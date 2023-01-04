 Skip to content
(BBC-US) In today's issue of Duh Magazine: People who are sick should stay home or wear a mask in public
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Better yet, do both.  So your family isn't exposed.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah, personal comfort and "my rights"...makes sense.

This is why I don't donate to charity, it's my right.

This is why I don't want religion in my life, it's my right.

This is why I want churches to pay taxes, it's my right.

If it makes me happy, I'll do it. If it makes you happy, f*ck you I won't do it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Duh Magazine?

Where can I get a subscription to that?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ain't no liberal sheeple gonna make me use none of their commie common sense!
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Protect yourself from assholes. Wear your mask.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Until workplaces and schools stop punishing people for being sick then don't stay home. It's a damn good form of protest against those policies.
 
Tentacle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A lot of people can't afford to take even one day off, which makes the problem even worse.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, personal comfort and "my rights"...makes sense.

This is why I don't donate to charity, it's my right.

This is why I don't want religion in my life, it's my right.

This is why I want churches to pay taxes, it's my right.

If it makes me happy, I'll do it. If it makes you happy, f*ck you I won't do it.


I don't get it - is this supposed to be funny or sad?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've been taking public transportation to work for a year and a half now. Pre-pandemic, I got a cold a couple of times a year. Now with at least some percentage of people wearing masks, including me, I haven't been sick that whole time. Masks are just rational in crowded high-traffic places like trains and planes.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

odinsposse: I've been taking public transportation to work for a year and a half now. Pre-pandemic, I got a cold a couple of times a year. Now with at least some percentage of people wearing masks, including me, I haven't been sick that whole time. Masks are just rational in crowded high-traffic places like trains and planes.


True, but a sizable sector of the population think that being rational is cowardly and effeminate, and leads to communism.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.


Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't care. Staying home.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
BUT MUH FREEDOMS!!!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look at you and your paid sick days like the Queen of Sheba.

I've got sick and vacation day allotments. I shouldn't have to feel grateful for that.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There are many levels below Duh Magazine and at the bottom we have

View Full Size
 
Burke Turkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Dutch laugh at your masks and spit in your face while being infected with covid, influenza, AND RSV.

The Netherlands and its people are so awful.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hard to undo the damage already done
 
meanmutton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Protect yourself from assholes. Wear your mask.


It has some protective qualities but the masks really work best when it is the sick person wearing them.

If you're coughing or sneezing, just wear one for fark's sake.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you want people to stay home when they are sick you need to make sick pay a national law.

Not everybody can afford to just skip work for a few days or work from home.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Ah, personal comfort and "my rights"...makes sense.

This is why I don't donate to charity, it's my right.

This is why I don't want religion in my life, it's my right.

This is why I want churches to pay taxes, it's my right.

If it makes me happy, I'll do it. If it makes you happy, f*ck you I won't do it.



Pick a lane
and consider decaff.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.

Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.


Okay but I live in the US and have to do business with SOMEONE.
 
Alebak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tentacle: A lot of people can't afford to take even one day off, which makes the problem even worse.


There's also cultural stuff on top of that. For some people, getting the idea that often people are sick for more than one day and should act accordingly to stick is near impossible.

"I feel pretty gross"
"If you think you really need to, stay home then"
[THE NEXT DAY]
"Yeah I'm still messed up"
"Bullshiat, you were sick yesterday,you're going to work/school."

And then it spreads because some people don't like how biology works and think that if you've got enough gumption and a go getter attitude that bacteria and viruses don't matter.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Protect yourself from assholes. Wear your mask.


Problem is that it's like wearing pants to prevent being pissed on - it works better as a barrier to prevent piss from getting OUT, not as protection against getting pissed ON.

// 11-hour transatlantic flight yesterday featuring a farking symphony of unmasked plague vectors just in the 3-4 rows around me
// thanks specifically to 26J, for your unceasing hawking-up of lung butter directly behind me - and without so much as the courtesy of using your farking elbow (let alone a farking mask) like every farking elementary school child knows to do by now, 3 farking years into a farking pandemic of a respiratory farking illness
// but if I yell at her, suddenly *I'm* the asshole
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.

Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.


So... starve?

Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: If you want people to stay home when they are sick you need to make sick pay a national law.

Not everybody can afford to just skip work for a few days or work from home.


And it's not just a loss of a few days pay. Most employees are expendable. They will fire you and replace you quicker than a bunny fart.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.

Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

So... starve?

Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.


Costco, for one.  This isn't that hard.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.

Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

So... starve?

Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.


Depends on your definition of adequate, but the city, state, and feds all do. This is true in at least 6 states I've lived in, and includes teachers. Also, basically every employer of gainful employment.

Similar to health benefits, vacation time, maternity and paternity time, and other perks. Like most other perks, you generally get better ones with either government or jobs that require significant training/skill.

Or you can work at Walmart or Arby's and complain about not getting a 401k and a company car.

\For the record, very pro giving people even in unskilled job reasonable sick time, but part-time does make that tricky to work out
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: rzrwiresunrise: Protect yourself from assholes. Wear your mask.

Problem is that it's like wearing pants to prevent being pissed on - it works better as a barrier to prevent piss from getting OUT, not as protection against getting pissed ON.

// 11-hour transatlantic flight yesterday featuring a farking symphony of unmasked plague vectors just in the 3-4 rows around me
// thanks specifically to 26J, for your unceasing hawking-up of lung butter directly behind me - and without so much as the courtesy of using your farking elbow (let alone a farking mask) like every farking elementary school child knows to do by now, 3 farking years into a farking pandemic of a respiratory farking illness
// but if I yell at her, suddenly *I'm* the asshole


So RUDE!

/s
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You say it's obvious subby, and it should be, but it doesn't appear to actually be obvious to a lot of people.

Everywhere I go I see hardly anyone wearing a mask. My family and the people I work with are all still doing the whole, "Oh, it's probably just allergies" thing and NOT staying home when they're sick, or even telling you about it before you meet up.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.

Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

So... starve?

Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

Costco, for one.  This isn't that hard.


I can't walk to Costco. And there are just two of us.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.

Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

So... starve?

Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

Costco, for one.  This isn't that hard.


Just looked up their sick leave policy - you can't take sick leave for the first 90 days. You acumulate one hour per 28 hours worked. So after those 3 months of 40 hour workweek, you would have about 2 sick days.

They can refuse to allow you to take sick time.

If you call in sick too late, they will discipline you as a no-show.

If you have more than 3-4 incidences in a year where you are take sick leave, they will fire you.

This absolutely is not adequate sick time.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just googled to double check, Walmart  gives employees 48 whole hours a year. shiat.

Even Amazon warehouse workers get 2 weeks Walmart, way to be classy MFers.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.

Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

So... starve?

Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

Costco, for one.  This isn't that hard.


Besides, I know damned well that Kroger has PTO for sick days. This guy is just being an asshole (to both customers and his fellow employees).
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.

Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

So... starve?

Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

Costco, for one.  This isn't that hard.


You got one. One that not everyone even has a membership to. My wife and I don't have one because it doesn't make sense for us.

Your blithe reply doesn't change the fact that the normal way workers are treated in the US is exploitive. That's the norm. If we limit ourselves to only patronizing companies which treated their workers well we'd be living in a cave. We'd get great deals on bulk home goods though.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harlee: Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.


The place I work. I have so much sick time they encourage me to use instead of my PTO for doctor checkups.  Wellness policies have been in place here long before Covid was a thing. It's anecdotal and I know in the grand scheme there are not a lot of places that treat their employees like humans. I got lucky though.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.

Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

So... starve?

Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

Costco, for one.  This isn't that hard.

Besides, I know damned well that Kroger has PTO for sick days. This guy is just being an asshole (to both customers and his fellow employees).


Google results days Kroger gives employees 72 hours, aka 9 days a year. That's near good, as I'd say 2 weeks is adequate.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.

Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

So... starve?

Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

Costco, for one.  This isn't that hard.

I can't walk to Costco. And there are just two of us.


I can't reasonably walk to the closest Costco to me either, yet some how I've figured out how to acquire food from them any ways.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess I have to do it first:

View Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tentacle: A lot of people can't afford to take even one day off, which makes the problem even worse.


When my kids were small, school age I would go to work sick to keep my sick time for the days my kids were sick. Either way I got yelled at by the big boss lady.
 
fortheloveofgod
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harlee: persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough


I have had a persistent dry cough for decades.  It flares up every winter.  Doctor says it is what it is.  One thing it is not is contagious.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Just looked up their sick leave policy - you can't take sick leave for the first 90 days. You acumulate one hour per 28 hours worked. So after those 3 months of 40 hour workweek, you would have about 2 sick days.


Hrm must be the policy for their stores in some 2nd world country, here in Canada its a week per year you've worked for the first couple years or so.  But I guess yes US Costco is not the same darling that it is in Canada.

Quantumbunny: Google results days Kroger gives employees 72 hours, aka 9 days a year. That's near good, as I'd say 2 weeks is adequate.


Now that is more like it, that's a decent policy for unskilled labour jobs.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: BumpInTheNight: Harlee: One of the employees at Food-4-More persists in working with a persistent dry (what they call unproductive) cough that he has had for several days. No one else cares, apparently, including him. I asked why he wasn't wearing a mask and he said that it "makes it worse." Personal comfort trumps other's safety? Yep, asshole.

Stop doing business with companies that don't provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

So... starve?

Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

Costco, for one.  This isn't that hard.

Besides, I know damned well that Kroger has PTO for sick days. This guy is just being an asshole (to both customers and his fellow employees).

Google results days Kroger gives employees 72 hours, aka 9 days a year. That's near good, as I'd say 2 weeks is adequate.


You're assuming that retail employees work 40 hours a week or 8 hour shifts.  The majority of them do not.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Harlee: Please name these mythical companies that provide their employees with adequate paid sick leave.

The place I work. I have so much sick time they encourage me to use instead of my PTO for doctor checkups.  Wellness policies have been in place here long before Covid was a thing. It's anecdotal and I know in the grand scheme there are not a lot of places that treat their employees like humans. I got lucky though.


Not that it's really a counterpoint - it's a white whale of a perk, even in tech in the US - but the company I work for gives unlimited PTO and my chain of command specifically (dunno about the others, but I suspect they're more or less the same) encourages taking more than 2 weeks in a year.

As long as the work's getting done, bossman don't really care.

// case in point: I just took 9 days' vacation for my honeymoon (boss' boss even suggested I take today off to recover from jet lag), in addition to a roughly equivalent amount over the rest of the year, plus some sick time because I have what doctors call "Old Man Back"
// but like I said, it's kind of rare for Management to be human beings about PTO
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Your blithe reply doesn't change the fact that the normal way workers are treated in the US is exploitive. That's the norm. If we limit ourselves to only patronizing companies which treated their workers well we'd be living in a cave. We'd get great deals on bulk home goods though.


Oh I'm just poking someone who was making some big assumptive judgements about a random person they've decided to whine about that's all, someone who's going to a grocery store frequently enough to notice behavior of employees over a couple days no less.  As a smoker I have a random dry cough here and there as well, but of course that means I should be wearing a mask right?  Ugh.

I try to vote with my wallet on social benefits but you're right its not plausible to *always* do that, but at least we can try when we can right.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Years ago I caught the flu from over Christmas with the family and I got snowed in there too. So of course my ahole boss was threatening me with getting fired and not paying me for the holiday if I didn't come in. So I came in and was sick and loaded myself up with all the OTC meds to keep me moving but stayed clear of my coworkers. But ahole boss would always send me to buildings to do stuff so I guess I gave at least 50 people the flu and felt bad about all of them, except one. Ahole boss caught it and whined about how his NYE in Miami was ruined, so that made me laugh.
 
