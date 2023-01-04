 Skip to content
(Vice)   When it comes to the UK's cost of living crisis versus British drinking culture, there will be no winners in this fight   (vice.com) divider line
9
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the cost of going to two or three conventions while COVID had us all on lockdown, I built my own bar in my former living room. Now, it's an entertainment hub filled with all the fantasy/medieval/pumpkin stuff I could find. Definitely cheaper to drink at home, and it feels like a real bar (it's not a wet bar, sadly).

Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And some updates- pay no attention to the Christmas decor:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just buy beer and drink at home with friends.

/ yes, I know going out is more fun for the young people
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
During the lockdown here in the UK alcohol was not removed from shelves or prevented from being bought. Many small shops had to closed, but off-licenses were exempt. If anthing they thrived. If the government had tried to make the UK go through the pandemic sober I suspect lynchings would have begun in earnest.

Complex economic modelling & forecasting may be beyond many folk, but cutting a few financial corners here & there and prioritising some purchases over others is something everyone can do.

The British drinking culture is most definitely alive & kicking, telling its mates they love 'em, screaming & crying for its mum and then throwing up in the gutter and we like it that way.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: During the lockdown here in the UK alcohol was not removed from shelves or prevented from being bought. Many small shops had to closed, but off-licenses were exempt. If anthing they thrived. If the government had tried to make the UK go through the pandemic sober I suspect lynchings would have begun in earnest.

Complex economic modelling & forecasting may be beyond many folk, but cutting a few financial corners here & there and prioritising some purchases over others is something everyone can do.

The British drinking culture is most definitely alive & kicking, telling its mates they love 'em, screaming & crying for its mum and then throwing up in the gutter and we like it that way.


Here in Ontario our draconian liquor board's monopoly got put in the corner and liquor delivery services flourished.  Its great, I order a batch of stuff to last a couple hours off a website and a friendly person shows up at my door an hour or two later.  Repeat as needed.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In the late 1800's the capitalists tried to use drinking as an excuse to not pay fair wages. "Why pay them more? They're just gonna spend it on booze." Cause you know, only the poors drink.

Time really is a flat circle.
 
dkimball
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Going to have to "settle" then...stop going to bars too to get beer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
