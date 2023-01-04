 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Japan's government is offering 1m yen ($7,500) per child to families to get out of Dodge -- er, Tokyo   (theguardian.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Roughly $7500? And what of jobs, places to live, transportation?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the Japanese government is accepting offers, I'd be willing to get out of Dogecoin for half of that.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm not Japanese but if they have a special place for people who watched Anime and suddenly have an urge to wrestle Truck Kun to get in to a fantasy world I might be interested. Beats sitting around and watching the GOP complain about Hunter Biden while they drain the tax payer coffers for their own personal projects/wallets.

*Has dreams of getting whacked by Truck Kun and being the all powerful COBOL spell caster that defeats a demon lord of Javascript in a fantasy world*

Leaf Blower Punch Card Attack! *Flip flip flip flip flip flip*
 
mekkab [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's on top of the $8000 already on the table to GTFO of  Tokyo.


/Just heard about this on Roy's Job Fair
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In Tokyo, everyone under 75 years of age is considered a child?

/lots of elderly, yes?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: Roughly $7500? And what of jobs, places to live, transportation?


I would assume that anyone taking the offer would want to arrange that sort of thing on their own before moving.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are some picturesque places in the rural areas. Positively primitive some of them. I was watching a couple of videos of guys flipping them or turning them into B&Bs lately.
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Roughly $7500? And what of jobs, places to live, transportation?


They can go take the Cat Bus to the Totoro Forest and shave the Pom Poko ballsacks
 
Fizpez
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've watched a number of random videos featuring Japan in various ways (for some reason a guy riding an overnight ferry from one prefecture to another is fascinating Youtube material for me) and I can't help but get the sense is that Japan is definitely in serious demographic trouble.  I know the research says the same thing but I doubt a country facing something like this has ever been quite as insular as Japan - they don't even have the option of immigration staving off the inevitable for another generation or two.
 
12349876
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: edmo: Roughly $7500? And what of jobs, places to live, transportation?

I would assume that anyone taking the offer would want to arrange that sort of thing on their own before moving.


The point is that's not a very appealing offer.  I would assume in many cases arranging those things would end up being more expensive than $7500.   Buying a car is probably more even before paying to maintain and run it, rent and mortgage might be cheaper but you have upfront moving costs, the same job in a rural area could easily have a difference in salary bigger than that.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess if you were already planning to move, sure.
 
