe that the ordinance existed, but it doesn't negate the fact that he's an asshole.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Simpsons did it.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
metric
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who dyed his cockapoo pink and taught her tricks. It was a pretty happy little doggie.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I believe him when he said he didn't believe that the ordinance existed, but it doesn't negate the fact that he's an asshole.


Umm... I'm totally not one of these libertarian/freedom/small government cranks, but I really struggle to see how it's the government's job to prevent you from dyeing your pet dog.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The people I know who have dyed dogs used koolaid. It's really not a big deal.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
aren't dogs color blind?

Does the dog even know what all the fuss is about?
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"At the end of the day, I had no idea this ordinance even existed," he told WTVJ.

I'd imagine it's more for fraudulent sellers? Dying rabbits white for Easter or something.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Discordulator
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dave2042: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I believe him when he said he didn't believe that the ordinance existed, but it doesn't negate the fact that he's an asshole.

Umm... I'm totally not one of these libertarian/freedom/small government cranks, but I really struggle to see how it's the government's job to prevent you from dyeing your pet dog.


It falls under animal cruelty. Many dyes are not safe for animals. It also marks animals to be spotted by predators.

So, it's sort of like the laws about dogs not being loose in the bed of a pickup truck.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dave2042: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I believe him when he said he didn't believe that the ordinance existed, but it doesn't negate the fact that he's an asshole.

Umm... I'm totally not one of these libertarian/freedom/small government cranks, but I really struggle to see how it's the government's job to prevent you from dyeing your pet dog.


Since this is Florida we're talking about, it's probably in the same morals-code subchapter as rainbow flags in school, or something.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, when you have a dog like that you're probably looking for attention anyway so this makes sense.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Dave2042: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I believe him when he said he didn't believe that the ordinance existed, but it doesn't negate the fact that he's an asshole.

Umm... I'm totally not one of these libertarian/freedom/small government cranks, but I really struggle to see how it's the government's job to prevent you from dyeing your pet dog.

It falls under animal cruelty. Many dyes are not safe for animals. It also marks animals to be spotted by predators.

So, it's sort of like the laws about dogs not being loose in the bed of a pickup truck.


I don't think that many predators are coming after a yellow dog. Most poms probably don't even live in a place where there are predators short of humans.  He probably is mostly carried around in a bag, which is arguably more cruel. But neither are on the same level as riding in the back of a pick up truck. That's legitimately dangerous.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What on Earth?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Dave2042: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I believe him when he said he didn't believe that the ordinance existed, but it doesn't negate the fact that he's an asshole.

Umm... I'm totally not one of these libertarian/freedom/small government cranks, but I really struggle to see how it's the government's job to prevent you from dyeing your pet dog.

Since this is Florida we're talking about, it's probably in the same morals-code subchapter as rainbow flags in school, or something.


It's part of Florida's new anti-grooming laws.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Discordulator: Dave2042: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I believe him when he said he didn't believe that the ordinance existed, but it doesn't negate the fact that he's an asshole.

Umm... I'm totally not one of these libertarian/freedom/small government cranks, but I really struggle to see how it's the government's job to prevent you from dyeing your pet dog.

It falls under animal cruelty. Many dyes are not safe for animals. It also marks animals to be spotted by predators.

So, it's sort of like the laws about dogs not being loose in the bed of a pickup truck.


A loose dog in the back of a pickup is in tremendous danger.  This is not at all similar.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dave2042: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I believe him when he said he didn't believe that the ordinance existed, but it doesn't negate the fact that he's an asshole.

Umm... I'm totally not one of these libertarian/freedom/small government cranks, but I really struggle to see how it's the government's job to prevent you from dyeing your pet dog.


I wasn't arguing anything about government intervention. I was merely stating that anyone who dyes their pet is an asshole.
 
