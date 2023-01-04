 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Red Lake considers a future without blood quantum. In other news, Marvel movies are getting really weird   (mprnews.org) divider line
7
    More: Sad, World population, Tribe, Residents of the Red Lake Nation, Tribal Secretary Samuel Strong, blood quantum, Demographic economics, Red Lake, Race  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Jan 2023 at 4:02 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they switched to a lineal descent model, it seems like the tribes could institute a waiting period of 3 or 5 years to try and weed out the groups of people who suddenly want to join to get in on the tribal earnings/benefits, and then the legacy tribal members can preserve some of the cultural connectedness of their communities.  Perhaps that's the "phased model" the article references.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about Blue Lake? Yellow Lake? Green Lake?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about Blue Lake? Yellow Lake? Green Lake?


Yellow Lake gives me the shiats. I can't drink more than six ounces of Mountain Dew any more.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTA: At the center of this is blood quantum, the system imposed by the U.S. government to determine tribal membership.

1/4...how arbitrary and without a shred of scientific explanation or reasoning, unless you consider cigar smoke-filled, back rooms where Whites proposed: It won't appear as genocide, but will effect the same result in four or five generations. Political science, if you will.

No tribe of Original Peoples should have to explain to any remnant of the Bureau of Indian Affairs who comprises their population.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They should just dump the genetics test and offer tribal membership to anybody who can pass a basic language test and pledge their soul to whatever religion they had before Europeans came along. Seems like a good way to keep the culture going and to prevent freeloaders in a way that keeps the government from going back on its treaty obligations.

It's not like tribes weren't all intermarrying and adopting one another before Europeans came along. This descent stuff is totes racist and as the guy quoted above describes completely designed to ultimately snag their property.
 
Floki
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 483x560]

They should just dump the genetics test and offer tribal membership to anybody who can pass a basic language test and pledge their soul to whatever religion they had before Europeans came along.


Difficulty: BIA did a thorough job of erasing traditional languages and religions in the late 1800s and early 1900s.  The First Amendment did not apply to Indigenous people for a very long time.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.