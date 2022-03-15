 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 315 of WW3: Latest Orc count is 89 dead at Makiivka. Moscow blames Russian soldiers' defiance of cell phone ban for attack, saying it was the "main cause" in helping Ukraine track their location. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    Ukraine, Russia, top Russian military blogger, Vladimir Putin, Mobile phone, Russian Ministry of Defense, eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast  
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So where's the New Year's eve attack kill count? I see basically no change in the now-normal number of Russians killed each day.

CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's be careful here and remember:

1. The Russians lie. Reflexively.
2. Information is not released voluntarily unless it serves a larger narrative.
3. Cell phone calls from the front may well be letting some of the truth leak back home.
4. Therefore, we need a way to encourage cell phone calls from the front to stop.

Of course, whynotboth.jpg?

/ Dear Fark, why does your crappy 1990 vintage HTML support still not allow ordered and unordered lists?
// And an edit function
/// Three
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So who won the 100k pool?
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

, Dnipropetrovsk region
The Russians hiat the district center of the Nikopol region with heavy artillery. A dozen enemy shells landed in residential areas of Nikopol. People are safe. Several residential buildings and several household structures, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged in the city.

📍Zaporozhye region
Last night, the Russians shelled the outskirts of Zaporozhye. As a result of the accident, industrial buildings were destroyed at the infrastructure facility and a fire broke out. Residential buildings located nearby were also damaged.

📍Donetsk region
During the day, the Russians killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region-in Kurakhovo. Another 5 people in the region were injured.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: So who won the 100k pool?


It doesn't matter, it was a gift to everyone.

Losing 2/3rds of your invasion force is kind of the point where most folks would just say, "you know what? I'm gonna pick up my teeth and go home" but not the Russians. They're committed to breaking their entire military on this particular set of rocks, despite what it might do for internal security, or their border security--with Japan and China already nibbling back to occupy territories that Russia has edged into the last several years.

They snapped the USSR apart over 15,000 deaths over a ten year period in Afghanistan--well, OK it wasn't just the death toll in Afghanistan, but a whole set of factors, but the inability to get a win in Afghanistan sort of held a mirror up for folks to wonder why they were putting up with The People's Bullsh*t--maybe it's time that Russians took a moment to consider why they're having to scrape the bottom of the barrel to send MOAR folks to die stupidly for Ukraine, when they KNOW that their former countrymen WILL continue to fight even IF they 'win' on the field for years to come. Russia used Crimea as a wedge and an excuse, and a foothold to lever into Ukraine, but they can't occupy Ukraine in the same capacity, and even IF they 'win' they're looking at a generation of freedom fighters blowing stuff up. Not exactly sure if that's an appealing fate for the Russian people, who just wanted a new territory to mug and to prop up their economy.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ex-head of Roscosmos sends shrapnel taken from him and threats to French ambassador
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
89?

Is the zero silent?
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for December 24 to December 30 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Christmas gifts for Ukrainian kids: https://twitter.com/TGearhardt/status/1597744509822959616 (do it now before Twitter collapses)

Hospitalliers, training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees: https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russian media reports about strike on the Russian military commandant's office in Vasylivka, Zaporizhia region. They say there are dead and wounded pic.twitter.com/JtBi1K4Kdv
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) January 4, 2023
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harlee: So where's the New Year's eve attack kill count? I see basically no change in the now-normal number of Russians killed each day.

[Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x792]
[Fark user image image 850x1422]


Yeah. Part of the reason why I take those numbers with a huge grain of salt.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The U.S. Army is already pointing at the cell phone thing and saying "don't be like these DEAD morons!"
(That isn't the official wording, but more how the sergeants are explaining it to the younglings.)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is there a charity that drops prepaid cell phones on Russian positions?

I smell opportunity.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer atch ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (tell people it's for orthodox christmas if it arrives late... although Ukraine changed to Dec 25):

Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
knbwhite
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

somedude210: So who won the 100k pool?


A twisted person.
 
mederu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | One more Ruzzian Barrack is gone thanks to the Ruzzian Blogger Photo
Youtube Rm_dX85Si9Y

Yesterday's daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
03 Jan: Very Costly. Russians MAKE THE SAME MISTAKE | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube -6YPT9-Olqg

Yesterday's Reporting from Ukraine
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Ex-head of Roscosmos sends shrapnel taken from him and threats to French ambassador


I didn't realize there are still ambassadors in russia. I just figured by this point all the embassies there had put out messages like "in 30 days we're closing. Any of our citizens still here that need help leaving need to arrive at the embassy by then. From then onward you're on your own."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Ex-head of Roscosmos sends shrapnel taken from him and threats to French ambassador


knbwhite: somedude210: So who won the 100k pool?

A twisted person.


We all twist down here.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: / Dear Fark, why does your crappy 1990 vintage HTML support still not allow ordered and unordered lists?


Fark didn't allow the unwashed masses to even post comments until 2000.  HTML being allowed was after I left.

And I just tested hand coded ul/ol.  No luck.  I suspect it's more of a PITA for a parser, as you have to support recursion.

/likes MarkDown for this sort of thing
//which didn't exist at the time
///although doesn't like how single asterisks are italic and doubles are bold
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: The U.S. Army is already pointing at the cell phone thing and saying "don't be like these DEAD morons!"
(That isn't the official wording, but more how the sergeants are explaining it to the younglings.)


Lemme guess, Russian soldiers using cell phones and being targeted because cell phones aren't secure in the slightest?

Like how their Facebook pics back in the invasion of Crimea was an intelligence boon because they have no sense of OPSEC
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

knbwhite: somedude210: So who won the 100k pool?

A twisted person.


That doesn't narrow things down here. We're all pretty f*cked up. That's what makes Fark Fark
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can post this. My mom says I'm special.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Ex-head of Roscosmos sends shrapnel taken from him and threats to French ambassador


Yes, it's true. This man has no dick.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Moscow blames Russian soldiers' defiance of cell phone ban for attack, saying it was the "main cause" in helping Ukraine track their location.

No, the main cause was clustering your troops and vehicles to make a tempting target for the UKA. Whatever surveillance was used to find and target the cluster, whether cell signal analysis, drones, sat, informers-- that wouldn't matter without the original sin, the clusterfarking.

But keep blaming the dead troops instead of incompetent leaders. I'm sure that will help morale.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

misanthroptimist57: Tracianne: Ex-head of Roscosmos sends shrapnel taken from him and threats to French ambassador

Yes, it's true. This man has no dick.


There are gnats that are larger than that piece of shrapnel.  I'd send back a pair of tiny tweezers and the finest French loupe with an antiseptic swab.  Just write, "For your next incursion into Ukraine, this might just save your life".
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: Moscow blames Russian soldiers' defiance of cell phone ban for attack, saying it was the "main cause" in helping Ukraine track their location.

No, the main cause was clustering your troops and vehicles to make a tempting target for the UKA. Whatever surveillance was used to find and target the cluster, whether cell signal analysis, drones, sat, informers-- that wouldn't matter without the original sin, the clusterfarking.

But keep blaming the dead troops instead of incompetent leaders. I'm sure that will help morale.


Well actually, the main cause was them invading Ukraine.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, as long as they've determined it wasn't the fault of their leadership.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Ex-head of Roscosmos sends shrapnel taken from him and threats to French ambassador


France should apologize for leaving the job half done.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Oneiros: CheatCommando: / Dear Fark, why does your crappy 1990 vintage HTML support still not allow ordered and unordered lists?

Fark didn't allow the unwashed masses to even post comments until 2000.  HTML being allowed was after I left.

And I just tested hand coded ul/ol.  No luck.  I suspect it's more of a PITA for a parser, as you have to support recursion.

/likes MarkDown for this sort of thing
//which didn't exist at the time
///although doesn't like how single asterisks are italic and doubles are bold


Which is why nearly every other website out there, supports it in their HTML editor? Hell Slashdot was doing it in the 90s.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dehumanize your enemies so you will feel no guilt when they die and you can cheer with a serene heart.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Phaedrus the Vague: Moscow blames Russian soldiers' defiance of cell phone ban for attack, saying it was the "main cause" in helping Ukraine track their location.

No, the main cause was clustering your troops and vehicles to make a tempting target for the UKA. Whatever surveillance was used to find and target the cluster, whether cell signal analysis, drones, sat, informers-- that wouldn't matter without the original sin, the clusterfarking.

But keep blaming the dead troops instead of incompetent leaders. I'm sure that will help morale.

Well actually, the main cause was them invading Ukraine.


It improves the morale of the people who matter to Putin.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

knbwhite: somedude210: So who won the 100k pool?

A twisted person.


That reminds me: I still have all my farkunits.

When does the payout happen, or did I miss something?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the mercenary group Wagner, has today released a statement explaining his force's failure to capture the city of Bakhmut after months of conflict. Claiming that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have turned every building into a fortress which requires weeks of extensive fighting to take, he further states that his troops have been held back by the lack of supplies needed to effectively push forward in the clown-based squad tactics adapted by his troops. The ongoing shortage of red noses, floppy shoes, and water squirting flowers has been exacerbated due to the fact that all thirty-seven of his most experienced logistics officers were killed in a single clown car explosion when a drone dropped a grenade on a brightly painted Lada, and additionally by the fact that huge numbers of clown supplies have been used up by the American Republicans in the House of Representatives.

* Breathless reports by Western media claiming that Vladimir Putin is on the very edge of death and kept alive only by the skill of his doctors are completely without merit. While he is attended by his physicians at all times, he is still in the best of health and is in no way being fitted into a massive cybernetic throne using ancient biomechanical energy dating to the Dark Age of Technology which is no longer understood yet will maintain his psychic energy even should his body begin to decay. He does in fact have a very nice toilet and bidet combo on which he spends a great deal of time, but that technology is well understood.

* In related news, the crew of the Heavy Cruiser Moskva are still dead.

* While the American NASA has claimed they are in a new Space Race with China, the decadent West has yet to realize that they are racing for a distant second place following Glorious Russia's latest moon landing. In a daring journey across space, Cosmonauts Yuri and Yevgeny have both landed in Mare Imbrium following the HIMARS strikes in Makiivka which exploded their barracks-slash-ammo dump on New Year's Day. We wish both the Americans and the Chinese equal success in their endeavors to catch up with us, even if they're still preoccupied with that totally unnecessary 'survival' part of space exploration.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: Oneiros: CheatCommando: / Dear Fark, why does your crappy 1990 vintage HTML support still not allow ordered and unordered lists?

Fark didn't allow the unwashed masses to even post comments until 2000.  HTML being allowed was after I left.

And I just tested hand coded ul/ol.  No luck.  I suspect it's more of a PITA for a parser, as you have to support recursion.

/likes MarkDown for this sort of thing
//which didn't exist at the time
///although doesn't like how single asterisks are italic and doubles are bold

Which is why nearly every other website out there, supports it in their HTML editor? Hell Slashdot was doing it in the 90s.


You've had 30 years to get over it
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

somedude210: Laobaojun: The U.S. Army is already pointing at the cell phone thing and saying "don't be like these DEAD morons!"
(That isn't the official wording, but more how the sergeants are explaining it to the younglings.)

Lemme guess, Russian soldiers using cell phones and being targeted because cell phones aren't secure in the slightest?

Like how their Facebook pics back in the invasion of Crimea was an intelligence boon because they have no sense of OPSEC


It's Russian soldiers using cell phones while roaming on the network belonging to the country they are fighting against. What could possibly go wrong?

Together with the Facebook and various other social platforms postings - let's hope they will continue to be that stupid.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: No, the main cause was clustering your troops and vehicles to make a tempting target for the UKA. Whatever surveillance was used to find and target the cluster, whether cell signal analysis, drones, sat, informers-- that wouldn't matter without the original sin, the clusterfarking.

But keep blaming the dead troops instead of incompetent leaders. I'm sure that will help morale.


Well, yeah...this time. But the troops are massively stupid, too.

"Join today's Russian Army. No intelligence required!"
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Dehumanize your enemies so you will feel no guilt when they die and you can cheer with a serene heart.


Nobody should feel guilty when humans who rape, torture, and murder children are themselves killed.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Dehumanize your enemies so you will feel no guilt when they die and you can cheer with a serene heart.


I'm sorry your friends are being insulted.

Wait, no I'm not.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Dehumanize your enemies so you will feel no guilt when they die and you can cheer with a serene heart.


LOL, you sound like an "emotionally unstable lefty."
 
kmfjd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Alrighty, decided to make a list with some links of Ukraines Greatest hits, a list of single strikes or a battle in a singular location, like an airport, that made the news and occupied these threads for a few (or more) days with all sorts of speculation. Prob not a complete list, so if anyone has any more suggestions, they are welcome. Also, if anyone can find better images/videos of the incidents in question, they are also welcome.

These are in no particular chronological order and just the order they popped into mind when i started drawing up this list.

Snake Island strikes.
Several strikes forcing the occupying russians to eventually withdraw from the island at the end of June 2022.
2022 Snake Island campaign
Photos: snake island


Berdiansk port attack 24th march 2022
Ukranian  OTR-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missile strike on an Alligator-Class landing ship causes large detonation of onboard ammo storage.
Causes collateral damage to 2 Ropucha-class landing ships, the Ceasar Kunikov and the Novocherkassk, which escaped the port still on fire
Berdiansk port attack
Portly booms

Ukranian MI-28 rocket attack on Belgorod fuel depo on April 1st 2022
Rocket booms

Ukranian strike on Saky Airbase in Crimea August 9th 2022
Saky airbase strike
Saky booms

Sinking of the Moskva. April 14th 2022
Two Ukranian designed and developed Neptune Anti-ship missiles were used.
Losses range from 27 killed (per russia, lol) to 400-600 crew killed. Can't confirm anything.
Last images of Moskva
Sinking of the Moskva

Hit on the Crimean Kerch bridge. October 8th 2022
Massive explosion on Kerch bridge, on Ukranian half, caught on CCTV camera. Still unclear what caused the blast (last i head anything on the subject).
I hesitate to put this on the list for fear of Team Missile, Team Truckbomb, Team Droneboat and Team Dolphin re-ignitin their weeks-long argument-orgy in these threads YET AGAIN. Gods that got tiresome after the first week.
Many Angled Boom
Crimean Bridge explosion

Armoured convoy ambushed near Kyiv. A few of these, IIRC, i'll point a few of them out with video where i can.
March 10th 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D5WoCUqNWIs
Attack on armoured convoy at Brucha a few days after the invasion: Lots of dead vehicles
Another vid of aftermath, possibly of same destruction at Brucha, Feb 27th: Slots of dead vehicles and Blyats
Another convoy hit, March 15th, Kyiv region: Another dead convoy
Others can possibly add more examples, these are the ones that came to mind initially.


Siversky Donets River "crossing"
A series of attempted crossings by the russian army from the 5 th of my to the 13th over the river via pontoon bridges, ended by Ukranian forces with massive strikes on the forces assembled to cross the bridges once they are completed.
Massive casualties. Multiple attempts at crossing on the same, artillery zeroed-in position as well. Total lunacy.
Battle of the Siverskyi Donets
Aftermath
Russia takes losses

Swarm drone attack on Sevastopol.
Several drone suicide boats approach and enter the port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea on the morning of October 29th 2022 under gunfire.
Three ships struck, including the then flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, the Admiral Makarov (took over the roll after the Mskva was sunk)
Dodge those bullets!
No equivalent

Engels air base strikes
Two strikes by modified Ukranian soviet era jet-powered drones hiat Engels Airbase deep inside russia. Airbase was being used for missile attacks on Ukrane, launched from strategic bombers housed there.
The remaining bombers have since been moved to an airbase far to the east in Siberia, out of range of Ukranian weaponry.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Engels-2_(air_base)#2022_Russian_invasion_of_Ukraine
#1 December 5th: Engels booms
Can't find actual vid of 2nd strike.

Chornobaivka airport strike
Strikes on previously russian occupied airbase at Kherston International Airport
15th march 2022: Another Aftermath
2022 Chornobaivka attacks

Battle of Hostomel Airport
Undoubtably the very first failure of the active war thatforecasted the continuing failure and humiliation of the russian invasion into Ukraine.
The aim of the russians was to capture the airfield in order to deploy elite units to quickly capture Kyiv, the Ukranian government and quickly cause the collapse of the countries armed forces, which might have happened had the succeeded.
They did not, and lost many Elite units in the battle.
How russia lost this critical battle
Battle of Antonov Airport

Stakhanov (Kadiivka) precision strike on Wagner occupied stadium June 10th 2022.
Around 200 wagner troops, pre prison conscriptment efforts (i think). Area has been occupied since 2014.
Burning stadium and Wagner orcs
Precision strike

Khadyrovite base being hit after tiktok video clearly showing base street location.
On several occasions, videos and pictures taken by what has come to be known as the Tiktok Army have resulted in subsequent artillery strikes from Ukranian forces wiping the bases out.
I know of the photos in question, i saw them in-thread several times over the past few months, i just can't find them anywhere.
Video taping this warcrime spree putting it on social media is the best idea we've ever had! (not in english narration, please forgive, couldn't find a better vid)

Russian military base in Makiivka destroyed by Ukranian Strike.
Mere seconds after New Year a russian occupied Vocational School, including somewhere in the region of 600 troops and officers, vehicle storage and ammo dump, was hiat by a HIMARS salvo.
From what i can gather, the positioning was as a result of russian troops using their phones to send New Years messages despite the use being banned. Ukraine used this to pinpoint the strike.
Russia of course only admits to around 60 deaths.
And more aftermath
Yes, more aftermath


And of course, last but not least, the Battle of Thecno House.
The Struggle continues!
Can't find the actual Wikipedia page anymore
Battle of Techno House 2022

/first attempt, please be kind
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Dehumanize your enemies so you will feel no guilt when they die and you can cheer with a serene heart.


I don't have to dehumanize Russians. They've very thoughtfully already done that for me...and passed the savings on to me!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Tracianne: Ex-head of Roscosmos sends shrapnel taken from him and threats to French ambassador

knbwhite: somedude210: So who won the 100k pool?

A twisted person.

We all twist down here.


Let's Twist Again - Chubby Checker
Youtube KxQZQ86jJHg
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

awruk!: somedude210: Laobaojun: The U.S. Army is already pointing at the cell phone thing and saying "don't be like these DEAD morons!"
(That isn't the official wording, but more how the sergeants are explaining it to the younglings.)

Lemme guess, Russian soldiers using cell phones and being targeted because cell phones aren't secure in the slightest?

Like how their Facebook pics back in the invasion of Crimea was an intelligence boon because they have no sense of OPSEC

It's Russian soldiers using cell phones while roaming on the network belonging to the country they are fighting against. What could possibly go wrong?

Together with the Facebook and various other social platforms postings - let's hope they will continue to be that stupid.


It baffles me how their OSPEC is this pisspoor. Even PFCs aren't this bad.

I bet many Russian generals miss having commissars in their ranks
 
mederu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Dehumanize your enemies so you will feel no guilt when they die and you can cheer with a serene heart.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Please, tell us why we should give a single fark about people who take part in the (many times recorded) slaughter and rape of civilians and children, the bombing of civilian infrastructure, hospitals and maternity wards. Who happily rape and pillage, sending the spoils home where the wife says it's totally ok to rape as long as they use a condom.

fark right off with your bullshiat, comrade.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen US companies
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

kmfjd: [preview.redd.it image 850x515]


We need an updated version of this map. They should be tapping Moscow and St. Petersburg by now
 
