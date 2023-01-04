 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Warning to all aquatic life within the vicinity of North Korea: 2023 could be the year the Supreme Leader gets tactical nukes   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have been banging on this drum for decades now. Sure, the Norks might use a nuke. They'll get exactly one chance and as soon as they do, they're toast.

The key, the way you deter it altogether, is to remind Lil Kim of the inevitability of the demise of his entire country at every opportunity. It wouldn't hurt to remind China if they get on board with NK, they'll get their fingers burned as well.

Nukes are great for deterring attacks against oneself right up until you use one against somebody else.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok, he's just going to use it to execute his aunt for buying him a Peloton for Christmas.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

edmo: They'll get exactly one chance and as soon as they do, they're toast.


This exactly why other countries do not fire off nuclear weapons first. I think it whats keeping everyone in line from using them.

There are no winners in a nuclear war.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
These new Godzilla movie plots are getting a little stretched.

But I don't care, giant monsters beating up cities is always awesome.
 
tuxq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Russia has tactical nukes and we're in a hot proxy war with them already. I can only focus on one dilemma at a time, thank you. I know, I know, "tHeY woNt UsE thEm!!!!!"...until they do, and then the EMP wipes out the internet and I can't come back here to say "told ya so."
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Tactical nukes are a dumb investment.  Every country has basically agreed that any nuclear weapon use will be treated the same so you might as well use a strategic nuke if you are going to use one.

/You will get obliterated either way
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't care. Shut up and do it already.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm picturing that scene in Arrested Development where tobias is flipping over the pictures of each role he didn't get while lightly weeping....

Except it will be the soviet mark series of tactical nukes they couldn't quite get right....
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

