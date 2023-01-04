 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Let they who haven't printed a massive supermarket logo on their head cast the first stone   (devonlive.com)
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Could be worse.  Could've been a Lidl bag.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to the guy who got the Golden Palace logo tattooed on his face?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Surely there is a filter to take it out. She seems to have all of them.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know what, that's just funny and props to her for owning it.
 
Merltech
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Whatever happened to the guy who got the Golden Palace logo tattooed on his face?


https://www.theregister.com/2005/07/01/casino_tattoos_womans_face/
 
Merltech
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Merltech: Ragin' Asian: Whatever happened to the guy who got the Golden Palace logo tattooed on his face?

https://www.theregister.com/2005/07/01/casino_tattoos_womans_face/


https://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/rzjl6p/who_knows_what_happened_to_kari_smith_mother_who/
 
Netrngr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Some peoples kids man.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Whatever happened to the guy who got the Golden Palace logo tattooed on his face?


Post Malone is doing just fine.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Had this happened in 'Murica, the woman would have immediately A) screamed at the manager of her local store for 10 minues, and B) filed a lawsuit against the parent corporation for $30 million in emotional damages.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not my hair, but I once left a bag on the counter I was defrosting something in and it left the a partial print of the supermarket logo on the counter. Took forever to scrub off.
 
khatores
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Not my hair, but I once left a bag on the counter I was defrosting something in and it left the a partial print of the supermarket logo on the counter. Took forever to scrub off.


As a kid I once turned on a toaster oven and partially melted a bag of Wonderbread on top. The logo was there for years.

This was before I had ever used a toaster oven and it wasn't my house or my bread.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Had this happened in 'Murica, the woman would have immediately A) screamed at the manager of her local store for 10 minues, and B) filed a lawsuit against the parent corporation for $30 million in emotional damages.


Uh-huh. You know that this isn't the first time one of these stories has cropped up, and one of the first was a Walmart logo, right?
 
